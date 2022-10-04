Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Meghan Lukens rises above politics with character and integrity
Meghan Lukens is an upstanding, thoughtful and intelligent young woman. She is the kind of person everyone in Routt, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Eagle counties will be proud to call their state representative. If I may paraphrase the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., our country would be much better...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Life of Adam Merriman celebrated in Vail
The legendary life of Adam Merriman was celebrated at the Colorado Snowsports Museum on Saturday, Oct. 1, with hundreds in attendance. Merriman, 50, was a snowboarding pioneer in Colorado, but is better remembered in his later years as a devoted husband and father to his wife Jamie and 11-year-old son, Aaron. He died following an electric skateboard accident Sept. 13.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
A new poll indicates Lauren Boebert’s Democratic challenger has a shot. Here’s what the rest of the data says.
The Democrat making a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in Colorado’s GOP-leaning 3rd Congressional District argued on Tuesday that a new internal poll suggesting he has a real shot of beating the Garfield County Republican should draw more attention to the race and support from deep-pocketed national groups that have so far ignored his candidacy.
Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?
A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado
Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
Colorado man shoots gun at attacking bear, ends up in hospital
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for a bear that attacked a man on Saturday night in the Garfield County town of New Castle. At about 10:30 p.m., the victim went into their New Castle backyard after hearing a noise. Upon going outside, a startled bear knocked the victim to the ground. The man used an arm to protect his face, grabbing his gun with his other hand and firing three shots, scaring the bear away.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Botanic Park gate construction to cause Core Trail closures, detours starting this week
Residents should expect closures and detours along the Yampa River Core Trail as construction at the Yampa River Botanic Park shifts from the north side of the property near Emerald Park to the west side along the core trail beginning Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to a news release, the botanic...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Tigers volleyball rallies late for 3-2 victory
Down two sets at home against Vail Mountain on Saturday, Oct. 1, Hayden volleyball stormed back to take three straight sets and the match victory. A tight third set that could have ended the match in favor of the visiting Gore Rangers, Hayden persevered and battled its way to a 26-24 set win. The Tigers would go on to convincingly take the fourth set and the 15-point tiebreak which they won by nine.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Soroco volleyball surges late for win over North Park
Welcoming North Park to Oak Creek, Soroco girls volleyball battled through five sets to earn its second victory of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Losing the opening set, the Rams battled back to win the second and fourth sets of the match, forcing a 15-point tiebreaker. Soroco fought hard...
