ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

Related
pullmanradio.com

Free Community Cider Pressing Saturday In Troy

The Latah County Farmers Market is hosting its 2nd Annual Free Community Cider Pressing in Troy on Saturday. Participants can bring their own apples to be pressed into cider for free. People can bring up to 50 pounds of apples and are encouraged to bring their own containers. Containers will also be available for purchase. The event will also include live music, food, coffee, and baked goods. Farmers market vendors will also be on hand. The Free Community Cider Pressing is from 9:00 to 1:00 Saturday at Troy City Park.
TROY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Market Square In Downtown Pullman Hosting Grand Opening With New Businesses This Weekend

Four new downtown Pullman businesses will be celebrating their grand openings during a joint celebration this weekend. The Kure & Co. clothing store, Terracotta pottery studio, Palouse Wellness Massage, and the Monarch Boutique will be hosting joint grand openings. The businesses are located in the Market Square at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue. The celebration is Friday from 3:30 to 8:00, Saturday from 10:00 to 7:00, and Sunday from 10:00 to 4:00. There will be a ribbon cutting Saturday morning at 9:30. The grand openings will include live music and a punch card to earn special rebates.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Gritman Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail Events Return October 11 in Moscow

The 20th Gritman Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail events take place on October 11th at the Best Western University Inn in Moscow. The Pink Tea’s goal is to bring awareness of the benefits of early breast cancer detection. Since its inception the Gritman Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail events...
MOSCOW, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Latah County, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Moscow, ID
Lifestyle
City
Moscow, ID
Local
Idaho Food & Drinks
Local
Idaho Business
Moscow, ID
Business
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Mayor Participating in Annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge

City of Moscow Mayor Art Bettge is one of a record 98 Idaho mayors participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of physical activity. Idaho mayors can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts and...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Repair Work Complete On South Grand Avenue In Pullman

Work to repair damage from last month’s water main break on South Grand Avenue in Pullman is complete. City of Pullman officials initially expected traffic delays to continue today. The paving work was completed earlier than expected on Wednesday ending the flagging and traffic delays.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Logos School Opens “The Sound of Music” Wednesday Night

Logos School in Moscow will present “The Sound of Music” starting Wednesday night. The shows featuring a live orchestra are Wednesday through Saturday nights at 7:00 inside the Logos Gym. Tickets are 10 dollars for adults, 5 dollars for students, and 30 dollars for families of 4 or more.
MOSCOW, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Market#Beer#Plant#Food Drink
pullmanradio.com

Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee Recommending Using Paradise Creek & South Fork Of Palouse River To Supplement Local Water Supply

The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee is recommending that surface water be used to supplement the Pullman and Moscow water supplies. The committee recently recommended the plan to help stabilize the region’s main water supply the Grande Ronde Aquifer which is dropping by less than a foot a year. PBAC hired a consultant two years ago to examine water supply alternatives. The report estimates that over 2,300 million gallons of supplemental water are needed annually to stabilize the aquifer and meet future demands.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Record 55 Million Dollar Grant Heading To UI

The University of Idaho is set to receive its largest grant in the institution’s history. The 55 million dollar grant from the USDA is twice as large as any previous grant to the UI. The funding will be used to help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices. A portion of the grant will go directly to over 100 Idaho farmers and ranchers. Producers will be eligible for money to try a range of climate-smart practices like reduced tillage and cover cropping. UI research involved in the grant will focus on Idaho’s top crops like wheat, barley and chickpeas.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Prescribed Burn This Fall Near Elk River

The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting a prescribed burn near Elk River this fall. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Palouse Ranger District will be burning up to 320 acres about 4 miles north of town. The burning could begin as early as this week. Forest Service officials say once the burn begins smoke may be visible for a couple of weeks.
ELK RIVER, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pullmanradio.com

Baggage Rules At Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Start To Change Today With Jet Service Introduced To Boise

Baggage protocols at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport will begin to change today with the introduction of jet service. Alaska Airlines will start using Embraer 175 jets for its flights between the Palouse and Boise starting today. The airline is replacing its Q400 turboprops with jetliners. The baggage protocols for the jet are different. Alaska won’t be offering its cart baggage service at the plane which means that checked luggage will be handled at the counter. Anything bags over 22 inches, by 14 inches, by 9 inches including the wheels and handles for Boise flights must be checked starting today. Passengers are allowed one small personal item on the plan to fit under the seat. Officials are asking passengers for the Boise flight to get to the airport at least an hour early. The jets will begin serving the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport’s Seattle flights starting on November 4th. The first Boise flight using the new jet takes off this afternoon at 4:35.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Traffic Delays On South Grand Avenue In Pullman To Continue For Most Of The Week

Traffic delays on South Grand Avenue in Pullman will continue for most of this week as crews repair the damage from last month’s water main break. Flaggers will be directing a lane of traffic through the work zone at Center Street through Thursday. City of Pullman officials are asking people to detour around the work zone.
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Crews respond to burning barn near Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
SPANGLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy