3 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in October
You'll want to hold on to these players for the long term.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory
Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
via.news
VALE Stock Over 15% Up In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VALE (NYSE: VALE) jumped by a staggering 15.83% in 7 days from $12.84 to $14.87 at 15:06 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.49% to $14,249.35, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. VALE’s...

via.news
Transocean Stock Bullish By 8% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG) rose 8.24% to $2.89 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Global stock markets rally on global optimism
Global stock exchanges rallied on Tuesday amid a flurry of optimism which sent the pound up to two-week highs.The FTSE 100 in London rose back above 7,000 as a 178-point rise left it at 7,086 points.The 2.6% rise was the best performance for the index since June, but it is still far off recent highs after a sell-off sparked by the Government’s mini-budget.The pound continued its rebound from its recent malaise, hitting a high of almost 1.145 dollars on the day. Shortly after markets closed in London it had risen by more than 1% on the day.“The pound has continued...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
via.news
Deutsche Bank Stock Was Up By 8.17% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Deutsche Bank jumping 8.17% to $8.15 on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE jumped 3.35% to $14,319.49, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. Deutsche Bank’s...
via.news
Enphase Energy Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) dropped 8.39% to $264.08 at 10:27 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, at the moment, an all-around bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Box Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Box (NYSE: BOX) rose by a staggering 15.25% in 7 days from $24.39 to $28.11 at 16:06 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 1.38% to $14,064.78, following the last session’s downward trend. Box’s last close...
via.news
Trip.com Stock Bullish By 23% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 23.63% in 14 days from $24.5 to $30.29 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Trip.com’s...
via.news
Companhia Paranaense de Energia And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP), Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU), Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (TPZ) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a...
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) rose by a staggering 15.38% in 7 days from $1.17 to $1.35 at 11:52 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.3% to $11,172.26, following the last session’s upward trend. VerifyMe’s last close...
via.news
Banco Bradesco Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Banco Bradesco‘s pre-market value is already 4.78% up. Banco Bradesco’s last close was $3.35, 14.1% below its 52-week high of $3.90. The last session, NYSE finished with Banco Bradesco (BBDO) rising 5.02% to $3.35. NYSE slid...
via.news
Phillips 66 Stock Bullish Momentum With A 17% Rise In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) rose by a staggering 17.27% in 7 days from $76.14 to $89.29 at 15:21 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. Phillips 66’s...
via.news
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Ambev Is Down By 6%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than three hours and Ambev‘s pre-market value is already 6.13% down. Ambev’s last close was $3.10, 6.63% under its 52-week high of $3.32. The last session, NYSE finished with Ambev (ABEV) falling 0.32% to $3.10. NYSE rose 3.35% to $14,319.49,...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Went Up By Over 14% So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 14.33% to $0.45 at 13:27 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, Arcelor Mittal Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and Arcelor Mittal‘s pre-market value is already 4.65% down. Arcelor Mittal’s last close was $21.74, 42.59% under its 52-week high of $37.87. The last session, NYSE finished with Arcelor Mittal (MT) dropping 2.03% to $21.74. NYSE dropped...
via.news
Wabash National Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), DNP Select Income Fund (DNP), Wabash National Corporation (WNC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
