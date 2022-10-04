ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

This is how many people attended Reds home games in 2022

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One hundred games in the loss column for the Cincinnati Reds in 2022. The team lost their last game of the season to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. It was a fitting end to an inauspicious year, one that touched off with an insult, was predominated by trades and slouched off-stage to the dulcet tones of Joey Votto not on the field but in the commentary booth.
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
Cincinnati Reds connections to the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason

Former Cincinnati Reds players, coaches and managers are among those fans can follow in the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, which starts Friday with the first game of each of four best-of-three Wild Card Series. Note: Players were on their teams' active rosters at the conclusion of the regular season but won't necessarily be included on the teams' rosters for each playoff series. ...
Reds avoid 100th loss, beat Cubs 3-1 behind Hunter Greene

CINCINNATI -- — Hunter Greene pitched six scoreless innings and the Cincinnati Reds remained at 99 losses, beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Monday night. The Reds (61-99) snapped a six-game skid and can avoid losing at least 100 games for the second time in franchise history if they sweep the three-game series against Chicago. Cincinnati finished 61-101 in 1982.
Athletics begin season at home against the Angels

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (8-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Athletics: Cole Irvin (9-13, 4.17 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -137, Athletics +116; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics open the season at home against the Los Angeles Angels. Oakland went...
