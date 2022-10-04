ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Apolo Kabali
2d ago

May he rest in peace, I don't think it so much of a wig, it was a build up of frustration over constant theft A lot of merchants don't have any other way, downtown has a lot customers you can't get any where else.On top of that financial obligations after conv19 lockout.

CBS LA

2 teens charged with murder of Fashion District vendor

Two teenagers are accused of stabbing a 56-year-old Fashion District vendor to death.On Oct. 1, 56-year-old Du Young Lee was stabbed to death in the middle of the day near the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Wall Street in downtown Los Angeles. The two suspects, a boy and a girl, were arrested shortly after killing Lee. "Mr. Lee was killed in the middle of the day on a busy street in downtown L.A. while simply trying to run his business." District Attorney George Gascón said. "His death is a tremendous loss for his friends, family and all who knew him. I want to make it clear that my office will work diligently to hold accountable individuals who engage in violent acts - even if they are minors."Since the suspects are minors, their identities have not been released. However, both face one count of murder and one count of second-degree robbery. The pair made their first court appearance earlier today and are scheduled to return on Oct. 26. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck

LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Beloved Venice security guard speaks out after losing finger in homeless attack

LOS ANGELES - A beloved Venice security guard is speaking out after a brutal attack by a drunk homeless person who allegedly broke a bottle over the guard's head, and stabbed him repeatedly in the head, torso, and wrist. Saliva from the attacker ultimately infected one of his wounds, which resulted in his ring finger being amputated on his dominant hand. With the homeless crisis exploding in the Venice area, he felt it was time to share his story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Rapper Half Ounce Shot Dead While on the Phone with His Pregnant Wife, Suspect at Large

Half Ounce, real name Latauriisha O'Brien, was walking down the street with a friend when an SUV pulled up and fired seven to 30 rounds Rapper Half Ounce is dead after being shot while walking down the street in Los Angeles. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said its Olympic division received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. local time. Once police got to the scene, they found a man...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tommy Lee
CBS LA

San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall

Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday. The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach

Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
2urbangirls.com

Two people shot near Culver City, suspect on the loose

MAR VISTA, Calif. – Two people were shot and wounded Wednesday in the Mar Vista area, and a suspect was being sought, police said. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Barrington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Paramedics rushed...
CULVER CITY, CA
KTLA

$33 million Norco drug bust marks record amount for L.A. authorities

Los Angeles drug authorities have seized a record $33 million dollars worth of narcotics during a massive bust in Norco. Around 3,552 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 kilograms of cocaine were seized by the Los Angeles Field Division of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This marks the largest amount of methamphetamine ever seized by […]
NORCO, CA
ETOnline.com

Half Ounce, L.A. Rapper, Shot Dead at 32 Years Old

L.A. rapper, Half Ounce, is dead after being shot while walking down the street Monday night. In a news release shared Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said they received "numerous radio calls of shots fired, with a man screaming, in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue" around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Once they arrived at the scene, police say they found a man who had been shot in front of an apartment building. According to LAPD, at least a dozen shots were fired. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the victim dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Attempted theft ends in shooting in Hollywood

The search is on for some would-be thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter, officers said. But police say those suspects then shot up an apartment building.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North St. Andrews Place near Melrose Avenue in Hollywood.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two people were trying to steal the catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The owner of the car came outside and yelled at the suspects. That's when the suspects jumped into a car and drove off. A few minutes later, they returned and fired multiple rounds into the home, police said. They then fled and are still on the loose. The two male suspects drove off in a 2013 or 2014 White Infinity, police said. No property was taken. Nobody was injured. Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Stevenson Ranch Family 'Swatted' by 911 Caller

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a "swatting.". The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA

