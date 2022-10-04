Read full article on original website
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
A Week In Newstead, Brisbane, As A Financial Analyst On $88,000
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Anyone can write a Money Diary! Want to see yours here? Here's how. Today: a...
Farmer Wants A Wife 2023
Season 12 of Farmer Wants A Wife may have wrapped up in Australia, but there's more love to be found as Season 13 has been confirmed. Seven new farmers from across the country will appear on the reality TV show when it returns to screens in 2023. The farmers will...
Storm Alert: Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Forecasted for Eastern Australia This Week
Heavy rain and thunderstorms have been forecasted by Australian weather authorities for Eastern Australia throughout the remainder of the week. The greatest risk will be flooding in low-lying areas, as well as riverine flooding pertaining to the overflow of inland bodies of water like lakes, streams, and rivers. This flooding is common in Eastern Australia, as seen previously in New South Wales and Queensland.
Everything We Know About MasterChef: Dessert Masters 2023
From Minoli De Silva's Sri Lankan dishes to Reynold Poernomo's exquisite desserts, MasterChef Australia has exposed us to an abundance of delicious food and entertainment over the years. Now the popular cooking franchise is introducing a spin-off series that will focus particularly on sweet treats, and who can say no...
Have We Fallen Out Of Love With French Skincare?
There was a time when you couldn't scroll through Instagram without being bombarded by pictures of shelfies, each one groaning with serums, moisturizers, and other tinctures. You'd almost always spot cult buys from the likes of Drunk Elephant, Glossier, and Summer Fridays — but only the coolest of skincare hauls featured a handful of French brands.
Sweet Digs Australia: In Jeweller Olivia Cummings’ North Warrandyte Home, Everything Has A Story
Welcome to Sweet Digs Australia, where we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious, and always unique homes of women and gender-diverse people across the country. This week, we snoop around the North Warrandyte property of jeweller Olivia Cummings, where the '70s meets European craftsmanship. At Refinery29 Australia,...
Eurovision: Final two cities in running to host contest revealed
Eurovision has revealed the two UK cities left in the running to host the song contest next year.Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Turin, Italy, however the European Broadcasting Union ruled that the country would be unable to host the event safely due to Russia’s ongoing invasion.It was decided that the UK - whose competitor Sam Ryder came second this year - would be the host, with the competition to be broadcast by the BBC.Potential host cities shortlisted were Glasgow, Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.Sign up for our newsletters.
Registration system put in place for events on UK’s highest peak
A new registration system has been set up for charity events on the UK’s highest mountain, in a bid to make sure those climbing it are doing so “responsibly and sustainably”. It is hoped the change will make it easer for organisers of charity challenges to get...
Money Diary: A Civil Servant In Glasgow On 19k
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny. This week: "I'm 24-years-old, living in Glasgow, and...
Duhan van der Merwe: Scotland wing returns to Edinburgh from Worcester
Edinburgh Rugby have announced the return of British and Irish Lions and Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe on a "long-term" deal, subject to a visa and other clearances. The South Africa-born 27-year-old, who has 19 caps, spent four years at the capital side before signing for Worcester Warriors at the start of the 2021-22 season.
Australian Survivor: Heroes Versus Villains
Survivor is a franchise that has seriously stood the test of time. In the reality TV world where shows get swapped out at a moment's notice, Survivor's enduring legacy speaks for itself. The show's global roots can be traced back to Sweden in 1997 — and 25 years later, Survivor...
Former Wigan industrial wasteland becomes new nature reserve
A former industrial wasteland, which is now a nationally important site for rare wildlife, has been officially designated as a nature reserve. The habitats at the Flashes of Wigan and Leigh in Greater Manchester support willow tits, bitterns, water voles and great crested newts. The 738-hectare site has become one...
Surf Snowdonia closure would be disaster, warns tourism boss
The closure of an inland surf attraction in north Wales would be a disaster, according to a tourism chief. Bosses at Adventure Parc Snowdonia fear they may have to sell up after the business faced a string of setbacks. They have been looking for investment that could lead to the...
Leeds German Christmas market cancelled for third year
Leeds German Christmas market will not be running this year, the council has confirmed. The Christkindelmarkt is co-organised with German partners from Frankfurt city council and is normally held from early November to just before Christmas in Millennium Square. It has been cancelled for the past two years due to...
