Atlanta Braves GM gives injury updates on Spencer Strider, Ozzie Albies
After the Atlanta Braves had officially clinched the National League East title, thoughts immediately turned to the postseason, including when and if starting pitcher Spencer Strider and second baseman Ozzie Albies would be able to return from their injuries. Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos provided injury updates on Spencer...
Yardbarker
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs catching for Philadelphia on Tuesday night
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Stubbs will operate behind the plate after J.T. Realmuto was benched on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Justin Verlander, our models project Stubbs to score 10.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title
MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East title and finish the first leg of a trek they hope leads them to another crown. Afterward, they popped Champagne and puffed cigars, basking in their accomplishment. “It’s hard to win one,” manager Brian Snitker said. “To win five is pretty special. It’s a credit to our organization.”
Central Illinois Proud
Braves try to lock down NL East title, face Marlins
Braves try to lock down NL East title, face Marlins. The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett to the mound on Tuesday in hopes of preventing the visiting Atlanta Braves from clinching the National League East on their home turf. Garrett will try to follow the example of teammate Jesus...
MLB・
Astros Sign Two International Free Agents to Minor League Contracts
The Houston Astros have signed Julio Marte and Yefri Martinez to minor league contracts for their Dominican Summer League system.
Central Illinois Proud
Braves miss chance to clinch NL East, lose 4-0 to Marlins
MIAMI (AP)Jesus Luzardo struck out 12 in six innings, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Miami Marlins prevented Atlanta from clinching its fifth straight NL East title by beating the Braves 4-0 on Monday night. After sweeping the rival Mets at home over the weekend, Atlanta...
MLB・
FOX Sports
Astros start season at home against the Phillies
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston went 95-67...
FOX Sports
Marlins square off against the Braves in series rubber match
Atlanta Braves (101-60, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (68-93, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (3-6, 6.33 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Miami is...
New York Mets headed to wild card series after Atlanta Braves clinch NL East
The New York Mets are headed to a wild card series beginning Friday after the Atlanta Braves secured first place in the National League East with a win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Bryce Harper receives Wednesday off
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Harper will rest on the road after J.T. Realmuto was chosen as Philadelphia's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 290 batted balls this season, Harper has produced a 12.8% barrel rate and a .380 expected...
numberfire.com
Houston's Jose Altuve receives Wednesday off
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Altuve will sit on the bench after Aledmys Diaz was moved to second base and Trey Mancini was aligned in left field. Per Baseball Savant on 441 batted balls this season, Altuve has produced...
numberfire.com
Marlins bench Nick Fortes on Tuesday evening
Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Atlanta Falcons. Fortes will sit on the bench after Jacob Stallings was picked as Miami's starting catcher for Braxton Garrett. Per Baseball Savant on 167 batted balls this season, Fortes has accounted for a 6.6% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Travis d'Arnaud resting on Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was positioned behind the plate and Marcell Ozuna was chosen as Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 306 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted...
numberfire.com
Ryan Mountcastle on Baltimore bench Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Mitch White and the Toronto Blue Jays. The Orioles appear to be giving Mountcastle a breather in their penultimate game of the season. Jesus Aguilar will make the start on first base and bat fifth while Anthony Santander serves as the designated hitter.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Doc's Sports Service
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction, 10/4/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. Odds/Point Spread: Toronto (-110) Baltimore (-110) The Toronto Blue Jays (90-69) are headed to Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday where they will take on the Baltimore Orioles (82-77). The line on this contest has the Blue Jays at -110 while the Orioles are sitting at -110. The total is 7.5. The pitchers taking the mound will be Mitch White and Mike Baumann.
Yankees, Rangers lineups Game 1 Tuesday | Aaron Judge at DH; James Taillon on mound (10/4/22)
ARLINGTON, Texas — The New York Yankees and Texas Rangers’ are playing a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday at Globe Life Field. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 2:05 p.m., EST. YES will televise the game. The pitching matchup for the opener is Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon...
