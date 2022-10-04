ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
Brown Daily Herald

Brown to hold bivalent COVID-19 booster clinics on campus

The University is preparing to host six clinics with bivalent COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines on campus over the course of this month, according to Vanessa Britto MSc’96, associate vice president for health and wellness. The clinics will be held in the Multipurpose Room at the Health and Wellness...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms that mRNA boosters extend COVID-19 protection but wane over time

A nationwide U.S. study of more than 893,000 adults provides solid evidence confirming that mRNA booster immunizations extend protection against moderate and severe COVID for four to five months. These findings, published in The BMJ, provide a more complete understanding of the effectiveness and durability of third and fourth doses of the mRNA vaccines, informing policymakers and providing individuals with confirmation of the importance and value of boosters.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Msc#Linus Monkeypox#General Health#Medical Services#Health Services#Risd
Popular Science

Potentially harmful respiratory disease may be on the rise in children, warns CDC

As the northern hemisphere heads into cold and flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns healthcare providers to prepare for a possible increase in cases of another respiratory infection called enterovirus D68 (EV-D68). It is classified as a non-polio enterovirus which are very common and cause 15 million infections annually in the US. There are more than 100 known types of enteroviruses and rhinoviruses that circulate throughout the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
MedicalXpress

Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death

Starting twice daily flushing of the mucus-lined nasal cavity with a mild saline solution soon after testing positive for COVID-19 can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, investigators report. They say the technique that can be used at home by mixing a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
buffalohealthyliving.com

Flu Shots and Your Heart

It’s that time of the year again, where signs everywhere promote the availability of flu shots. Fortunately, for most of us, the flu may make us feel achy and miserable, and cause us to remain out of commission for a few days. However, for those who have heart disease...
HEALTH
WebMD

Death of Son Reinforces Flu Vaccination Message

Oct. 4, 2022 – Brent called his dad, Jeb Teichman, MD, in November 2019 saying he had felt sick for the past 3 days. The otherwise healthy 29-year-old had a cough, sore throat, and was running a fever. “It was what the CDC would call classic influenza-like illness,” Jeb...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

CDC Finds Recovery Common From Rare Vaccine-Related Myocarditis

Largest extended study of outcomes after rare myocarditis from mRNA COVID-19 vaccines finds most recover and regain quality of life. Most patients who experience a rare myocarditits following mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 fully recover and regain pre-pandemic quality-of-life, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study of outcomes at least 90 days after the diagnosis.
SCIENCE
Brown Daily Herald

Emily Oster co-teaches new course on interdisciplinary nature of COVID-19

Two professors are co-teaching a new course this fall focused on understanding the many non-biomedical consequences of COVID-19. The course, UNIV 450: “We live in interesting times: The long reach of the COVID-19 pandemic,” combines the expertise of both Professor of Economics Emily Oster and Professor of Ecology, Evolution and Organismal Biology Daniel Weinreich, as well as over 20 guest speakers.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy