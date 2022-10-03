ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Foxx Praises Daughter Corinne for Her Endometriosis Documentary 'Below the Belt'

Jamie Foxx is sharing his pride in his daughter for all the world to see. On Monday, the 54-year-old gave a special shout-out to his oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, celebrating the upcoming documentary she executive produced aimed at raising awareness about endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain.
'Vogue's Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Breaks Silence on Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' Drama

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is speaking out after becoming a target of Kanye "Ye" West for criticizing his YZY SZN 9 runway show. Karefa-Johnson called out West for including "White Lives Matter" branded apparel in his fashion show in Paris, saying, "the t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence," noting that sending the shirts down the runway was "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous" and adding that "there is no excuse, there is no art here."
'Frasier' Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Coming to Paramount Plus

Kesley Grammer’s beloved character, Dr. Frasier Crane, is officially returning to TV in a reboot for Paramount+, ET has confirmed. The news comes after the streaming platform revealed it was working on a revival back in 2021, with talks of Frasier coming back first starting in 2018. Aside from...
Will Smith Could Still Be Oscar-Nominated for 'Emancipation' After Chris Rock Slap

Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
Brad Pitt's Lawyer Responds to 'Personal Attack and Misrepresentation' Following Angelina Jolie's Legal Claims

Brad Pitt's attorney is responding to Angelina Jolie's abuse claims she alleged in legal documents filed Tuesday in L.A. court. In a statement to ET, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's lawyer, Anne Kiley, says the actor "has owned [up to] everything he's responsible for from day one -- unlike the other side -- but he's not going to own [up to] anything he didn't do." The statement continues, "He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation."
'A Friend of the Family': What Jan Broberg Says About Getting Abducted and Sharing Her Story (Exclusive)

Nearly 50 years after she was first kidnapped and brainwashed, Jan Broberg’s harrowing story about being abducted not once but twice by the same man is now the subject of the Peacock limited true-crime series A Friend of the Family. Not only that, but that man – Robert “B” Berchtold – manipulated her family, driving a wedge between her parents, Bob and Mary Ann, who couldn’t fathom that their charismatic neighbor would upend their lives.
