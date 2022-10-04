Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
One look at FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE: FDX) chart shows that it has been a rough year. With the shipping and logistics leader’s stock down more than 40% since January 1st, investors are left to wonder if things will get better. Yes and no. In the near term, FedEx...
It’s Not Over Yet For XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO)
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$2.20, or +4.94%, to $46.72. Volume reached 21,001 shares, with price reaching a high of $47.5 and a low of $46.74. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that XPO Logistics Announces Heidi Ratti as Chief Human Resources Officer for RXO Spin-Off.
Momentum Is Strong For Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES)
There is a slight risk associated with trading before and after the market open. Due to lower liquidity and higher volatility, extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads on particular security due to the release of critical financial information after regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Hess Corporation (HES) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.08, or -0.07%, to $109.06. Volume reached 81,583 shares, with price reaching a high of $109.06 and a low of $108.99. Earlier, Yahoo Finance discussed this stock as it revealed North Dakota Tribal College System Announces Statewide Apprenticeship Program in Partnership with Hess Corporation, Halliburton and Nabors Industries.
Groupon Stock Bullish Momentum With A 8% Jump At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) jumped 8.92% to $8.79 at 10:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.2% to $11,161.67, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend trading session today. Groupon’s last...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Sea Limited operates in several key segments of the digital economy including e-commerce and gaming. The company's annual revenue is on track to quadruple since 2019. One Wall Street investment bank is betting the stock could soar from its 52-week low. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Bearish Momentum With A 8% Slide So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) fell 8.44% to $6.38 at 11:07 EST on Wednesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is sliding 0.83% to $14,200.83, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
Trip.com Stock Bullish By 23% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Trip.com (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped by a staggering 23.63% in 14 days from $24.5 to $30.29 at 14:13 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Trip.com’s...
Phillips 66 Stock Bullish Momentum With A 17% Rise In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) rose by a staggering 17.27% in 7 days from $76.14 to $89.29 at 15:21 EST on Tuesday, after four successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. Phillips 66’s...
Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Stock Bullish By 8% On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE: PCG) jumped 8.01% to $14.16 at 16:08 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
Transocean Stock Bullish By 8% As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Transocean (NYSE: RIG) rose 8.24% to $2.89 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 3.12% to $14,288.41, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, as yet, a very bullish trend exchanging session today.
CoStar Group And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – CoStar Group (CSGP), Cooper Companies (COO), Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
VerifyMe Stock Rises By 15% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) rose by a staggering 15.38% in 7 days from $1.17 to $1.35 at 11:52 EST on Tuesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.3% to $11,172.26, following the last session’s upward trend. VerifyMe’s last close...
Wabash National Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), DNP Select Income Fund (DNP), Wabash National Corporation (WNC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
S&P 500 Gains Led By The Largest Gain In 23-months: Carnival Stock Was 13.47% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival jumping 13.47% to $7.77 on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 3.35% to $14,319.49, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend exchanging session today. Carnival’s last close...
Aspen Group Stock Went Up By Over 14% So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 14.33% to $0.45 at 13:27 EST on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.76% to $11,091.65, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a somewhat bearish trend exchanging session today.
