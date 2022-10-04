Read full article on original website
Related
localemagazine.com
Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List
Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach First Fridays brings local merchants, family fun to town
Family fun and live music return to Huntington Beach on Oct. 7 with First Friday, taking place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The monthly festival is located at Golden West College, 15744 Goldenwest St., at the corner of Edinger Ave. and Goldenwest. Free Parking is available in the adjacent parking lot.
orangecountytribune.com
“Follow that Dream” to Elvis Festival Sunday in G. Grove
It’s impossible to choose just one calendar month that defined the King of Rock and Roll’s life, for his road to fame had many milestones. But it was in October that the 10-year-old Elvis Presley sang in public for the first time at the Mississippi-Alabama Fair and Dairy Show. Two of his legendary concerts of the 1950’s also happened in October: The Cotton Bowl in 1956 and the Pan Pacific Auditorium in Los Angeles in 1957.
vegoutmag.com
Dear Bella Creamery Opens in Costa Mesa This Weekend
The vegan ice cream shop will open the doors to its first Orange County location this Sunday. Your Google search of “vegan options in Orange County” is about to get an upgrade! Vegan scoop shop Dear Bella Creamery is opening at The Lab in Costa Mesa this weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine Park Railroad Pumpkin Patch Giveaway
It’s that time of the year again! Irvine Park Railroad's Annual Pumpkin Patch is back. This is one of the best Pumpkin Patches around by far and with so many fun activities to enjoy, I recommend putting this event on your list of must-do’s this holiday season. I have 10 activity tickets i’m giving away so be sure to enter below.
vanlifewanderer.com
The 12 Best Pomona Restaurants
Looking from the outside at Pomona California you might miss some of what makes it unique. Pomona is the home of Cal-Poly Pomona, the Auto Club Raceway, the Latino Art Museum, the NHRA Motorsports Museum, and the American Museum of Ceramic Art. There is a revitalized downtown scene with a...
The New Orange County Museum Building Celebrates its Official Opening
Relocated from Newport Beach, the new digs feature exhibition and educational spaces, a theater, a special event terrace and a cafe The post The New Orange County Museum Building Celebrates its Official Opening appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
pasadenaweekly.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena
When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
IN THIS ARTICLE
6 Halloween Events in Los Angeles for Spooky Fun in 2022
Not every Halloween event is meant to scare you to death. There are some haunted houses on our list, but there are also family-friendly events and scary movie showings. At Universal Studios' annual Halloween events, you can face familiar enemies and be scared by big-budget scares and famous horror movie characters.
5 Family-Friendly Pumpkin Patches in LA
Today, the best pumpkin patches in Los Angeles are kind of like music festivals. Many of them have stages with bands playing, food trucks, carnival rides, and VIP wristbands that let you use cleaner bathrooms.
thegrowlingwolverine.org
What’s Happening with Lowes?
In 2018, the Lowe’s near Aliso Viejo Town Center shut down business for good. It came as a surprise for many shoppers who enjoyed its proximity to their homes. It resided on the corner of Enterprise and Aliso Creek Road, right across the street from the movie theater. There...
macaronikid.com
10 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
For some reason, it seems that life has gotten just a little bit busier. Or maybe I'm just having trouble "keeping up." With the kids settling back into school and the world wide open again, I wonder how the weeks are flying by so fast. All the time being home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
These Southern California locations sold winning tickets, scratchers to 6 new millionaires
LOS ANGELES - California's newest millionaires have one thing in common… well two if you count the fact that they're rolling in a lot of dough right about now. They all purchased the winning tickets and scratchers in Southern California!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the names of...
Six California Lottery winners bought tickets in Los Angeles area
Take a look around you — your odds of sitting next to a millionaire just improved. The California Lottery announced Wednesday morning that six people hit it big after purchasing lottery tickets and scratchers in the Los Angeles area. Five were purchased in Los Angeles County and the sixth was bought in Anaheim. The Lottery […]
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Orange County 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Orange County, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Orange County as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Newport Beach in 2022
Newport Beach is a coastal town in Southern California. It is a city that radiates elegance and class. Newport Beach is famous for its coastal life, making it popular among sailors, yachters, surfers, and swimmers. Coastal life means you enjoy eating fresh seafood. There is a wide variety of seafood in this city, with sushi being the most popular. After a day of surfing, swimming, and cruising the bay, there is no better way to end than with a fresh bite of sushi. You can choose the type of sushi you want or allow the chef to choose for you. If you are looking for a place to eat sushi, here are the twenty best sushi restaurants in Newport Beach 2022.
Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million
A hidden gem in the Los Cerritos neighborhood holds its own against similarly priced mansions in the city’s seaside communities. The post Expansive estate on 3 lots in Los Cerritos on the market at $3.5 million appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Pumpkin Patches You Can Visit In SoCal This Year
It's that time of year again.. pumpkin patch season!
OC Sidewalk Vendors Struggle With Costly, Confusing County, City Permits Meant To Help
This story was produced by Fullerton College journalism students and was supported by funding from California Humanities Emerging Journalist Fellowship Program. It’s 4:30 a.m. and 19-year-old Víctor Hugo is walking out the door from his home. The sky is dark as he drives 15 minutes to the fruit supplier warehouse in downtown L.A. to pick up the fruit he’ll need for the day. From there, he’ll drive to Fullerton to sell his freshly cut fruit cups. It’s roughly 40 miles round trip and about one hour of traffic each way. This is a daily trip for Víctor Hugo.
seniorresource.com
Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
Comments / 0