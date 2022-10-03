Read full article on original website
NPR
How the tech-savvy keep protests alive — even after Iran shut down the internet
Few independent journalists can work in Iran. So in recent weeks, we've mainly seen that country's protests through videos and messages on social media. INSKEEP: This video, taken from a rooftop, shows people fleeing down a street as gunshots sound. Ever since a woman died in police custody, Iranians have both spread and gathered news on the internet. They're fighting to get online just as much as they confront police in the streets. Mahsa Alimardani is following that struggle for information. She's a senior researcher with Article 19, which is a human rights organization based outside Iran.
NPR
News brief: OPEC and the WTO, Ukraine's Gains in the East, NPR/Marist Poll
Ukrainian troops are engaged in counteroffensives in the country's south and east to reclaim more towns and villages occupied by Russian forces. That's despite Moscow's recent illegal annexation of the areas. One strategically important town that was recently retaken in the east is Lyman, in the region of Donetsk. The Ukrainian army had nearly encircled thousands of Russian troops there and then drove them out over the weekend.
NPR
A New Generation Of Resistance In Iran
22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in Tehran police custody after being detained for wearing her hijab loosely. Her death sparked a movement. We talk with Iranian American scholar Pardis Mahdavi about the morality police and Iran's cultural resistance. Mahdavi herself was once arrested in Tehran for lecturing about Iran's sexual revolution. She wonders if the country's current wave of protests might result in regime change.
ECB will have to reduce bond holdings in foreseeable future, Nagel says
BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank will have to reduce its bond holdings in the foreseeable future and the next ECB meetings must send out clear signals that inflation will be countered, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.
NPR
Germany is preparing for a rough winter of sky-high energy costs
The German government is setting aside 5% of its annual GDP to help the country get through what promises to be a tough winter — as energy prices climb to unprecedented levels. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The German government is setting aside 5% of its annual GDP to help the...
NPR
With global trade expected to slow, the WTO warns of a possible recession
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Paul Hannon of The Wall Street Journal about the World Trade Organization predicting a sharp slowdown in trade as nations grapple with inflation and rising energy costs. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The World Trade Organization is warning of a sharp slowdown in global trade next year.
NPR
The White House has a windfall to spend on semiconductor projects
President Biden is visiting an IBM plant in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., today. The company is announcing a $20 billion investment. It's part of what the White House calls a boom spurred by a new law that includes big subsidies for semiconductor projects. A team at the White House is working out how to spend this windfall. Here's NPR's White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.
U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules
Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.
NPR
Nobel Peace Prize: Human rights activists in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus are honored
The winners are human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, as well as the Russian human rights organization Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. This year's Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to two human rights organizations - one from Ukraine, the...
NPR
Some Democrats push to punish Saudi Arabia after OPEC+ move to cut oil production
Some Democrats in Congress are furious about OPEC+'s decision to cut production by 2 million barrels of oil per day starting next month, and are calling to reexamine ties with key oil producers, and even withdraw U.S. military support from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A trio of...
NPR
Russia and Saudi Arabia agree to massive cuts to oil output. Here's why it matters
The OPEC+ alliance announced a 2 million barrels a day cut in oil production Wednesday — an amount that could drive oil and gas prices back up after weeks on a downward trend. The meeting of the 24 OPEC+ oil-producing countries, including Russia, comes at a time when much...
NPR
One activist is using the World Cup to raise awareness of LGBTQ rights in Qatar
An activist is using the FIFA Men's World Cup in Qatar to shine a light on the country's poor record on LGBTQ rights. In November, the men's soccer World Cup opens in Qatar. And while the country highlights the tournament, some are pointing to its record of denying LGBTQ rights. FIFA, governing body of the game, bans LGBTQ discrimination among fans and players. But Qatar is one of scores of countries that criminalize same-sex relations. And while Qatar says all soccer fans are welcome, NPR's Deborah Amos reports on one man who is speaking out.
NPR
A Canadian court considers whether the U.S is a safe place for asylum-seekers
Audio will be available later today. Is America a safe place for asylum-seekers? That's a question Canada's highest court is currently considering.
NPR
OPEC is trying to prop up oil prices as global demand slows down
With a development that means we might need to brace for higher gas prices again, big oil producers like Saudi Arabia and Russia say they are planning to pump less oil in the coming months. The foreign producers are trying to prop up oil prices even as the global economy and demand for oil are slowing down. For more on this, we're joined by NPR's Scott Horsley. Hey, Scott.
A needed win for the home team we're all part of
Perhaps in some weird reverse-evolutionary way we, as a human species, should offer our regrets this past week to our long, long-ago ancestors, the dinosaurs. When they roamed the earth millions of years ago, they had no idea what to do if a big rock would approach earth from far away and potentially wipe them out — as our current science believes happened to them. Perhaps they had their heads in tar pits. ...
NPR
The Indicator from Planet Money
SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") The U.S. stock market is down about 20% so far this year. And what makes this a particularly bad year for investors isn't just stocks. Bonds are falling in value, too, at the same time. And this almost never happens. So bonds are basically loans. When you yourself loan some money to a big company or a city or the U.S. Treasury, you buy their bonds, and in return, you get paid your money back with interest. So a lot of people are wondering, why are both stocks and bonds getting clobbered all at once? This is THE INDICATOR FROM PLANET MONEY. I'm Darian Woods. And today, we've got NPR's Chris Arnold. He covers personal finance. Welcome back to the show, Chris.
