luxury-houses.net
This $5.9 Million Premiere Estate in Peoria has An Epic Outdoor Entertainment Space with A World Class Resort Style Pool
The Estate in Peoria, an absolutely beautiful home on 2.5 acres encompassing a world class resort style pool, water features, hot tub and cabana including fireplace is now available for sale. This home located at 7979 W Expedition Way, Peoria, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jamie L Wong (Phone: 480-688-8808) & Melissa Dierks (Phone: 623-229-0154) at RE/MAX Fine Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Peoria.
KTAR.com
Goodyear announces plans to create downtown area GSQ
PHOENIX — The city of Goodyear and Globe Corporation announced Thursday plans to develop a mixed-used, walkable downtown area. Construction on project, which would be located north of McDowell Road between Bullard Avenue and PebbleCreek Parkway, could begin as soon as 2023 if approved by the city council in the coming months, city officials said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
More upgrades coming to Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall is undergoing even more upgrades!. Macerich announced Thursday plans to renovate the interior and exterior part of the south wing of the mall, which is anchored by Nordstrom. It will be something of an extension of the luxury wing with luxury valet...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix's Uptown Farmers Market is back with some changes
The weekly Wednesday Uptown Farmers Market at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix is back starting Oct. 5, and there are some changes. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Award Winning Restaurant Closing
An award winning local restaurant is closing.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another metro Phoenix restaurant has fallen by the wayside. While opening such a business always has this fate awaiting it, no restaurant owner follows their dreams assuming it might happen to them. Some restaurants are failed concepts. Others move into the wrong location, struggle with marketing, or simply pull the plug on their business too soon. And then there are those hit with bad luck. Bad luck has had its way with small businesses, specifically restaurants, over the last several years. But good luck or bad, when it’s no longer financially feasible for a restaurant to remain in existence, sometimes there’s nothing left to do but to cut losses and move on.
ABC 15 News
Pricey! Scottsdale property for sale for $55,000,000
Check out this sprawling Scottsdale property for sale now for $55,000,000. It sits on nearly 240 acres and has a variety of recreational facilities, multiple buildings, and more.
azbex.com
Berge Planning 45-acre Mixed-use in Mesa
Well-known Valley auto dealers The Berge Family is looking to rezone more than 45 acres at Signal Butte and Williams Field roads in Mesa. The rezoned site will be added to approximately 85 acres that was rezoned in 2019 and all 130 acres are planned for commercial, light industrial and residential uses.
luxury-houses.net
This $4.295 Million Mediterranean Influenced Masterpiece in Scottsdale Showcases Unobstructed City Light and Mountain Views
The Home in Scottsdale, a Mediterranean influenced masterpiece with extraordinary finishes throughout including a gourmet kitchen, travertine and wood flooring, elevator, double iron entry doors and a large tiled heated pool and spa is now available for sale. This home located at 10040 E Happy Valley Rd UNIT 512, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Mike Domer (Phone: 480-861-8883) at Launch Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
azbex.com
Urban 95 Could Deliver Glendale’s Tallest Buildings
Glendale City Council’s recent approval of the Urban 95 residential master plan could pave the way for the city’s tallest buildings. At 11 stories, the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa is currently the tallest building in the city. The 34-acre plan includes two 15-story apartment towers near...
teslarati.com
Tesla confirms authorized collision centers in Phoenix service Geico-insured vehicles
Tesla reached out to Teslarati to confirm that it does service Geico-insured customers in Phoenix, Arizona and that reports that Tesla authorized collision centers in Phoenix would not service GEICO-insured vehicles were false. In September, a Tesla owner, Jeff, told Teslarati that Tesla-certified repair shops in Phoenix would not repair...
East Valley Tribune
Inflation-impacted city hiking utility rates
The City of Mesa is adjusting its utility rates in the midst of historic inflation, and officials framed the proposed increases as a fair deal compared with the 13% rise in the Valley consumer price index in the past year. City Council last month initiated the mandatory 60-day notice period...
AZFamily
Inspectors find fruit flies on donuts, ice stored in garbage bags at Phoenix-area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
azbex.com
Industry Professionals 10-04-22
1. Caliber Companies Inc. disclosed in a Sept. 29 Securities and Exchange Commission filing it intends to go public, offering shares of common stock on the NASDAQ exchange at an expected initial offering price of $5.50/share. The company’s ticker symbol will be CWD. 2. Kimley-Horn announced the Pangolin Structural,...
scottsdale.org
Unwanted ‘guests’ loom over Gala Season
As Gala Season begins in Scottsdale, nonprofits are encountering unwanted “guests” in the form of inflation, supply chain shortages and the law of supply and demand. Inflation has driven up the cost of nearly every item associated with a gala and high demand for spaces is forcing some nonprofits to reserve gala spaces as far as a year in advance.
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food And Drinks at These Metro Phoenix Events
Fun events abound in metro Phoenix this weekend. It's First Friday, so the monthly crowds are set to take over the downtown and Grand Avenue arts districts, and fall farmers' markets are back for your produce-shopping needs. Cultural festivals take center stage this weekend, as Valley residents and visitors are...
KTAR.com
Angry Chickz opening first Arizona location in Glendale on Friday
PHOENIX — California-based Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken will make its Arizona debut with its first location slated to open in the West Valley on Friday. The shop will open on the corner of 51st Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale with the grand opening event set to begin at 11 a.m.
AZFamily
Two Phoenix-area women want $7,000 in loans canceled for medical procedure
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tiffany Asbury likes to keep active by riding horses or playing golf. But with all she’s done, Tiffany says she’s found it difficult to lose weight around her midsection. So, when she came across a commercial advertising a procedure called CoolSculpting, she was interested. “Freezing away fat cells with CoolSculpting? Now that’s cool!” the commercial says.
AZFamily
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix Sky Harbor will add a fourth taxiway
Sky Harbor International Airport is planning upgrades to its runway space with a new taxiway overpass backed by federal funds from the bipartisan infrastructure law enacted last year. The project is funded in part through the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that President Joe Biden signed in November,...
