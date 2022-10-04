Read full article on original website
upstatespartans.com
Spartans Take Paladins the Distance in 0-0 Draw
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Both USC Upstate's undefeated home season and Furman's undefeated season vs Big South Teams and are still alive as the two teams fought to a 0-0 draw Tuesday night. Game Information – — Score: UPST 0 | FUR 0. Records: UPST (2-4-3, 0-0-1 Big...
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell Warhorses crush Cougars 42-6 to remain unbeaten
The 4-2 Edisto Cougars came to W.W. Carter Field in Barnwell for a Region VI-AA battle with the 6-0 Barnwell Warhorses on Wednesday, September 28. The game was Barnwell’s homecoming game, which can sometimes be a distraction, but the homecoming festivities did not distract the Horses. The Warhorses scored 42 unanswered points to claim a 42-0 halftime lead.
thepeoplesentinel.com
B-H Hawks slay Trojans 32-14
The Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Trojans football team was looking for an easy win when the Blackville-Hilda Hawks came to town last Wednesday, September 28. The Trojans had won four games more than the Hawks. The Hawks were without their starting quarterback, a starting running back, and a starting wide receiver. This should have been an easy win for the Trojans. The only problem with that is that no one told Blackville. The Hawks not only came to play, but they came to win and did so convincingly beating HKT 32-14.
abccolumbia.com
Staley named 2023 Wooden Award Legends of Coaching recipient
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley will receive the John R. Wooden Award “Legends of Coaching” honor in 2023, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced today. Honorees are selected each year based on character, success on the court, graduation rate of student-athletes, coaching philosophy and identification with the goals of the John R. Wooden Award. The award will be presented to Staley along with the 2023 Wooden Award winners on April 7, 2023.
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell High School crowns 2022 homecoming queen
Barnwell High School crowned its 2022 homecoming court during halftime of the Sept. 28 game against Edisto. Pictured left to right: 1st runner-up Jayla Neal, Homecoming Queen Ny’Avia Bennett, and 2nd runner-up Ahniya Smith.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina, man wins big playing South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man, who started playing the lottery a year ago, has won $200,000. Not surprisingly, he says he’ll keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said. He’s going to buy a house with his winnings off of a Palmetto Cash 5 with a...
holycitysinner.com
Pearl Harbor Sailor from South Carolina to be buried in National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific
Fire Controlman 1st Class Hubert Clement (right), a native of Inman, South Carolina, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack of Pearl Harbor, will have his remains buried on October 10th, in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, with full military honors. Fire Controlmen...
live5news.com
$70M investment announced for 2 South Carolina universities
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Historic investments are being made at South Carolina’s two land-grant universities for a new program to make farming across the state more climate-friendly. The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $70 million in Clemson University in the Upstate and South Carolina State University in Orangeburg.
wach.com
"I want to buy a house and a car": Midlands woman wins the lottery on her day off
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — On her day off, a Midlands woman played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $200,000. “Wow!” was her reaction to the win. For fun, she says she dropped by the Neel Mart on the Paxville Hwy. in Manning and picked out the $5 Payday Bonus Play scratch-off that won her the game’s top prize.
The Post and Courier
Western Carolina State Fair features new competitions
From baking and canning to art and agriculture, competitions are a staple of the Western Carolina State Fair. This year, the fair will feature two new competitions: hay bale decorating and tablescaping during the 10 Best Days of Fall. Hay bale decorating. The contest is open to anyone who wants...
wpde.com
SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
FOX Carolina
GA woman on her way to birthday party wins a million dollars in Upstate
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman from Georgia was on her way to a family member’s birthday party when she played the South Carolina Education Lottery in the Upstate and won $1 million. The woman FaceTimed her husband from the B.K. World at 3027 North Main Street in...
wach.com
Several Lexington schools ends lockout after deputies perform area manhunt
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Lexington County schools were placed on lockout Tuesday Morning as deputies search for a man who ran from the scene of a domestic-related call, officials said. Officials say the situation took place around the 700 block of Haskell Road in Gilbert, with the...
South Carolina man accused of killing 1, injuring 2 in shooting
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday for a shooting at an apartment complex that left one dead and two injured in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department charged 20-year-old Ahmad Evans, of Greenwood, with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police responded to […]
WIS-TV
South Carolina Department of Education unveils 2023 African American History Calendar
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the South Carolina Department of Education and community partners unveiled the 2023 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The ceremony was held at 7 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts in Columbia. This year’s honorees included WIS’ very own Judi Gatson. Judi represents the month of April on the calendar, where you can learn all about Judi’s background in TV news.
Day of school threats, hoaxes plagues South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local, state, and federal law enforcement are investigating after they say a social media challenge led to threats and disruptions at schools across South Carolina Wednesday. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the hoax that he dealt with appears to have started on TikTok, where he...
WRDW-TV
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 injured in Orangeburg tractor-trailer crash
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday morning crash that left one person dead and two others injured. It happened on Five Chop Road near Creekmeadow Circle at 5:40 a.m. A 2006 Lexus traveling east on Creekmeadow Circle and a 2000 Peterbilt tractor-trailer traveling...
live5news.com
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
Orangeburg man lending a helping hand to Ian victims
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Many are looking to help those who were hurt and lost homes when Hurricane Ian hit. Efforts are being made right here in Orangeburg to get needed supplies to those in Florida. “It’s just so much suffering, you know and your heart go out for the...
