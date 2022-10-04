Read full article on original website
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina 'Secret Scrimmage' opponent announced
The UNC basketball program is hosting their first secret scrimmage since the 2019 season.
UNC Women’s Basketball to reportedly host reigning champs in scrimmage
For the second consecutive season, the UNC women’s basketball program will reportedly take on South Carolina in a “secret scrimmage.”. Prior to the start of the 2021-2022 season, the UNC women’s basketball program competed on the road against South Carolina in an exhibition game that was closed to the public.
cbs17
Blazing his own trail: track star chooses Saint Augustine’s University
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Starting in middle school he has always been the man to beat whenever he stepped on the track. “I was a five time national champion, 17 time all American I have six state championships two state meet records,” said Saint Augustine freshman Terrell Robinson. “ I have multiple conference, regional records championships and all that.”
UNC Basketball: Ian Jackson moves up official visit to Chapel Hill
There’s been a little change of plans regarding five-star guard Ian Jackson’s upcoming official visit to the UNC basketball program. Originally, five-star guard Ian Jackson was set to visit the UNC basketball program on November 11. However, that plan has changed a little bit. The No. 2 overall...
Elite sharpshooter includes Duke among finalists
Paul VI High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris has not specified a timeline for picking a winner in his recruitment. But as of Tuesday, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound four-star is down to a final four. The Duke basketball program is on that list alongside Maryland, Miami, and Ohio State. Harris, ...
Considerable changes to 2022-23 Duke roster
At one point on Wednesday, the official Duke basketball roster showed freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, an increase of two inches and 30 pounds from his listing shortly arriving on campus in June. Later in the day, GoDuke.com changed his height to 6-foot-7 but didn't ...
ACC Moves Baseball Tournament
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and Durham Bulls have announced that the ACC Baseball Championship will return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park in 2023. The 12-team tournament (...)
Duke’s Mayo Classic had big economic impact
The Duke's Mayo Classic had a huge economic impact on Charlotte last month. The post Duke’s Mayo Classic had big economic impact appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil
There's no reason to think Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart would back out of his commitment to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer. No, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has been on board with the Blue ...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis Named Grand Marshal
UNC Basketball Coach Hubert Davis will have a very important job this Sunday when he serves as the Grand Marshal for the Bank of America Roval 400. Those are the words that UNC basketball head Coach Hubert Davis will say on Sunday in Charlotte. He will be the official Grand Marshal for the Bank of America Roval 400 race.
dukebasketballreport.com
Another Look At Duke’s Saturday Scrimmage
The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman has an article up on Duke’s scrimmage this past weekend and has some useful observations. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jacob Grandison, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively all started. He says that Proctor and Roach can “easily” switch point guard duties, which seems...
wkml.com
Scooter’s Coffee Locations Coming Soon to Fayetteville and Sanford
We can all use a little more coffee in our lives, and new locations of Scooter’s Coffee in Fayetteville and Sanford will help with that soon. Scooter’s Coffee is a Nebraska-based coffee chain with locations currently in Smithfield, Wilson, Monroe and Indian Trail, all in North Carolina. There are additional several hundred other locations across the country.
It’s National Taco Day. Here are 22 of the Triangle’s best taco shops for your celebration.
Happy National Taco Day to all who observe.
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
Technician Online
OPINION: NC State needs to do more about student homelessness
A classmate of mine recently shared their experience of being homeless at NC State. It was for a short stint of two weeks this summer, but it was nonetheless a scary and frustrating experience for them. I started thinking about how many other students have been in similar situations and if the University has been as unhelpful to them as they were to my classmate.
Franklin County startup that converts tires to energy looking to expand in North Carolina
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — A startup company that turns tires into clean energy is looking to expand from Franklin County across the globe. Gov. Roy Cooper said PRTI could be part of the future of sustainable growth in North Carolina. On Tuesday, Cooper toured PRTI’s recycling plant on US-1 south...
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
Up and Coming Weekly
Soldiers conduct unconventional warfare training exercise
Special Forces Qualification Course students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School will participate in Robin Sage from Oct. 7 to Nov. 5. Robin Sage is the final two-week cumulative training exercise for students graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Fort Bragg. The...
cbs17
3 local businesses moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Three local businesses are moving into Raleigh’s Smoky Hollow district. Officials said all three businesses—Heat Studios, New Anthem Beer Project, and HUSH Hair Lash Brow—are locally based. “The businesses, all local to North Carolina, will each offer Smoky Hollow patrons a unique experience for...
cbs17
Local Matters: Donnie Harrison talks future challenges if elected next Wake County sheriff
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Early one-stop voting in North Carolina starts Oct. 20 and will include the race for the next Wake County sheriff. Current sheriff, Gerald Baker, lost his bid for another term after the democratic primary. After serving four terms, republican Donnie Harrison did not get enough...
