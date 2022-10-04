A City of Roman Forest Utility worker has been transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. This after he was in an 11-foot trench connecting a sewer line to a new home in the 1800 block of Athens Drive. The trench partially collapsed trapping his legs. Firefighters used the ladder truck and a harness to lift him out of the trench. OSHA requires Trenches 5 feet (1.5 meters) deep or greater and require a protective system unless the excavation is made entirely in stable rock. If less than 5 feet deep, a competent person may determine that a protective system is not required.

ROMAN FOREST, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO