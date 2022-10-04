Read full article on original website
These local high school football teams remain undefeated
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season is entering week eight in Tennessee and week seven in Virginia. Only a handful of local teams remain undefeated. As of this week, three Northeast Tennessee teams and two Southwest Virginia teams still have perfect records: Northeast Tennessee Daniel Boone (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district) […]
S.C. Prep Football Media Poll
Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (15) 2. Dorman (2) 3. Hillcrest (3) 4. Lexington 5. Gaffney 6. TL Hanna 7. Summervill 8. River Bluff 9. Spartanburg 10. Sumter Others receiving votes: Byrnes, […]
Touchdown Friday: Week 8 schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Hurricane Isaac behind us, we’re back to a typical slate of games for Week 8 of Touchdown Friday. It’s an exciting time of year, as teams push through the heart of their conference schedules and try to improve their chances at a postseason berth. Farmville Central has rattled off four […]
The Post and Courier
Fort Dorchester, Goose Creek roll to high school football victories
Zion Reynolds ran for 157 yards and three touchdowns to lead Fort Dorchester to a 42-7 win at Ashley Ridge on Monday night in a high school football game postponed from last week due to Hurricane Ian. Brian Campbell added 105 yards and two TDs for the Patriots. Ashley Ridge...
Anniston Ranks No. 2 in Statewide Poll
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs’ open date this week will be a little more enjoyable as they can celebrate their highest in-season ranking in nearly 30 years. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week’s statewide football poll following last week’s dominating 32-7 victory over then-No. 2 Handley to claim the presumptive Region 4 championship.
What you need to know heading into Week 8 of high school football in Augusta
Region play is well underway and Week 8 features a handful of key matchups. Many regions won't be decided by the final whistle on Friday, but the landscape continues to become clearer after each week. A big 4A meeting on the coast, a 3A matchup that will determine who's in the driver's seat and another rivalry across the river highlight the action awaiting us.
Goose Creek's Drew Moore leads high school football honor roll
Goose Creek senior quarterback Drew Moore led the Gators to a 40-0 win over Berkeley in their Region 6-AAAAA opener on Monday night, accounting for two passing touchdowns (37, 34 yards) and two more rushing scores. Moore finished with 246 passing yards and went over 1,000 passing yards for the season in the win.
High School Notes: Academic Magnet girls' golf clinches title; state swim meet on deck
For the second straight season, the Academic Magnet girls golf team has proven to be the best in its region. The Raptors captured the Region 6-AA championship earlier this week, posting a team score of 186 to edge out Oceanside Collegiate by seven strokes. Academic Magnet sophomore Akiera Sanchez, the...
