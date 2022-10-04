ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

WJHL

These local high school football teams remain undefeated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season is entering week eight in Tennessee and week seven in Virginia. Only a handful of local teams remain undefeated. As of this week, three Northeast Tennessee teams and two Southwest Virginia teams still have perfect records: Northeast Tennessee Daniel Boone (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district) […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WSPA 7News

S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (15) 2. Dorman (2) 3. Hillcrest (3) 4. Lexington  5. Gaffney 6. TL Hanna 7. Summervill 8. River Bluff 9. Spartanburg 10. Sumter Others receiving votes: Byrnes, […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Week 8 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Hurricane Isaac behind us, we’re back to a typical slate of games for Week 8 of Touchdown Friday. It’s an exciting time of year, as teams push through the heart of their conference schedules and try to improve their chances at a postseason berth. Farmville Central has rattled off four […]
FARMVILLE, NC
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Ranks No. 2 in Statewide Poll

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Bulldogs’ open date this week will be a little more enjoyable as they can celebrate their highest in-season ranking in nearly 30 years. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in this week’s statewide football poll following last week’s dominating 32-7 victory over then-No. 2 Handley to claim the presumptive Region 4 championship.
ANNISTON, AL
The Post and Courier

Goose Creek's Drew Moore leads high school football honor roll

Goose Creek senior quarterback Drew Moore led the Gators to a 40-0 win over Berkeley in their Region 6-AAAAA opener on Monday night, accounting for two passing touchdowns (37, 34 yards) and two more rushing scores. Moore finished with 246 passing yards and went over 1,000 passing yards for the season in the win.
GOOSE CREEK, SC

