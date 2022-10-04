Read full article on original website
S.C. Prep Football Media Poll
Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (15) 2. Dorman (2) 3. Hillcrest (3) 4. Lexington 5. Gaffney 6. TL Hanna 7. Summervill 8. River Bluff 9. Spartanburg 10. Sumter Others receiving votes: Byrnes, […]
Touchdown Friday: Week 8 schedule
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With Hurricane Isaac behind us, we’re back to a typical slate of games for Week 8 of Touchdown Friday. It’s an exciting time of year, as teams push through the heart of their conference schedules and try to improve their chances at a postseason berth. Farmville Central has rattled off four […]
WTVC
After player injury, Cherokee Co. schools forfeit all volleyball games against 1 school
CHEROKEEE COUNTY, N.C. — All girls' volleyball teams in the Cherokee County school district will forfeit upcoming regular season games against one competitor due to a recent player injury, according to Cherokee County School Board member Arnold Mathews. Mathews told us in an email on Tuesday that the board...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: Top-ranked North Iredell continues unbeaten season with win over West Iredell
OLIN—Emma Norris provided 16 kills and Tilley Collins contributed 23 digs in addition to serving three aces as unbeaten North Iredell breezed to a three-set victory over West Iredell on Monday night. Madeline Sigmon and Skylar Bolin added eight kills apiece. Sigmon also had 10 digs, and Bolin served...
IN THIS ARTICLE
High School Tennis: Rams top Jags, inch closer to history
FARMVILLE — While there are a handful of dynastic teams across the area in a handful of different sports, only one is closing in on state history. Greene Central’s girls’ tennis team defeated Farmville Central 8-1 on the road in an Eastern Plains 2A Conference match Tuesday afternoon. With the victory, the Rams closed in on a historic 29th consecutive regular season conference title. ...
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY: Iredell County champions crowned; Dingman siblings headline the day
The Iredell County Cross Country Championships turned into the Dingman Invitational on Tuesday. The Dingman family swept the individual titles at MacAnderson Park. Lake Norman senior Logan Dingman won the boys’ 5-kilometer race with a time of 16 minutes, 25.89 seconds. The senior beat teammate Triston Rabon and North Iredell’s Philip Riddle to the finish line. Rabon was second at 16:28.48. Riddle placed third at 16:29.13.
WSSU basketball schedule 2022-2023
WSSU has won 19 games in each of its past two seasons. Can the Rams get over the 20 win hump and make a run at the CIAA and more? The post WSSU basketball schedule 2022-2023 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
