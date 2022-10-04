Read full article on original website
Friday Noon Deadline To RSVP For Pullman Chamber Of Commerce Luncheon Featuring PBAC
Friday at noon is the deadline to RSVP for next week’s Pullman Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon. The luncheon on Tuesday at the Gladish Community Center features Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee Executive Director Celine Acord.
Moscow Mayor Participating in Annual Mayor’s Walking Challenge
City of Moscow Mayor Art Bettge is one of a record 98 Idaho mayors participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of physical activity. Idaho mayors can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts and...
Moscow League Of Women Voters Hosting Latah County Candidates Forum Wednesday Night
The Moscow League of Women Voters is hosting a forum with Latah County candidates Wednesday night. Candidates for county commissioner, clerk and treasurer have been invited to take part. The forum is from 7:00 to 8:30 at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
Free Community Cider Pressing Saturday In Troy
The Latah County Farmers Market is hosting its 2nd Annual Free Community Cider Pressing in Troy on Saturday. Participants can bring their own apples to be pressed into cider for free. People can bring up to 50 pounds of apples and are encouraged to bring their own containers. Containers will also be available for purchase. The event will also include live music, food, coffee, and baked goods. Farmers market vendors will also be on hand. The Free Community Cider Pressing is from 9:00 to 1:00 Saturday at Troy City Park.
More Whitman County Offices Move Back Into Courthouse In Colfax Following Facility Renovations
More Whitman County offices have moved back into their normal locations in the Whitman County Courthouse in Colfax. Superior court, district court, treasurer’s office and the assessor’s office have moved back into the newly renovated courthouse.
Gritman Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail Events Return October 11 in Moscow
The 20th Gritman Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail events take place on October 11th at the Best Western University Inn in Moscow. The Pink Tea’s goal is to bring awareness of the benefits of early breast cancer detection. Since its inception the Gritman Pink Tea and Pink Cocktail events...
Applications are open for the 21st Annual Citizen’s Police Academy in Moscow
Applications for the 21st Annual Citizen’s Police Academy in Moscow are available now. The Citizens Police Academy is an eleven-week course that meets once a week (Wednesdays nights from 6 pm to 9 pm) and provides an opportunity for the public to learn and experience the law enforcement profession.
Whitman Heritage team to host digital collection presentations
The Whitman Heritage team will host a one-hour presentation at branch libraries in LaCrosse, Garfield, and St. John. Community members are invited to learn more about Whitman county libraries online digital photo collection of over 5,000 photos. In addition to the presentation and display, the team will be set up...
Record 55 Million Dollar Grant Heading To UI
The University of Idaho is set to receive its largest grant in the institution’s history. The 55 million dollar grant from the USDA is twice as large as any previous grant to the UI. The funding will be used to help Idaho farmers and ranchers combat climate change through agricultural practices. A portion of the grant will go directly to over 100 Idaho farmers and ranchers. Producers will be eligible for money to try a range of climate-smart practices like reduced tillage and cover cropping. UI research involved in the grant will focus on Idaho’s top crops like wheat, barley and chickpeas.
Last Tuesday Community Market of the season this Tuesday
The Tuesday Community Market will have it’s last market of the season on October 4th from 4-7PM at the Latah County Fairgrounds located at 1021 Harold Street in Moscow. Come listen to Fiddlin’ Big Al and find home décor, plants, handmade crafts, beer, food and more!
UI employees say memo on abortion, contraception creating chilling effect in classroom
The University of Idaho is facing backlash from employees after a memorandum from its General Counsel sent to staff Sept. 23 directed them to avoid language that could be seen as counseling in favor of, referring for, or promoting abortion as a response to the No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee Recommending Using Paradise Creek & South Fork Of Palouse River To Supplement Local Water Supply
The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee is recommending that surface water be used to supplement the Pullman and Moscow water supplies. The committee recently recommended the plan to help stabilize the region’s main water supply the Grande Ronde Aquifer which is dropping by less than a foot a year. PBAC hired a consultant two years ago to examine water supply alternatives. The report estimates that over 2,300 million gallons of supplemental water are needed annually to stabilize the aquifer and meet future demands.
Repair Work Complete On South Grand Avenue In Pullman
Work to repair damage from last month’s water main break on South Grand Avenue in Pullman is complete. City of Pullman officials initially expected traffic delays to continue today. The paving work was completed earlier than expected on Wednesday ending the flagging and traffic delays.
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students — even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Jon & Rand Band Playing Oak On Main Downtown Pullman Friday Night
The Jon and Rand Band will be playing Oak on Main in downtown Pullman Friday night. The live music starts at 6:30.
Logos School Opens “The Sound of Music” Wednesday Night
Logos School in Moscow will present “The Sound of Music” starting Wednesday night. The shows featuring a live orchestra are Wednesday through Saturday nights at 7:00 inside the Logos Gym. Tickets are 10 dollars for adults, 5 dollars for students, and 30 dollars for families of 4 or more.
Market Square In Downtown Pullman Hosting Grand Opening With New Businesses This Weekend
Four new downtown Pullman businesses will be celebrating their grand openings during a joint celebration this weekend. The Kure & Co. clothing store, Terracotta pottery studio, Palouse Wellness Massage, and the Monarch Boutique will be hosting joint grand openings. The businesses are located in the Market Square at the corner of Main Street and Grand Avenue. The celebration is Friday from 3:30 to 8:00, Saturday from 10:00 to 7:00, and Sunday from 10:00 to 4:00. There will be a ribbon cutting Saturday morning at 9:30. The grand openings will include live music and a punch card to earn special rebates.
WSU Career Expo Saturday At Beasley Coliseum
Washington State University is hosting a career expo Saturday promoting job openings on campus. The expo is from 9:00 to 2:00 at Beasley Coliseum.
Prescribed Burn This Fall Near Elk River
The U.S. Forest Service will be conducting a prescribed burn near Elk River this fall. The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Palouse Ranger District will be burning up to 320 acres about 4 miles north of town. The burning could begin as early as this week. Forest Service officials say once the burn begins smoke may be visible for a couple of weeks.
Monday Application Deadline For Partner Family For Palouse Habitat For Humanity’s Next Home Build
Monday is the application deadline for Palouse Habitat for Humanity’s next home build. The organization is building its 2023 home in Palouse. They need to select a partner family for the new home. That family will be required to help build the home. You can find a link for more information here https://palousehabitat.org/apply/
