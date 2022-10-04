Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
The best Android phones in 2022
In the market for a non-Apple phone? Here are the best Android phones in the UK right now.
NFL・
Digital Trends
How to watch Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event on October 6
Google is once again ushering in the fall tech season this year with another “Made by Google” hardware event to show off the next-generation Pixel 7 lineup, reveal its long-awaited Pixel Watch, and possibly even offer up another surprise or two. Google typically holds two events each year:...
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel 7 leaks show small but impactful updates — is it enough to beat iPhone 14?
Over the weekend, more Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro details have leaked — showing some important iterative developments that could make these two of the best phones you can buy. As you can read in our Google Pixel 6 Pro review, these flagship slabs pack incredible cameras,...
Android Headlines
More Pixel 7 Specs Leak Right Before Announcement
We’re only two days away from the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 7, and Pixel fans are excited. While we’re so close to the announcement, there’s still more information flowing in about this phone and its Pro companion. Thanks to WinFuture, we have a new leak about the Pixel 7, and it’s shaping up to be a compelling device.
These are the Samsung Galaxy phones that are getting Android 13 first
You don't need to wait until 2023 to get the latest, greatest Android on your Samsung phone
daystech.org
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and 16.0.1, blocking downgrades
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has launched two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the corporate has stopped signing each iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which implies customers can now not downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
Android Authority
Google out-leaked leakers and gave us a good look at the Pixel Tablet
Google provided new details about the Pixel Tablet at its hardware event. Google held its Pixel hardware event this morning and it went pretty much as expected. We got a full look at the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company also launched the Pixel Watch alongside these phones, going into full detail regarding this wearable. But something that was somewhat unexpected was a deep dive into the Pixel Tablet.
Digital Trends
As Google’s first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch just doesn’t cut it
The Pixel Watch is finally here, and for all the hype that it once generated, the final product seems way off the bullseye. But make no mistake; this is definitely a Pixel smartwatch, complemented by a standout curvy design and a generous serving of neat software perks. Contents. But the...
The Galaxy S22 and other Samsung phones receive the October 2022 update
Samsung has rolled out the October 2022 security patch to its Galaxy S22 series and S21/FE devices, too. The update is lighter without many specifics told aside from the patch offering security fixes and system stability improvements.
Engadget
Google (finally) announces the Pixel Watch, starting at $350
Google’s Pixel Watch has been in the works for years, and Google’s been quite happy to drop hints about what it’s been cooking up. (Admittedly, having an employee leave a prototype in a restaurant will also help knock some of the wind out of any surprise you may have planned.) Today, however, is the first time that Google has really lifted the lid on its new flagship wearable, and the first time we can see if it can make up for so many false starts in the watch race.
Android Headlines
Android 12 Update Available For Samsung's Galaxy A11
Samsung is rolling out the Android 12 update to the Galaxy A11. The two-year-old budget smartphone is getting the Korean firm’s One UI Core 4.1 custom software along with the new Android version. The rollout recently began in Asia with firmware version A115FXXU3CVI3. It should expand to other regions in the coming days.
Android Authority
Google confirms new Clear Calling Pixel feature
Update: Coming to Pixel phones with a feature drop later this year. Google is developing a feature called Clear Calling for Android. It will work on most networks to improve the quality of phone calls. Update: October 6, 2022 (10:30 AM ET): Google has confirmed that it’s bringing the Clear...
iOS 16: How to set different wallpaper for iPhone home screen and lock screen
IOS 16 adds a bunch of new options for setting your wallpaper and customizing your lock screen, with the ability to pick dynamic astronomy and weather backgrounds, emoji art, photo album shuffles, add widgets, and more. But one thing that isn’t so easy anymore is to set a different wallpaper photo for your home screen and lock screen. Here’s how to do it …
Apple Insider
Apple seeds fourth iOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1, fifth iPadOS 16.1 betas to developers
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has reached the fourth builds ofiOS 16.1 and tvOS 16.1, and has handed them over to developer beta testers alongside a fifth for iPadOS 16.1.
9to5Mac
Google VP teases Apple over always-on display, night mode, RCS, and more during event [Video]
At its Made by Google 2022 event today, the company officially launched its Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and more. During the keynote, Google also took the opportunity to take some shots – with smiles – at Apple including a thanks for choosing to “follow our lead.” Here’s what Google’s VP of product management had to say…
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro to receive three major Android updates but will still ship with Android 12
Yesterday, Xiaomi presented the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, a pair of smartphones that arrive just days before the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Seemingly pitched for approximately as much as Google's next flagship smartphones, the Xiaomi 12T series offers 120 Hz AMOLED displays, 120 W fast charging and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset in the case of the Xiaomi 12T Pro. Additionally, Xiaomi promises three Android OS updates, a commitment that matches Google's.
Windows 11 version 22H2: Everything you need to know about Microsoft's big 2022 OS update
Microsoft is now shipping its first big update to Windows 11, known as the 2022 Update and version 22H2, this next release continues the vision that was first introduced with Windows 11 last year. Here's everything you need to know.
Phone Arena
It's the end of the line for the first Pixel series meant to challenge the iPhone
The Pixel 4 and 4 XL entered this world with a bang. This series, Google hinted, would be the Pixel's first real attempt to compete with the iPhone and with Samsung's Galaxy S line. To combat renders of the Pixel 4 that were just beginning to leak, Google decided to disseminate a tweet with a real legitimate photo of the Pixel 4 approximately four months before the phone was to be unveiled.
itechpost.com
Google Assistant Driving Mode is No Longer Integrated with Maps
Assistant Driving lost its integration of Google Maps, and will no longer replace Android Auto as well. According to 9to5 Google, Driving Mode will no longer serve as Android Auto's alternative and will instead be a shortcut to Google Maps with larger media controls. What Is Android Auto. Android Auto...
