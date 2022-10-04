The Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Trojans football team was looking for an easy win when the Blackville-Hilda Hawks came to town last Wednesday, September 28. The Trojans had won four games more than the Hawks. The Hawks were without their starting quarterback, a starting running back, and a starting wide receiver. This should have been an easy win for the Trojans. The only problem with that is that no one told Blackville. The Hawks not only came to play, but they came to win and did so convincingly beating HKT 32-14.

BLACKVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO