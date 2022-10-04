The University of Idaho is set to receive its largest grant in the institution’s history. The 55 million dollar grant from the USDA is twice as large as any previous grant to the UI. The funding will be used to help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices. A portion of the grant will go directly to over 100 Idaho farmers and ranchers. Producers will be eligible for money to try a range of climate-smart practices like reduced tillage and cover cropping. UI research involved in the grant will focus on Idaho’s top crops like wheat, barley and chickpeas.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO