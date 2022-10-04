Hollyoaks spoilers: Maxine Minniver goes on a blind date... but with who?

Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is ready for her date in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

But who is the lucky man?

It’s Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty)!

Eric’s sister, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) has been trying to build up her loner brother’s social circle and last week Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) couldn’t help noticing that Eric seemed to have a bit of a crush on Maxine.

Theresa decided to play cupid.

Meanwhile Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) convinced Eric that he should go on a blind date with Maxine.

However, when Maxine and Eric come face to face on their date it doesn’t take long for Eric’s extreme views about women to surface.

Maxine quickly tries to nip things in the bud by suggesting it’s probably better that she and Eric remain ‘friends’ rather than look for any romance.

However, Eric immediately feels rejected and bites back!

Later on Maxine impresses lawyer Verity with an impromptu legal argument and she’s encouraged by Verity to start working towards a new career.

Maxine begins by throwing herself into some studying.

However, when her back is turned, someone leaves a vicious message in one of her textbooks.

Elsewhere, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) whose fiancé Saul Reeves (Chris Charles) died recently after a fatal stabbing, can't contain her rage.

Grace feels betrayed by the justice system which has allowed Saul’s attacker, Joseph Holmes (Olly Rhodes) to remain free and out on bail.

Fuming at the injustice, Grace takes matters into her own hands and with some help from a surprising ally she comes up with a plan to ensnare Joseph.

Plus, Imran Maalik’s (Ijaz Rana) cooking skills are put to the test by his boss, Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

However, Imran, who has been battling to hide his eating disorder, starts to struggle.

Under pressure in the kitchen, Imran manages to scald himself badly.

However, rather than tell anyone about his injury, he decides to keep it secret and cover it up.

Elsewhere, Tony and his good mate Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) get together to brainstorm new ideas to commemorate Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy).

Luke, who had a rare form of dementia, died in June 2022 after plunging to his death off a cliff in Mallorca.

What creative ideas will Tony and Darren come up with to honour their best mate?

