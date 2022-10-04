ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory

Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
Motley Fool

3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October

Eli Lilly, Shopify, and Costco are growing businesses with more potential ahead. All three of these companies could deliver great returns in the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Apple Stock Today?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher Monday alongside several technology names as the broader market rebounds following recent weakness. What Happened: Markets tumbled last week after U.S. initial jobless claims unexpectedly fell to the lowest levels since April. Jobless claims decreased by 16,000 for the week ending Sept. 24...
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We're two trading days into October, and we've already had two stunning stock market rallies. For the S&P 500, it was the best two days combined since March 2020, when the world was just starting to come to grips with the Covid pandemic. It's quite the turnaround after September's market rout, and as investors prepare for another round of big rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Companies start reporting third quarter earnings in earnest next week, as well. The rally is poised to run out of steam, at least for a morning. Futures were down across the board before trading opened Wednesday. Follow live market updates here.
Zacks.com

Where's the Market Bottom?

In late August, I told members of my TAZR Trader service we were selling enough stocks to take the portfolio to 60% cash. Here’s what I wrote... While I think the market is over-reacting to Fed Chief Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole love note on Friday, we have no positive catalysts until earnings in October.
via.news

Novavax Stock Falls 9% At Session Start On Wednesday, Underperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) slid 9.43% to $17.57 at 10:14 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.34% to $11,176.41, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a very up trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.93% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group rising 9.93% to $0.43 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ fell 0.25% to $11,148.64, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains, on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
