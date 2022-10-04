Read full article on original website
ESPN
Shareef O'Neal says father, Shaq, now on board after butting heads over NBA draft decision
LAS VEGAS -- As soon as he had told reporters that he and his father, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, "bump heads" over his decision to leave college and enter the NBA draft, Shareef O'Neal said he knew he'd made a mistake. The younger O'Neal, who had just signed an NBA...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant limps off the court vs. Magic, but allays fears of major injury with 1-word response
Ja Morant appeared to suffer a scary injury in the Memphis Grizzlies’ preseason game against the Orlando Magic on Monday, but the superstar guard quickly eased the concerns of the teams and fans with his in-game update. As Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported, as Morant limped off the court...
Steve Nash names Nets starters alongside Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons for preseason opener
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash announced ahead of their preseason opener that Joe Harris and Nic Claxton would start alongside Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons. Claxton moves into the starting center role following the departure of Andre Drummond. Harris gets the nod Monday as Brooklyn’s last starter, a spot that has been a question mark entering this season. The 31-year-old has started all but four of his games played over the last four seasons.
Knicks Preseason Profile: Lean, Clean Derrick Rose Looks To Make MVP Impact
Fully healthy and resembling his rookie self, Rose is looking to make a sizable effect on the New York Knicks' efforts off the bench.
Victor Wembanyama, top 2023 NBA draft prospect, scores 37 points in exhibition loss to G League Ignite
Met 92 star Victor Wembanyama described Wednesday’s game against Scoot Henderson and the G League Ignite as “the biggest game I’ve played in my life.”
FOX Sports
Cavs forward Mobley out at least 2 weeks with sprained ankle
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers starting forward Evan Mobley will miss time with a sprained right ankle suffered during practice, an injury that could sideline him for the start of the regular season in two weeks. Mobley injured his ankle during a workout on Saturday. The team said Monday that...
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Las Vegas News
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas. NBA superstar LeBron James clearly enjoys his time in Sin City — so much so that he had some telling comments during his postgame interview. LeBron — who has...
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
LeBron’s Message for NBA Commish About Bringing Team to Vegas
The four-time NBA champion has talked about this before.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA Mock Draft 2023: Projecting where Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and other top prospects will go
By now, you've probably heard that the 2023 NBA Draft class is headlined by two premier prospects — Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. Wembanyama is a 7-foot-4 French big man with wing skills who, for lack of a better word, is truly a unicorn. Henderson is an explosive guard who is entering his second season with the G League Ignite, scoring with ease against other professionals last year at the age of 17.
LeBron James explains why he wants to buy an NBA team in Las Vegas after he retires
LeBron James praised Las Vegas fans and hoped NBA commissioner Adam Silver would listen to his appeal to one day buy a Vegas expansion team.
Agent: No plan to shut Victor Wembanyama down until NBA Draft
After an excellent performance against the G League Ignite that included 37 points, seven three-pointers and five blocked shots, NBA executives are suggesting that it might be in Victor Wembanyama‘s best interests to sit out until the 2023 NBA draft next June, but his agent says that’s not on the table.
Yardbarker
Suns: Williams Not Going to Address Ayton Issue
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams seems determined to move past his feud with center Deandre Ayton. When asked by reporters on his talks with Ayton, Williams gave a response that will likely cease questions on his relationship with Ayton. “We don’t need to air anything out,” said Williams to...
NBC Sports
Wiseman, Monk among 22 NBA players with breakout potential
The start of every new season provides NBA players a fresh baseline to announce themselves to the rest of the league. Last year, players like Ja Morant, Jordan Poole, Anthony Edwards and Anfernee Simons, among others, broke out and certified themselves as up-and-coming stars. As we count down towards the...
LeBron James pleads with NBA commissioner to own team in Vegas (video)
LeBron James broached the topic of franchise ownership in a direct plea to NBA commissioner Adam Silver. King James, who scored 23 points in one half of playing time during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, wants to open up a franchise in Las Vegas.
Citrus County Chronicle
James scores 23 points, but not enough as Suns defeat Lakers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — LeBron James flashed his midseason form Wednesday night, scoring 23 points in 18 minutes before the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-115. James, who missed all seven of his shots in Los Angeles’ loss to Sacramento on Monday, was much more aggressive with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis. Starting his 20th NBA season, James was 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range while playing only the first half.
Christian Wood’s key advantage over Kristaps Porzingis will make life easier for Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks are done with the Luka Doncic-Kristaps Porzingis. With the Latvian unicorn gone in Dallas when the Mavs traded him to the Washington Wizards in February, the team is looking ahead to a new two-man configuration. In place of Porzingis now for the Mavs is Christian Wood, who could just be the one to make Dallas realize the potential it hoped to get from the Doncic-Porzingis combo. As pointed out by Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Christian Wood could help in lightening the load off the back of Doncic on a much more efficient manner than Porzingis used to with the Mavericks.
Clayton News Daily
Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Visit Four NFL Teams, Von Miller Says
View the original article to see embedded media. With the NFL season rolling into its fifth week, Odell Beckham’s recruiting trips continue. The three-time Pro Bowl wideout, who remains a free agent, has been visiting with different teams throughout the league as he decides on his football future. According to Buffalo’s Von Miller, Beckham already has several visits lined up.
NFL・
Pelicans star Zion Williamson goes full Notorious B.I.G. in ‘Warning’ to NBA
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson made a triumphant return to the NBA hardcourt on Tuesday, and while it’s only a preseason game, it’s enough to get a lot of people hyped up. Williamson, however, is not yet done. He is just getting started, and he let the...
Backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland shine in Cavs' preseason opener
In their preseason opener, the Cavaliers' new backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland combined for 28 points and nine assists in a 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center. Acquired in a blockbuster Sept. 1 trade from the Utah Jazz, Mitchell did a little bit of everything in his debut. Leading Cavs starters with 16 points in 19 minutes, Mitchell made 6 of 9 field goals, 3 of 4 on 3-pointers,...
