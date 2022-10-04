Read full article on original website
Free Community Cider Pressing Saturday In Troy
The Latah County Farmers Market is hosting its 2nd Annual Free Community Cider Pressing in Troy on Saturday. Participants can bring their own apples to be pressed into cider for free. People can bring up to 50 pounds of apples and are encouraged to bring their own containers. Containers will also be available for purchase. The event will also include live music, food, coffee, and baked goods. Farmers market vendors will also be on hand. The Free Community Cider Pressing is from 9:00 to 1:00 Saturday at Troy City Park.
Market Square In Downtown Pullman Hosting Grand Opening With New Businesses This Weekend
Four new downtown Pullman businesses will be celebrating their grand openings during a joint celebration this weekend. The Kure & Co. clothing store, Terracotta pottery studio, Palouse Wellness Massage, and the Monarch Boutique will be hosting joint grand openings. The businesses are located in the Market Square at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue. The celebration is Friday from 3:30 to 8:00, Saturday from 10:00 to 7:00, and Sunday from 10:00 to 4:00. There will be a ribbon cutting Saturday morning at 9:30. The grand openings will include live music and a punch card to earn special rebates.
Gritman Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail Events Return October 11 in Moscow
The 20th Gritman Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail events take place on October 11th at the Best Western University Inn in Moscow. The Pink Tea’s goal is to bring awareness of the benefits of early breast cancer detection. Since its inception the Gritman Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail events...
Monday Application Deadline For Partner Family For Palouse Habitat For Humanity’s Next Home Build
Monday is the application deadline for Palouse Habitat for Humanity’s next home build. The organization is building its 2023 home in Palouse. They need to select a partner family for the new home. That family will be required to help build the home. You can find a link for more information here https://palousehabitat.org/apply/
Jon & Rand Band Playing Oak On Main Downtown Pullman Friday Night
The Jon and Rand Band will be playing Oak on Main in downtown Pullman Friday night. The live music starts at 6:30.
Moscow Mayor Participating in Annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge
City of Moscow Mayor Art Bettge is one of a record 98 Idaho mayors participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of physical activity. Idaho mayors can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts and...
Repair Work Complete On South Grand Avenue In Pullman
Work to repair damage from last month’s water main break on South Grand Avenue in Pullman is complete. City of Pullman officials initially expected traffic delays to continue today. The paving work was completed earlier than expected on Wednesday ending the flagging and traffic delays.
Logos School Opens “The Sound of Music” Wednesday Night
Logos School in Moscow will present “The Sound of Music” starting Wednesday night. The shows featuring a live orchestra are Wednesday through Saturday nights at 7:00 inside the Logos Gym. Tickets are 10 dollars for adults, 5 dollars for students, and 30 dollars for families of 4 or more.
Clarkston Man Charged with Inattentive Driving After Cement Truck Tips on Side at Southway Roundabout
On Wednesday, October 5, at approximately 11:07 a.m., the Lewiston Police and Fire units responded to the roundabout at the intersection of Snake River Avenue and Southway Avenue for a cement truck that had tipped on its side. First arriving officers discovered a 2007 Kenworth cement truck, owned by Premix...
Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee Recommending Using Paradise Creek & South Fork Of Palouse River To Supplement Local Water Supply
The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee is recommending that surface water be used to supplement the Pullman and Moscow water supplies. The committee recently recommended the plan to help stabilize the region’s main water supply the Grande Ronde Aquifer which is dropping by less than a foot a year. PBAC hired a consultant two years ago to examine water supply alternatives. The report estimates that over 2,300 million gallons of supplemental water are needed annually to stabilize the aquifer and meet future demands.
Record 55 Million Dollar Grant Heading To UI
The University of Idaho is set to receive its largest grant in the institution’s history. The 55 million dollar grant from the USDA is twice as large as any previous grant to the UI. The funding will be used to help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices. A portion of the grant will go directly to over 100 Idaho farmers and ranchers. Producers will be eligible for money to try a range of climate-smart practices like reduced tillage and cover cropping. UI research involved in the grant will focus on Idaho’s top crops like wheat, barley and chickpeas.
Prescribed Burn This Fall Near Elk River
The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting a prescribed burn near Elk River this fall. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Palouse Ranger District will be burning up to 320 acres about 4 miles north of town. The burning could begin as early as this week. Forest Service officials say once the burn begins smoke may be visible for a couple of weeks.
Baggage Rules At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Start To Change Today With Jet Service Introduced To Boise
Baggage protocols at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will begin to change today with the introduction of jet service. Alaska Airlines will start using Embraer 175 jets for its flights between the Palouse and Boise starting today. The airline is replacing its Q400 turboprops with jetliners. The baggage protocols for the jet are different. Alaska won’t be offering its cart baggage service at the plane which means that checked luggage will be handled at the counter. Anything bags over 22 inches, by 14 inches, by 9 inches including the wheels and handles for Boise flights must be checked starting today. Passengers are allowed one small personal item on the plan to fit under the seat. Officials are asking passengers for the Boise flight to get to the airport at least an hour early. The jets will begin serving the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s Seattle flights starting on November 4th. The first Boise flight using the new jet takes off this afternoon at 4:35.
Traffic Delays On South Grand Avenue In Pullman To Continue For Most Of The Week
Traffic delays on South Grand Avenue in Pullman will continue for most of this week as crews repair the damage from last month’s water main break. Flaggers will be directing a lane of traffic through the work zone at Center Street through Thursday. City of Pullman officials are asking people to detour around the work zone.
WSU Career Expo Saturday At Beasley Coliseum
Washington State University is hosting a career expo Saturday promoting job openings on campus. The expo is from 9:00 to 2:00 at Beasley Coliseum.
Moscow League Of Women Voters Hosting Forum Thursday Night For Local Idaho Legislature Candidates
The Moscow League of Women Voters is hosting a candidates forum Thursday night. Candidates running for the local Idaho State House seats and the Senate have been invited to take part. The forum is from 7:00 to 8:30 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Applications are open for the 21st Annual Citizen’s Police Academy in Moscow
Applications for the 21st Annual Citizen’s Police Academy in Moscow are available now. The Citizens Police Academy is an eleven-week course that meets once a week (Wednesdays nights from 6 pm to 9 pm) and provides an opportunity for the public to learn and experience the law enforcement profession.
Crews respond to burning barn near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
Lewiston Woman Caught Hoarding Poodles Given 120 Hours Community Service, Fine in Animal Cruelty Case
LEWISTON - A Lewiston woman charged with one count of animal cruelty after she was discovered to be hoarding 22 poodles has been fined a total of $979.50 and must serve 120 hours of community service. Debra Groseclose initially pled not guilty, however she later changed her plea to guilty.
Moscow League Of Women Voters Hosting Latah County Candidates Forum Wednesday Night
The Moscow League of Women Voters is hosting a forum with Latah County candidates Wednesday night. Candidates for county commissioner, clerk and treasurer have been invited to take part. The forum is from 7:00 to 8:30 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
