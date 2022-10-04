ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (15) 2. Dorman (2) 3. Hillcrest (3) 4. Lexington  5. Gaffney 6. TL Hanna 7. Summervill 8. River Bluff 9. Spartanburg 10. Sumter Others receiving votes: Byrnes, […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WNCT

Touchdown Friday: Week 8 schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Hurricane Isaac behind us, we’re back to a typical slate of games for Week 8 of Touchdown Friday. It’s an exciting time of year, as teams push through the heart of their conference schedules and try to improve their chances at a postseason berth. Farmville Central has rattled off four […]
FARMVILLE, NC
The Daily Reflector

High School Tennis: Rams top Jags, inch closer to history

FARMVILLE — While there are a handful of dynastic teams across the area in a handful of different sports, only one is closing in on state history. Greene Central’s girls’ tennis team defeated Farmville Central 8-1 on the road in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference match Tuesday afternoon. With the victory, the Rams closed in on a historic 29th consecutive regular season conference title. ...
FARMVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Iredell County champions crowned; Dingman siblings headline the day

The Iredell County Cross Country Championships turned into the Dingman Invitational on Tuesday. The Dingman family swept the individual titles at MacAnderson Park. Lake Norman senior Logan Dingman won the boys’ 5-kilometer race with a time of 16 minutes, 25.89 seconds. The senior beat teammate Triston Rabon and North Iredell’s Philip Riddle to the finish line. Rabon was second at 16:28.48. Riddle placed third at 16:29.13.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

