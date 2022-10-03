Modern cars offer a level of configurability that wouldn’t have been possible even ten years ago. But honestly, when they’re so competent in their default form, what does changing the settings really do? How much does activating “sport mode” truly gain you in lap times? When was the last time your neighbor engaged Sand mode on their Defender? The truth is, the more options we’re presented with, the less we’re inclined to use them. For the most part, they’re ultimately gimmicks, designed to give the driver a sense of unprecedented control over their surroundings.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO