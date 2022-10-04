ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inver Grove Heights, MN

First-Generation College Student Celebration

November 15, 2022 • 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. • Open to Inver Hills campus community. The celebration will feature an alumni panel of first-generation students who graduated from Inver Hills. They will share their stories and experiences with attendees. Lunch will be served followed by a game of Jeopardy.
Part 2: Community Members Receive AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Awards

Dan Collison and Meghan Elliot are the recipients of this year’s AIA Minnesota Collaborative Achievement Award. They both have contributed much to the quality of our downtown physical environments, and they work collaboratively – which is the main criteria for the award. Our interview with Meghan Elliot was published October 1, and today we turn our attention to Dan Collison, Director of Business Development & Public Affairs for the Midwest at Sherman Associates.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

FOX 9 - Dayton Police arrested former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Wednesday night for DWI refusal. Opat, 61, is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail without bail. First elected in 1992, Opat decided not to run for an eighth term in 2020. He represented the First District,...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
