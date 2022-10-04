ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY? Is it Eric Foster targeting Maxine? Or someone else?

By Tess Lamacraft
 2 days ago

Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) is once again confronted by Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Maxine is horrified when she wakes up from a drunken binge to discover she has a nasty slur written across her forehead in lipstick.

In yesterday’s episode, Maxine drowned her sorrows in the The Dog after she’d accused Eric of targeting her.

Maxine was left feeling terrible about the whole situation when Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kaur) stepped in to give Eric an alibi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SPXj6_0iKqWv0k00

Maxine passed out in the street after drowning her sorrows in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Distraught about her apparent 'error' Maxine overdid the alcohol and passed out in a heap of rubbish on her way home where someone was seen approaching her.

Tonight she is trying to piece together the events of the evening and has a sudden flashback.

She quickly realises who could be responsible for the nasty messages that she’s been targeted with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fzcd4_0iKqWv0k00

Is it a bitter Eric Foster who has been poisonous towards Maxine? (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

But later on a shocking accusation has very harsh consequences for Maxine.

Meanwhile, Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana), who is struggling with a secret eating disorder,  burned himself badly in yesterday’s episode while preparing food in Tony Hutchinson’s (Nick Pickard) kitchen.

Imran quickly hid his injury but tonight he is forced to plead his case with boss, Tony, when he completely loses focus at work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZFAfY_0iKqWv0k00

Imran Maalik has badly injured himself in Tony's kitchen in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

And there’s more stress on the horizon for Imran.

Later on his mother Misbah Maalik (Harvey Virdi) and her new husband, Zain Randeri (Jonas Khan), confide in him about their marital problems.

It’s all too much for Imran who struggles to keep his patience when his mum offloads.

Elsewhere, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) comes up with a plan to give Grace Black (Tamara Wall) what she needs but does she have the right idea?

Later on Grace comes to a decision and offers Zara Morgan (Kelly Condron) her spare room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A2fP6_0iKqWv0k00

Grace Black comes to a decision in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures )

Plus, with the duathlon that Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Tony have booked, fast approaching, Darren decides to add a bit of friendly competition into the mix.

Desperate to win he recruits one of Hollyoaks’ fitness buffs to help him secure victory!

Has Darren gone a step too far?

Hollyoaks airs Monday- Friday on C4 at 6.30pm

Switch over to catch the next episode at 7:00pm on E4

Or stream the episodes first on All4

Comments / 0

#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Spoiler#Castle Doughty#Lime Pictures
