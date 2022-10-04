ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

upstatespartans.com

Spartans Take Paladins the Distance in 0-0 Draw

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Both USC Upstate's undefeated home season and Furman's undefeated season vs Big South Teams and are still alive as the two teams fought to a 0-0 draw Tuesday night. Game Information – — Score: UPST 0 | FUR 0. Records: UPST (2-4-3, 0-0-1 Big...
SPARTANBURG, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell Warhorses crush Cougars 42-6 to remain unbeaten

The 4-2 Edisto Cougars came to W.W. Carter Field in Barnwell for a Region VI-AA battle with the 6-0 Barnwell Warhorses on Wednesday, September 28. The game was Barnwell’s homecoming game, which can sometimes be a distraction, but the homecoming festivities did not distract the Horses. The Warhorses scored 42 unanswered points to claim a 42-0 halftime lead.
BARNWELL, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

B-H Hawks slay Trojans 32-14

The Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Trojans football team was looking for an easy win when the Blackville-Hilda Hawks came to town last Wednesday, September 28. The Trojans had won four games more than the Hawks. The Hawks were without their starting quarterback, a starting running back, and a starting wide receiver. This should have been an easy win for the Trojans. The only problem with that is that no one told Blackville. The Hawks not only came to play, but they came to win and did so convincingly beating HKT 32-14.
BLACKVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Staley named 2023 Wooden Award Legends of Coaching recipient

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley will receive the John R. Wooden Award “Legends of Coaching” honor in 2023, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced today. Honorees are selected each year based on character, success on the court, graduation rate of student-athletes, coaching philosophy and identification with the goals of the John R. Wooden Award. The award will be presented to Staley along with the 2023 Wooden Award winners on April 7, 2023.
COLUMBIA, SC
Orangeburg, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Barnwell High School crowns 2022 homecoming queen

Barnwell High School crowned its 2022 homecoming court during halftime of the Sept. 28 game against Edisto. Pictured left to right: 1st runner-up Jayla Neal, Homecoming Queen Ny’Avia Bennett, and 2nd runner-up Ahniya Smith.
BARNWELL, SC
live5news.com

$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Western Carolina State Fair features new competitions

From baking and canning to art and agriculture, competitions are a staple of the Western Carolina State Fair. This year, the fair will feature two new competitions: hay bale decorating and tablescaping during the 10 Best Days of Fall. Hay bale decorating. The contest is open to anyone who wants...
AIKEN, SC
wpde.com

SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX8 News

South Carolina man accused of killing 1, injuring 2 in shooting

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday for a shooting at an apartment complex that left one dead and two injured in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged 20-year-old Ahmad Evans, of Greenwood, with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police responded to […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WIS-TV

South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Department of Education and community partners unveiled the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The ceremony was held at 7 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia. This year’s honorees included WIS’ very own Judi Gatson. Judi represents the month of April on the calendar, where you can learn all about Judi’s background in TV news.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling...
ORANGEBURG, SC
live5news.com

McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
COLUMBIA, SC

