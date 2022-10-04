Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Cardinal
Where do the Badgers go from here?
This isn’t typical Wisconsin behavior. The firing of a coach mid-season — a consistently successful one at that — is a move often reserved for universities that are “panicking” or “impatient.” The Wisconsin Badgers have been called many things, but those two words were seldom mentioned before this past weekend.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard explains reasons behind Wisconsin's blowout losses, goal for Badgers in Week 6
Jim Leonhard enters Week 6 as interim head coach for Wisconsin, stepping to the helm after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Leonhard also gets the unenviable task of trying to turn things around after back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play. Beyond those two losses, the Badgers are 0-3 so...
Report: Here's Why Wisconsin Fired Coach Paul Chryst
Paul Chryst is a free agent in the coaching world. Wisconsin fired him recently. Aside from the obvious reasoning for Wisconsin's decision (the Badgers are 2-3 to start the season), we now have more clarity on the situation. Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says a big ...
offtackleempire.com
Wisconsin has entered the Urban Meyer sweepstakes: POTW Week 5
Last week, my “dek” (the little subheading beneath the main article title, I guess?) said:. Paul Chryst isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Meyer is never coming to Wisconsin. Still, Urban Meyer drives clicks. So I was obviously very far off with the first part of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four things that didn’t work out in the end for Paul Chryst
MADISON, Wis. — As Paul Chryst walked off the Camp Randall Stadium field on Saturday, he had 67 wins as head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers, a 43-18 mark in league play and three Big Ten West titles. While an embarrassing 34-10 defeat to Illinois continued a troubling trend, almost nobody expected that would be the final act for the two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year. But it was.
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt gives cautious warning to Wisconsin: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Joel Klatt took time during his recent podcast episode to tackle the situation at Wisconsin and the removal of head coach Paul Chryst. While there is a case to be made for making a move, Klatt gave a warning for the Badgers as they move ahead. “Be careful what you...
Paul Chryst Reportedly Makes Surprising Decision After Wisconsin Fires Him
Wisconsin football is officially moving on from head coach Paul Chryst. The Badgers have fired Chryst following the team's 0-2 start to conference play and 2-3 start overall. Wisconsin is on the hook to pay Chryst a $19.5 million buyout fee. However, the two parties have agreed to a ...
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
RELATED PEOPLE
The 115th Fighter Wing’s final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors. RELATED: F-35 jets’ home landing in Madison met with...
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
dailydodge.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise
(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 58
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
nbc15.com
Madison Beltline isn’t the Indy 500, MPD reminds drivers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reminding drivers the highway cutting through the city is called the Beltline, not the Brickyard. In a Facebook post, MPD showed off a trio of the fastest speeds recorded on the Beltline recently. All three examples in MPD’s post reflected speeds over 100 mph with the fastest driver caught going 131 mph, more than double the posted limit.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Badger Herald
Madison’s “6th Happiest City” title not felt equally throughout city
Madison was named the 6th happiest city to live in the United States in WalletHub’s review of the Happiest Cities in America. The ranking takes metrics into account from three major categories — emotional and physical wellbeing, income and employment and community and environment. Emotional and physical wellbeing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Daily Cardinal
Students for Justice in Palestine deny involvement with antisemitic chalkings on first day of UW classes
Jewish and Palestinian leaders criticized the university’s response to alleged antisemitic messages written in chalk around the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s campus on the first day of classes. Chancellor Mnookin and Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs Lori Reesor asserted they understood Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) had taken...
nbc15.com
Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
Comments / 0