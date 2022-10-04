ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Candidate Column: Matt Solomon for Colorado Senate

The Wall Street Journal recently called the U.S. Senate race in Colorado a “race to the rhetorical middle.” It went on to say that Sen. Michael Bennet and his GOP challenger Joe O’Dea reflect each other like fun-house mirrors. This is a common occurrence in this year’s election cycle as campaigns try to paint their opponents as the bad guy while running to the middle to gather as many votes as possible.
COLORADO STATE
Bird flu cases again on the rise in Colorado, with new cases in Mesa, Weld counties

Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza — a disease that can wipe out an entire flock of birds in just three days — are once again on the rise in Colorado. The National Veterinary Service Laboratory confirmed new cases of the bird flu at the end of September, including at an egg laying facility in Weld County with more than 1.1 million chickens.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO

