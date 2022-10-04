Read full article on original website
First-Generation College Student Celebration
November 15, 2022 • 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. • Open to Inver Hills campus community. The celebration will feature an alumni panel of first-generation students who graduated from Inver Hills. They will share their stories and experiences with attendees. Lunch will be served followed by a game of Jeopardy.
Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards
Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
Minnesota lawsuit alleges Fleet Farm negligently sold guns traced to several crimes
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison on Wednesday announced a lawsuit against Fleet Farm regarding negligently sold firearms to straw purchasers. In many cases, those guns were traced to crimes committed in the Twin Cities.
Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI
FOX 9 - Dayton Police arrested former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Wednesday night for DWI refusal. Opat, 61, is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail without bail. First elected in 1992, Opat decided not to run for an eighth term in 2020. He represented the First District,...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And Truck Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
