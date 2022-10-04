ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data

Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
freightwaves.com

Trinity, GATX reach $1.8B railcar supply agreement

Trinity Rail Group and GATX have entered into a $1.8 billion long-term railcar supply agreement, both parties announced Monday. The agreement calls for Trinity Rail Group, a subsidiary of Trinity Industries (NYSE: TRN), to supply railcar lessor GATX (NYSE: GATX) with a mix of 15,000 newly built tank and freight railcars over six years.
tipranks.com

2 Stocks to Gain as OPEC+ Mulls Production Cut

OPEC+ could announce a significant production cut to drive oil prices higher. XOM and COP stocks are poised to gain from higher oil prices. Media reports are abuzz that OPEC+ (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies) nations are planning significant production cuts to increase oil prices. Notably, oil prices have trended lower over the past several weeks, and have fallen to 82.91/BBL (a barrel of crude oil) from about $110/BBL three months back. Production cuts to prop up oil prices will benefit companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
Benzinga

Dow Tumbles Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dipping more than 300 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.23% to 28,865.85 while the NASDAQ fell 0.92% to 10,638.61. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.97% to 3,605.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Real estate shares...
via.news

DouYu Stock Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with DouYu (DOYU) jumping 6.6% to $1.13 on Tuesday while NASDAQ rose 3.34% to $11,176.41. DouYu’s last close was $1.06, 73.5% below its 52-week high of $4.00. About DouYu. DouYu International Holdings Limited operates, along with its subsidiaries on mobile and...
via.news

Novavax Stock Falls 9% At Session Start On Wednesday, Underperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) slid 9.43% to $17.57 at 10:14 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 3.34% to $11,176.41, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. This seems, so far, a very up trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Plug Power Stock Bearish By 8% At Session Start On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) fell 8.89% to $21.31 at 10:43 EST on Wednesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 1.81% to $10,973.69, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. This seems, as yet, an all-around bearish trend trading session today.
