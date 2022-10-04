Read full article on original website
A warm day tomorrow
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Southerly winds will keep temperatures mild tonight and tomorrow. Expect overnight lows around 50. Thursday will feature some clouds with highs near 70. Showers and cooler temperatures are likely on Friday.
How A New York Man Caught A Record-Breaking ‘Monster’ Fish
A young New York fisherman reeled in a "monster" catfish which broke a New York State record. Here's how he caught it. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced that the New York State catfish record was broken. "New York has an abundance...
Jay Donovan retires after nearly 50 years in broadcasting
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With nearly 50 years of broadcasting on his resume, local radio DJ and former WWNY meteorologist Jay Donovan has retired. In the 90s and early 2000s, Donovan forecasted the weather at channel 7, working in front of the green screen, tracking everything from thunderstorms, to beautiful sunny, summer days, to wicked lake effect snowstorms on our 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.
Fitness with Jamie: Simple core exercises
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fitness expert Jamie Kalk is taking advantage of weather nice enough that she doesn’t need to bundle up for outdoor workouts. She shows us a few simple exercises to work the core, because, she says, with a strong core, it’s easier to handle all your day-to-day activities.
Harvesting honey: An experiment’s sweet ending
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - You may remember a story we did in the spring when Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County decided to see how well a colony of bees could thrive in Watertown. “They did phenomenal this year,” said Rolly Churchill, a fifth-generation beekeeper. “There’s probably 30 to...
Watertown’s farmers market ends season on high note
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Wednesday marked the last day of Watertown’s farm and craft market this year. Jill DeFranco and Brian Rivera went shopping for just the right pumpkins to make jack-o-lanterns. They found some at the Nicotra Farms stand. “He mentioned he wants a Star Wars one,...
Vacant Watertown building could become homeless warming center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The owner of a Watertown building is willing to work with a local group to help the homeless find a warm place to stay this winter. “I came out this morning. I seen somebody laying on the ground. I hear, ‘It’s cold, there’s nothing here.’ It’s all windy, it’s not protected,” said Mel, a homeless woman who didn’t want us to use her last name.
‘Rock the Night Away’ to beat cancer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Later this fall, you’ll have a chance to “Rock the Night Away” to beat cancer. Kirk Ventiquattro is founder of Team 24 (which is what “ventiquattro” means in Italian). He says the goal is to sell all 240 tickets for the event.
Spartans hope to keep 1st-place sectional ranking
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - There’s a soccer team in Adams that is currently the best in the section. The South Jefferson boys’ team is hoping to add to an already impressive resume. The Spartans are 8-0-1 overall and 6-0 in the Frontier League -- and South Jefferson...
Traffic advisory: James & Webb streets in Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - State highway crews will be prepping two Clayton streets for paving over the next couple of days. Crews will be milling James and Webb streets on Tuesday, October 4, and Wednesday, October 5. Work will begin near the intersection of State Route 12 and James...
Michael J. Gokey, 64, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Gokey, 64, passed away at his home in the town of Watertown Tuesday morning, October 4, 2022. Mike was born in Watertown October 12, 1957, son of John and Joan (Groszewski) Gokey and he was a graduate of Watertown High School. He enjoyed cooking and being a chef at many well known restaurants in Jefferson County. Mike also enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR, and the Buffalo Bills.
Miss the Duffy-Gray Assembly debate? Watch it here!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News hosted a debate Wednesday between candidates for the 116th Assembly District. Conservative Susan Duffy and Republican Scott Gray faced off in a debate that grew lively at times. Aside from answering questions, Gray and Duffy did not shy away from going back and...
Red & Black savor back-to-back championships
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black players and coaching staff cleaned out their lockers and packed away equipment Tuesday night at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds. It’s a chance for everyone, especially head coach George Ashcraft, to savor a second straight league championship. 2021 ended with...
Sally Ann McGill, of Antwerp
ANTWERP, New York (WWNY) - Sally Ann McGill, a lifelong resident of Antwerp, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 after a brief illness. She was born on November 15, 1944 in Gouverneur, NY to her parents Harry and Helen (Hanley) McGill. Sally was a graduate of Indian River...
Project to remove Morristown bridge complete
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Northumberland Street Bridge in Morristown is gone. After over a year, a $2.1 million project to remove the bridge was officially completed in a ceremony Tuesday morning. The bridge was closed in 2019 after flooding on the St. Lawrence River damaged its foundation and...
7 News to host Gray, Duffy in debate
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News will host a debate Wednesday for the 116th Assembly District race. Conservative candidate Susan Duffy and Republican candidate Scott Gray will be in our studio to answer questions from moderator Garrett Domblewski. The Assembly district stretches from Watertown to Ogdensburg and Massena and...
Larry E. Groff, 83, of Pulaski
PULASKI, New York (WWNY) - Larry E. Groff passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 4th. He was 83 years old. Arrangements are incomplete currently with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
Floyd “Jr.” H. Mack, 85, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Floyd “Jr.” H. Mack, age 85 of Ogdensburg will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday (October 11, 2022) at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park with military honors.
Highlights & scores: High school & college soccer action
(WWNY) - High school and college soccer were on the agenda for Wednesday. South Jefferson hosted Watertown in boys’ Frontier League soccer. Evan Widrick with the save of a Cyclone effort. South Jefferson’s best chance for a goal in the first half comes on an indirect kick. The shot...
Check presented to Peyton Lane S. Morse Legacy Foundation
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hard work from a summer event pays off to the tune of $6,500. Coyote Moon Vineyards held its 11th Annual Classic Cars & Classic Wines Show over the summer. It was a well-attended event with more than 100 classic vehicles on display. The vineyard decided...
