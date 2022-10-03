Read full article on original website
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
The 27th Annual Campbell, Ca Oktoberfest Festival Is Upon UsJames PatrickCampbell, CA
Scott’s Chowder House Making Palo Alto Debut
The award-winning chowder house announces on its website that a new location is coming to Town & Country Village. It's currently in the permitting phase.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Native Makes History En Route to International Space Station
Nicole Mann on Wednesday became the first Native American woman to go to space and the first woman to command a NASA commercial spacecraft. Mann, a North Bay native, and three others lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, Wednesday morning for the International Space Station. "You’ve got three rookies that...
San Jose restaurant, other Bay Area businesses celebrate National Taco Day with special deals
Some restaurants in the Bay Area and beyond are offering deals on tacos -- everything from crispy to soft ground beef tacos. Here's what one local spot is doing:
sonomamag.com
Late Chef’s Legacy Lives on at Hana Japanese Restaurant
Each day Keita Tominaga opens the doors of Hana Japanese restaurant, he faces a challenging prospect — stepping into his late father’s shoes. In May, the 31-year-old chef took up the reins of the venerated Japanese restaurant in Rohnert Park and PABU Izakaya in San Francisco, following the untimely death of his father, Kenichi “Ken” Tominaga, at age 61.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This CA restaurant is a hidden gem, Tripadvisor says. And it’s on an artificial island
A California restaurant was named one of the “Top 10 Hidden Gems in the U.S.” by Tripadvisor. Mersea Restaurant & Bar in San Francisco’s Treasure Island ranked No. 2 in the country in the “hidden gem” subcategory on Tripadvisor’s “2022 Best of the Best Restaurants” list.
Gao’s Crab & Kabob to Debut in San Francisco
Serving "mouth-watering charcoal-grilled kabobs and Cajun-style seafood boils," Gao’s Crab & Kabob will open its first West Coast location.
NBC Bay Area
Noe Valley Institution Saved From Closing by Loyal Customer
Hannah Seyfert says her motives were, at the start, purely selfish. When Seyfert learned this summer that Lehr’s German Specialties in San Francisco’s Noe Valley was closing, she was mainly concerned about where she was going to find a place to buy the kind of dumplings and other German foods that reminded her of home in Hannover, Germany.
everythingsouthcity.com
How Sweet to Work for See’s Candies – Openings Available in South San Francisco
You can hear the sense of pride our readers have expressed when relaying stories of having worked at See’s Candies through the years. Some of our neighbors have followed in the footsteps of parents and aunties and uncles who worked at our local operations and enjoy the generational connections.
sfstandard.com
Popular San Francisco Bar Will Shut Down Forever This Month
A popular gastropub in the heart of the Tenderloin is set to close its doors forever this October. Mikkeller Bar San Francisco was the second to open in the U.S. from the Danish brewer. “That place means something very special to us, and it is of course very sad to...
Daily Californian
Champion's Curry location opening on Channing Way
For those who love comfort food, a new restaurant on the south side of campus might catch your eye: Champion’s Curry is opening its first Berkeley location at 2510 Channing Way in mid to late October. Champion’s Curry has more than 30 locations in Japan, according to its website....
48hills.org
Good Taste: Al Pastor Papi sets down permanent roots in San Francisco
I was inside the Al Pastor Papi trailer as owner Miguel Escobedo made the first cut of al pastor for sale off of his trompo during a soft opening at Dogpatch food truck park and event space Spark Social SF on July 18, 2018. Now, just over four years and thousands of miles on the road later, Escobedo shares exclusively that he has decided to take up permanent residence at SPARK, where he currently operates once a week. Al Pastor Papi will be open seven days a week at SPARK beginning Nov. 1.
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menu
It’s no big surprise for many that San Francisco, where dogs apparently outnumbered children, now offers an exclusive dining experience for the beloved pets. This might easily be mistaken for San Francisco’s hottest new all-day cafe by passersby. Elegant desserts, including a rose-shaped cake with venison heart inside and a canine-shaped petit gâteau based on the works of renowned French pastry chef Cédric Grolet, are displayed in a glass case; (In the restaurant’s version, grass-fed cream and braised chicken are substituted for butter and sugar.)
Smitten Ice Cream is down to two Bay Area stores after Oakland store closure
The company also shuttered two of its SF stores earlier this year.
Potential for first offshore wind event of season enters SF Bay Area forecast
Weather models are hinting at the potential for an offshore wind event and heightened wildfire risk in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area next week, the National Weather Service said on Wednesday.
climaterwc.com
Poll: Bay Area residents dissatisfied with overall quality of life
All indications are that Bay Area residents are feeling dissatisfied about their overall quality of life. The recently released Silicon Valley Poll by Joint Venture Silicon Valley and the Bay Area News Group has found that approximately three out of four residents think their quality of life has declined over the last five years. The overriding concern spans all age, income and education levels according to Joint Venture Silicon Valley.
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Five of The Best Bay Area Fall Hikes
As our famed John Muir said, “Keep close to Nature's heart...and break clear away once in a while, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean.” You can get a rejuvenating boost from a one to three-hour hike. No need to climb a mountain or spend a week trying to do it. Plenty of Bay Area trails offer easy to moderate elevations and spectacular views. Here are five of our favorites in and around Walnut Creek. Make sure to hydrate.
verdemagazine.com
SomiSomi: Palo Alto welcomes soft serve chain
It’s 9 p.m., and the decorative lights along University Avenue glow softly, illuminating a line of people gathered before a storefront. In the store, clustered groups of customers eagerly watch as the staff rush to decorate their picturesque desserts. A SomiSomi store opened downtown Palo Alto in mid-August, offering...
44-year-old location of Bay Area burger chain Nation's to close, move into new space
People shared their memories of stopping by the restaurant for a slice of birthday pie or a late-night hamburger.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Pessimistic About Life, Future: Report
People in the Bay Area are feeling pessimistic about their future. Nearly half of people living in the Bay Area call crime an extremely serious problem, according to a new survey by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley. Another big concern? The rising cost of housing.
