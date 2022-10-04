OPEC+ could announce a significant production cut to drive oil prices higher. XOM and COP stocks are poised to gain from higher oil prices. Media reports are abuzz that OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) nations are planning significant production cuts to increase oil prices. Notably, oil prices have trended lower over the past several weeks, and have fallen to 82.91/BBL (a barrel of crude oil) from about $110/BBL three months back. Production cuts to prop up oil prices will benefit companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

