Jamie Foxx Praises Daughter Corinne for Her Endometriosis Documentary 'Below the Belt'
Jamie Foxx is sharing his pride in his daughter for all the world to see. On Monday, the 54-year-old gave a special shout-out to his oldest daughter, Corinne Foxx, celebrating the upcoming documentary she executive produced aimed at raising awareness about endometriosis, the reproductive condition in which uterine tissue grows outside of the uterus, causing cramping and chronic pain.
Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Will Resume Filming After Halyna Hutchins' Death With Her Husband Producing
When Alec Baldwin's Western film, Rust, resumes filming in January 2023 it'll include "all the original principal players on board" and a new executive producer -- Halyna Hutchins' widow, Matthew Hutchins. With Baldwin announcing on Wednesday that he's reached a settlement with the Hutchins estate in the fatal Rust shooting...
Jada Pinkett Smith to Detail 'Difficult But Riveting Journey' in Upcoming Memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith is taking her turn at the writers' table. On Thursday, it was announced that the Red Table Talk host is publishing her yet-to-be-titled memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers, in fall 2023. According to a press release, the memoir...
'Vogue's Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Breaks Silence on Kanye West 'White Lives Matter' Drama
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson is speaking out after becoming a target of Kanye "Ye" West for criticizing his YZY SZN 9 runway show. Karefa-Johnson called out West for including "White Lives Matter" branded apparel in his fashion show in Paris, saying, "the t-shirts this man conceived, produced, and shared with the world are pure violence," noting that sending the shirts down the runway was "incredibly irresponsible and dangerous" and adding that "there is no excuse, there is no art here."
Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Twin Sister Tia's Divorce: 'She Is Strong'
Tamera Mowry-Housley is speaking out following the news that her twin sister, Tia Mowry, is ending her marriage to Cory Hardrict. During an interview on Today With Hoda and Jenna, the actress shared how the family is coming together to rally around her sister during this tough time. “I support...
'Frasier' Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Coming to Paramount Plus
Kesley Grammer’s beloved character, Dr. Frasier Crane, is officially returning to TV in a reboot for Paramount+, ET has confirmed. The news comes after the streaming platform revealed it was working on a revival back in 2021, with talks of Frasier coming back first starting in 2018. Aside from...
Hailey Bieber Praises 'Vogue' Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Amid Kanye West Drama
Hailey Bieber has spoken out in Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson's favor after Kanye West slammed her for her opinions on his controversial new line. The 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share her thoughts. "My respect for you runs deep my friend!" Bieber wrote over...
Will Smith Could Still Be Oscar-Nominated for 'Emancipation' After Chris Rock Slap
Could Will Smith earn another Oscar after this year's on-stage showdown with Chris Rock? Technically, yes. As buzz begins to build around Antoine Fuqua's Apple Original Film, Emancipation -- in which Smith stars as a man who escapes from slavery -- speculation is swirling about the film's awards season promise. According to a report from Variety, Smith could still be nominated for another Best Actor Oscar even after his fallout from slapping Rock during the live 2022 Academy Awards broadcast.
Karen Huger Sounds Off on Charrisse Jackson-Jordan's 'RHOP' Return & Cast Attacks on Her Marriage (Exclusive)
Karen Huger isn't giving up her "Grande Dame" title anytime soon, even if a challenger approaches on season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac in the form of a blast from the past, OG champagne flute-holder Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. "Who?" Karen cracks to ET when Charrisse's name comes up. "When...
Brad Pitt's Lawyer Responds to 'Personal Attack and Misrepresentation' Following Angelina Jolie's Legal Claims
Brad Pitt's attorney is responding to Angelina Jolie's abuse claims she alleged in legal documents filed Tuesday in L.A. court. In a statement to ET, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star's lawyer, Anne Kiley, says the actor "has owned [up to] everything he's responsible for from day one -- unlike the other side -- but he's not going to own [up to] anything he didn't do." The statement continues, "He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation."
Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live
Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up. Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show...
Tori Spelling on Recent Reunion With Mom Candy and Brother Randy: 'Life's Too Short' (Exclusive)
Tori Spelling, her mother, Candy and brother, Randy all had a special night out. Last month, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star shared a picture from their family dinner. Now, Spelling is elaborating on the caption, which some people thought was their first time together in 20 years. “A lot of...
'The Kardashians' Recap: Kanye West Texts Kim Kardashian He'd Rather Go to Jail Than Wear One of Her Looks
Kim Kardashian and her ex, Kanye "Ye" West, still critique one another's looks despite no longer being together. On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim is in Milan, Italy, ahead of the Prada show, rocking a variety of leather getups. She's stepping out in the bold styles despite the fact...
Kaitlyn Dever on Co-Stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts: ‘They Love Making Each Other Laugh’ (Exclusive)
A famous friendship for the ages! Kaitlyn Dever is opening up about what it was like sharing the screen with a pair of iconic Hollywood besties, George Clooney and Julia Roberts, in Ticket to Paradise. Dever, 25, walked the red carpet at the premiere of her Shakespeare-inspired period comedy Rosaline...
Judd Apatow Talks the Downsides of His Daughter Maude Apatow's 'Euphoria' Role
Judd Apatow might be proud of his and Leslie Mann's daughter, Maude Apatow, but he did share some downsides to his 24-year-old daughter's role on Euphoria. The 54-year-old comedian stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night and discussed Maude's success. "Maude is on Euphoria right now," Judd told Jimmy...
Constance Wu Says Simu Liu Apologized After Mocking Her at a Gala to Honor Asian Americans
Constance Wu is opening up about being mocked in public for her controversial tweets. On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, the 40-year-old actress claimed that, at the 2019 Unforgettable Gala, which came months after she nearly attempted suicide, she was mocked by host Simu Liu for her tweets bemoaning Fresh Off the Boat's renewal.
William Shatner Reflects on His Devastating Fallout With Leonard Nimoy Before His Death (Exclusive)
William Shatner is boldly opening up about his life, his loves and his eventual legacy. The Emmy-winning TV legend's new memoir, Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, is a candid reflection on the actor's storied life and his journey, through his relationships with his former co-stars and his four marriages.
Norman Reedus Shares Daughter's Hilarious Reaction to Emotional Diane Kruger Proposal
Norman Reedus went on quite the journey to propose to Diane Kruger. The 53-year-old actor detailed the saga of how he asked Kruger, 46, to marry him in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, revealing how it all went down and the adorable reaction from the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Nova.
'A Friend of the Family': What Jan Broberg Says About Getting Abducted and Sharing Her Story (Exclusive)
Nearly 50 years after she was first kidnapped and brainwashed, Jan Broberg’s harrowing story about being abducted not once but twice by the same man is now the subject of the Peacock limited true-crime series A Friend of the Family. Not only that, but that man – Robert “B” Berchtold – manipulated her family, driving a wedge between her parents, Bob and Mary Ann, who couldn’t fathom that their charismatic neighbor would upend their lives.
