Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vikings Quietly Released a Fan-Favorite This Week
As the Minnesota Vikings placed rookie Lewis Cine on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Khyiris Tonga from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, one man was quietly the odd man out. Jaylen Twyman, a second-year defensive tackle, was released from the team’s practice squad, enabling the young defender to hit...
Vikings Sign Large Human
The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly signed the man who was cut by the Chicago Bears when the team made room for Armon Watts in September. That’s the NFL’s circle of life, and Khyiris Tonga is now a member of the Vikings, according to his agent David Canter. Tonga...
Bears Add 9th Former Vikings Player
It’s a trend. The Chicago Bears new front office has a thing for former Minnesota Vikings players, adding the ninth to their roster on Tuesday. This time it’s Jalyn Holmes, a defensive end who played for the Vikings for three seasons. Holmes joins the Bears practice squad, where...
The Vikings 2022 Offense by the Numbers: After Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings have four games in the books in 2022, with a 3-1 record heading into Week 5. First-year head coach Kevin O’Connell won for a third time, thanks to a game-winning 47-yard field goal by kicker Greg Joseph. Next up, the Vikings head home to Minneapolis for a date with the Chicago Bears.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 5 power rankings
The 3-1 Vikings didn't crack our top 10 this week.
Vikings Rookie CB Could Return Soon
The Minnesota Vikings lost safety Lewis Cine for the 2022 season this week, but a different rookie could return soon. That’s Andrew Booth, one of the Vikings 2nd-Round draft picks from April, and he’s missed most of the 2022 season due to a quad injury. But according to...
Mike Gesicki has 71 yards, but TE coach says Dolphins aren't chasing ‘fantasy league title'
MIAMI GARDENS — Mike Gesicki’s receiving production is down 61 percent this season. Dolphins tight ends coach Jon Embree isn’t sweating it. “We’re trying to win a Super Bowl,” Embree...
Vikings Have ‘Get Right’ Opportunity Against Bears
The Minnesota Vikings are 3-1 on the season and leading the NFC North division thanks to a commanding victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. While all that is true, they’ve hardly looked the part of a team in complete sync thus far. Chicago coming to town allows them an opportunity to change that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vikings Bookends Making a Solid Front
In recent seasons the Minnesota Vikings have long drawn the ire of their fanbase due to a poorly performing offensive line. With skill position players a la mode, it’s hard to see them lack opportunity with opposing defense wreaking havoc. So far in 2022, we’ve seen reason for optimism.
3 Things to Watch: Bears vs. Vikings this Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears are looking for a couple of firsts this weekend when they visit the Vikings. They're looking for their first road win of the season and their first division win against a Minnesota team that's already 2-0 in the NFC North.Looking Down Field(s)Thing number one is probably not going to change until we see consistency under center, and that's the play of Justin Fields. He was better last week, posting season highs in completions, passing yards, and rushing yards. But those numbers were pedestrian. Unfortunately, the six sacks he took were not, and he's now been...
Giants Show Vikings Recipe for Success against Bears on Offense
I sat down and watched the New York Giants play the Chicago Bears in their Week 4 game in East Rutherford. With the Bears coming to US Bank Stadium in Week 5, I was immediately drawn to the Giants success in the running game. Then, as a consequence, great success...
Explained: The Vikings Surprises from Victory in England
Explained: The Vikings Surprises from Victory in England. Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 134 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the Vikings-themed surprises from the team’s 28-25 win in London over the New Orleans Saints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
History repeats itself as the refs blow another call for the Saints vs. Vikings
The New Orleans Saints cannot get out of their own way. Penalties and turnovers have ravaged the first month of their season. That being said, officiating hasn’t necessarily helped them out much either. In their loss to the Vikings, there were a couple notable, questionable calls on the Saints.
Where the Twins sit in MLB's new draft lottery system
The Twins have less than a 1 in 100 shot at the No. 1 pick.
Comments / 0