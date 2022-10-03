Read full article on original website
First Look: 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Road-Legal Speedster
Sure, it’s road legal, but the Porsche 911 GT3 RS barely looks it. And why should it hide its true identity? This is a race car for track days. Every design flourish and mechanical detail is about ripping faster and faster lap times. When we hopped on stage after Porsche unveiled the new Porsche 911 […]
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead
Enthusiasts are hungry for a potent V8. And others want an electrified alternative. The solution to both could've been a 2024 Ford Mustang hybrid. The post The 2024 Ford Mustang Hybrid Is Dead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jalopnik
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is Bewitching and Bewildering
Modern cars offer a level of configurability that wouldn’t have been possible even ten years ago. But honestly, when they’re so competent in their default form, what does changing the settings really do? How much does activating “sport mode” truly gain you in lap times? When was the last time your neighbor engaged Sand mode on their Defender? The truth is, the more options we’re presented with, the less we’re inclined to use them. For the most part, they’re ultimately gimmicks, designed to give the driver a sense of unprecedented control over their surroundings.
prestigeonline.com
Lamborghini ceases production of its iconic sports car
After being around for more than a decade, Automobili Lamborghini has revealed its final Aventador, effectively closing the chapter of its beloved and iconic super sports car. First unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011 as the Aventador LP 700-4, its moniker described its 700 horsepower and permanent four-wheel drive. Its engine mounted longways at the rear – Longitudinale Posteriore – but the Aventador encapsulated so much more.
Meet The Ferrari SP51: A One-Off V12 Roadster
If you've got a Ferrari Roma in your garage, life's pretty good. But as far as the Prancing Horse is concerned, you're a nobody. Anyone can buy a supercar, but if you're one of Maranello's special clients, they'll build you a bespoke motorcar through the Special Projects program. The wheeled sculpture you see before you is just that. It's called the SP51, and it's the latest vehicle to join the ever-growing One-Off Series from Ferrari.
The 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Has Exclusive Diesel Power
The 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel is here to dominate the wild. See what the new Ram Heavy Duty Rebel can do with diesel power. The post The 2023 Ram 2500 Rebel Has Exclusive Diesel Power appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gmauthority.com
Almost-New 2003 Chevy S-10 ZR2 Up For Sale
A stunning red 2003 Chevy S-10 ZR2 with less than 7,400 miles on the odometer is currently searching for its next owner on Cars & Bids. This second-generation Chevy S-10 ZR2 is finished in Dark Cherry Red Metallic with a Graphite interior, and has only had one owner in its two-decade-long existence. It is outfitted with the ZR2 Wide-Stance Sport Performance Package, an off-road equipment group that was offered on the second-gen Chevy S-10 pickup.
MotorAuthority
Everrati wide-body Porsche 911 convertible grows fleet of EV conversions
Everrati has added the convertible version of the 964-generation Porsche 911 to its growing fleet of electric conversions. Rather than stick with the regular body, Everrati also added the car's wide-body design for some extra drama, not to mention extra performance. With up to 500 hp available, wide tires are a must.
CONFIRMED: Electric Maserati GranCabrio Convertible Coming Next Year
Maserati recently unveiled the all-new GranTurismo, finally updating its beloved, if somewhat mediocre V8 grand tourer. And it has been quick to reveal that a convertible version, which will revive the GranCabrio nameplate, will arrive next year. The new GranTurismo comes powered by a twin-turbo V6 or batteries. The all-electric...
2023 Toyota Highlander Arrives With New Turbocharged Four-Cylinder Engine
Toyota's beloved 3.5 V6 has been dropped in favor of a turbocharged four-pot The hybrid model soldiers on with the same powertrain. Toyota is making substantial upgrades to the Highlander range, and the biggest news of all is the axing of the 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine. In its place, Toyota will now offer a new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 265 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
