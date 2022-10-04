ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge: ITG is liable for Florida tobacco settlement payments

By RANDALL CHASE
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgYJQ_0iKq3Kn500

DOVER, Del. — (AP) — Cigarette manufacturer ITG Brands assumed liability for tobacco settlement payments to the state of Florida when it acquired four brands from Reynolds American in 2015, a Delaware judge has ruled.

Vice Chancellor Lori Will ruled Friday that, as a result, ITG must compensate Reynolds American for losses due, granting summary judgment in favor of Reynolds.

Reynolds sold the Kool, Winston, Salem and Maverick brands to ITG in 2014 to gain federal regulators' approval of its acquisition of Lorillard Inc.

Before the sale closed, Reynolds American affiliate R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. was making payments under a preexisting settlement agreement with Florida for reimbursement of smoking-related health care costs. After closing, Reynolds stopped making payments for the four brands it no longer owned.

The asset purchase agreement required ITG to use reasonable best efforts to join the Florida settlement and make annual payments to Florida for sales of the brands it acquired from Reynolds. ITG has yet to join the settlement agreement with Florida or make any payments.

Florida sued Reynolds and ITG and obtained a judgment requiring Reynolds to continue making payments based on ITG’s brands, unless and until ITG joined the Florida settlement agreement.

“That judgment on Reynolds amounts to over $170 million to date and tens of millions of dollars more each year into perpetuity,” Will noted. The “unambiguous terms” of the asset purchase agreement support Reynold’s arguments that ITG agreed to assume the liability imposed by the Florida judgment and must indemnify Reynolds, she concluded.

The ruling comes in a long-running legal battle between Reynolds and ITG, both based in North Carolina. In 2017, a different Court of Chancery judge concluded that ITG’s obligation to use its best efforts to try to reach a tobacco settlement agreement with Florida did not end when the sale closed.

Last year, Reynolds asked ITG to compensate Reynolds Tobacco for what it had paid and will pay due to the Florida judgment, but ITG refused. In subsequent litigation, ITG argued unsuccessfully that it had fulfilled its reasonable best efforts obligation and was not required to indemnify Reynolds for the payment liability to Florida.

Last year, in the settlement of a lawsuit brought by the state of Minnesota, ITG agreed that it had assumed obligations under that state’s tobacco settlement agreement to make payments for sales of the four brands it acquired from Reynolds. ITG agreed to make payments to Minnesota for 2021 and all future years, while payment liabilities for the period from 2015 to 2020 were split between ITG and Reynolds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Florida cruise company drops COVID-19 safety protocols after legal battle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than a year after a federal judge backed Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a constitutional challenge to Florida’s ban on so-called “vaccine passports,” the legal battle could be poised to end. The Miami-based Norwegian said in filings this week in federal district...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
North Carolina State
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Delaware Business
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Action News Jax

In Ian's wake, Florida residents endure slow wait for power

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction into the Carolinas, hundreds of thousands of people faced another warm day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers pressed on with their search for anyone trapped inside flooded and damaged homes.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R.j. Reynolds
Action News Jax

Police: Cruise passenger from Kentucky accused of kissing 5-year-old on mouth

A northern Kentucky man is accused of kissing a 5-year-old girl on the mouth while they were passengers on a cruise over the weekend, authorities said. According to an arrest affidavit, Ernest Richard Bishop Jr., 51, of Morning View, was arrested Monday and faces a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child less than 16 years old, WPLG-TV reported. Bishop was arrested after the Carnival Sunrise cruise ship returned to Miami.
MORNING VIEW, KY
Action News Jax

Florida man accused of stealing $100K in hurricane relief funds meant for Moose Lodges

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of stealing $100,000 in relief money meant for Moose Lodges in the state that were impacted by Hurricane Ian, authorities said. According to the Palmetto Police Department, William Andrew Luff, 34, of Palmetto, took the money from the Palmetto Moose Lodge. The organization was preparing to send funds to Moose Lodges in South Florida for disaster relief, WFLA-TV reported.
TAMPA, FL
Action News Jax

Abortion rights a key issue in Arizona attorney general race

PHOENIX — (AP) — Abortion is the top issue in the Arizona attorney general election pitting Republican Abraham Hamadeh against Democrat Kris Mayes. Hamadeh, a former Maricopa County prosecutor and intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve, promises to uphold Arizona's longstanding ban on abortion if elected in November. He is endorsed by former President Donald Trump for the Nov. 8 contest.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cigarette#Maverick#Lorillard Inc#R J Reynolds Tobacco Co
Action News Jax

Twitter says it wants trial against Musk to proceed

NEW YORK — (AP) — Twitter is asking a Delaware court to proceed with an upcoming trial against Elon Musk, saying the billionaire refuses to accept the “contractual obligations” of his April agreement to buy the social media company for $44 billion. Twitter attorneys sent a...
DELAWARE STATE
Action News Jax

Meet Fenrir: Michigan pet named tallest living domestic cat

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. — At more than a foot-and-a-half tall, a Michigan house cat is the latest member of his distinguished feline family tree to enter the record books. Fenrir Antares Powers, a 2-year-old Savannah cat, measured 18.83 inches on Jan. 29, 2021, tall enough to make it into the Guinness World Records 2023 edition as the tallest living domestic cat, WDIV-TV reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Publisher
Action News Jax
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

California police link 2 additional shootings to alleged Stockton serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. — Police in California have linked two additional shootings to a suspected serial killer in Northern California who has killed five men since July. Stockton police officials said late Monday night that two April 2021 shootings, including a fatal one in Oakland, have been linked to the case. The additions bring the total number of homicides to six.
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy