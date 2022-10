WARE, England (AP) — New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan — whose nickname is the “Scottish Hammer” — took an unusual route to the NFL. Before he celebrates a homecoming when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in London, he wanted to pay tribute to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. It’s a historically Black university — an HBCU — and Gillan had no idea what that meant when he accepted its scholarship offer. He thought it was “a sponsor or something.” “I showed up there and I was very much a minority at the school, which didn’t matter to me. I’ve grown up in many different places with my dad’s job being in the military,” said the 25-year-old Gillan, whose flowing, red locks extend below the back of his helmet.

