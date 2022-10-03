Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: An evil henchman, of all things, gets a shoutout from viewers, as ​​Númenórean battle plans befuddle finicky fans

Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Aemond One-Eye makes his debut as ‘House’ fans call out deceptive marketing methods
When you think about all the calamity that will ensue as a result of the Targaryen civil war, you almost wish the House of the Dragon world was civil enough to disregard all contestants and form a council, like King Jaehaerys did, to choose the next king and be done with it. But alas, as Viserys grows more feeble, it increasingly looks as though Rhaenyra and Alicent’s children will come to blows.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Production starts for season two, as Morfydd Clark reveals that Galadriel was never supposed to be likable
As the season one finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power inches closer, reactions to the series are starting to even out. Early responses to Amazon Prime’s ambitious offering were starkly polarized, but recent episodes have proved that the series has what it takes to shoulder the immense responsibility of Tolkien’s work. The non-traditional approach to characterization and storytelling is throwing some viewers for a loop, but one of the show’s stars assures fans that it’s all intentional. Not every character’s strengths are in their charm.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Fans boycott George R.R. Martin’s latest book as the community wishes for a gory scene from ‘Fire & Blood’
House of the Dragon continues to reign supreme over the television landscape despite fighting a ferocious rival in the form of The Rings of Power, but the community seems conflicted about George R.R. Martin’s latest book, which has been co-authored by fellows who have a none-too-commendable reputation on social media.
wegotthiscovered.com
Like grandfather like great great great grandson, ‘The Rings of Power’ harks back to ‘The Lord of the Rings’
Warning: Spoilers ahead for Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, episode seven. There were a few notable callbacks to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy in today’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, one of which may show just how similar Aragorn is to his ancestor. Episode seven – ‘The Eye’ –, dealt with the fallout of last week’s explosive (pun intended) episode and one character appeared to have been lost to us, though those paying attention will know that won’t stick for long.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An ambitious sci-fi disaster that tried to change cinema but killed a studio instead goes back under the spotlight
Plenty of big budget blockbusters come along and claim that they’re going to change cinema forever, but you can count the ones that have actually managed to do it on a couple of hands at most. As flawed as it was, colossal commercial catastrophe Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within did at least make an ambitious play to reinvent the wheel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Amazon trolls its own trolls as fans balk at the horrifying ‘Rings’ alternatives that could have been
Only two episodes remain in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, leaving the show with little time to resolve the season’s many storylines. Not every plot point is likely to get a resolution this season, but fans are expecting at least a few major reveals before the final episode runs its credits. Criticism continues to target everything from the show’s stars to its plot, but some fans think Amazon is hitting back. Several notable quotes and carefully positioned bits of trivia hint that Amazon is well aware of its detractors, and it’s not above some light trolling of its own.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ may have just introduced a key player in the Multiverse Saga
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night. Marvel Studios just dropped the MCU’s very first Halloween special on Disney Plus this Friday in the form of Werewolf by Night, a monster-filled slice of B-movie horror goodness which opens the doors to the supernatural side of this universe in a major way. But it might not actually be the title character who proves to be the most important new addition to the franchise going forward. The Special Presentation’s breakout favorite could turn out to have a major impact on the Multiverse Saga.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Volcanic eruptions divide the fandom as viewers grapple with the thought of a Sauron-less season
There are plenty of unreal elements in any fantasy series. It’s kind of the point of the genre—to present impossible, fantastical stories that completely take us out of the real world. Some details are harder to ignore than others, of course, and it seems that some Rings of Power fans can handle elves and dragons just fine, but volcanoes are where they draw the line. Criticisms against the payoff at the conclusion of the latest Rings episode aren’t as strong as some people might think, however, at least according to one fan’s excellent historical breakdown.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gut-busting horror classic that deserved a sequel is spooking up the streaming charts
Without a doubt, the horror/comedy sub-genre has provided a slew of classics over the years that understandably become revitalized during the spooky season. And while more-modern films within the umbrella are recognized in Shaun of the Dead and Happy Death Day, the incomparable classics are simply untouchable when it comes to presenting a healthy mix between genuine fear and tear-jerking silliness. In that regard, it would be hard to ignore that the movie which generated such balance the best is 1988’s Beetlejuice.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hapless historical epic that ditched a great idea for something far worse rises up on the Netflix Top 10
Hollywood’s love of rehashing stories everyone knows by heart has been an issue for decades, and one of the great unanswered cinematic questions of our time is what would had happened if Ridley Scott had opted to stick with the original pitch for Nottingham, instead of refitting the idea into yet another straightforward retelling of the Robin Hood legend.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Anime News: New ‘Chainsaw Man’ footage goes full throttle as ‘One Piece’ breaks Japanese box office records
Big news for shōnen fans, as a new teaser for the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man anime adaptation was released. Meanwhile, in Japan, the latest One Piece movie is still dominating the Japanese box office charts since its release in August. Does this mean that there will be an international premiere on the horizon? Here are some of the things you may have missed from the world of anime.
wegotthiscovered.com
One Marvel fan is hopping mad about an unlikely ‘She-Hulk’ spinoff
The latest She Hulk: Attorney at Law episode finally debuted the dashing Matt Murdock and his costumed persona of Daredevil, but there’s some fans of the show turning their attention towards another understated character. On Reddit, user Quiet_Effective7234 is more interested in seeing a spinoff of Leap-Frog. Yes, the...
wegotthiscovered.com
An influential horror classic that traumatized a generation crawls back to claim new victims on streaming
So many horror movies arrive on such a regular basis, that staking a claim for classic status in a crowded field has become more difficult than ever before, but 1998’s Ringu didn’t just traumatize an entire generation – it ignited an entire cinematic phenomenon that was inevitably run into the ground both at home and abroad.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s latest villain confirms they broke the acting habit of a career for the MCU
Method acting is a sensitive subject in Hollywood. It involves staying in character even when the camera is not rolling and famous actors like Daniel Day-Lewis, Jeremy Strong from Succession, and Christian Bale all dabble in it. However, Bale did not use the method in his latest movie to hit theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney’s ‘Daredevil’ reboot gets Elektra update
On the eve of the cameo by Charlie Cox portraying Daredevil on the Disney Plus show She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we are now getting a casting update regarding Elektra for the forthcoming Daredevil: Born Again reboot on the House Mouse’s streaming service. It was rumored a few months back...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ episode 8 casually resolves a huge MCU plot point that’s been around for years
Captain America: Civil War changed everything for the MCU heroes. In the wake of the Avengers’ disastrous Lagos mission, the United Nations instituted The Sokovia Accords. With a title referencing the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, these set out a legal framework to control and regulate the activities of people with enhanced abilities.
wegotthiscovered.com
What happened to Princess in ‘The Walking Dead’?
The final batch of The Walking Dead episodes kicked off early last week with part three of season eleven now underway. It got off to a somewhat slow start with not all that much happening in the way of plot development. One fan favorite character has been notably absent for a few episodes, that being Juanita ‘Princess’ Sanchez, played by Paola Lázaro, last seen two episodes ago in ‘Trust’.
Comments / 0