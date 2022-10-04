Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in October
You'll want to hold on to these players for the long term.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
2 Cheap Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early
These two companies are growing their revenue and earnings with each passing year.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kohl’s Receives Demand Letter From Investor Group Following Unsuccessful Sale, Adding Pressure to Close More Locations
The investor entity blames the superchain’s corporate office for abject mismanagement. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Google.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and BusinessWire.com.
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory
Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests
If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.
2 Stocks That Are Buys Near Their 52-Week Lows
The major stocks indices have witnessed a freefall following the Fed's third pect consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, many analysts expect a year-end recovery. Therefore, fundamentally strong stocks Microsoft (MSFT)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks
Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Is This High-Yielding Dividend Stock a Buy?
Darden Restaurants offers income investors a near 4% dividend yield.
3 Stocks that Moved the Market in September
Large declines from these stocks illustrated important market-wide trends last month.
Motley Fool
3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October
Eli Lilly, Shopify, and Costco are growing businesses with more potential ahead. All three of these companies could deliver great returns in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
European shares log best day since mid-March as interest rate angst eases
Oct 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose sharply on Tuesday, in line with global peers, boosted by growing hopes that central banks may ease the pace of future interest rate hikes as they attempt to bring down high inflation.
What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We're two trading days into October, and we've already had two stunning stock market rallies. For the S&P 500, it was the best two days combined since March 2020, when the world was just starting to come to grips with the Covid pandemic. It's quite the turnaround after September's market rout, and as investors prepare for another round of big rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Companies start reporting third quarter earnings in earnest next week, as well. The rally is poised to run out of steam, at least for a morning. Futures were down across the board before trading opened Wednesday. Follow live market updates here.
Zacks.com
Where's the Market Bottom?
In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
via.news
Novavax Stock Falls 9% At Session Start On Wednesday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) slid 9.43% to $17.57 at 10:14 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.34% to $11,176.41, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a very up trend exchanging session today.
via.news
S&P 500 Gains Led By The Largest Gain In 23-months: Carnival Stock Was 13.47% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Carnival jumping 13.47% to $7.77 on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 3.35% to $14,319.49, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very positive trend exchanging session today. Carnival’s last close...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.93% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group rising 9.93% to $0.43 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.25% to $11,148.64, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
via.news
Asbury Automotive Group And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Asbury Automotive Group (ABG), National Bankshares (NKSH), H. B. Fuller Company (FUL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Comments / 0