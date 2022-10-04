CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One hundred games in the loss column for the Cincinnati Reds in 2022. The team lost their last game of the season to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday. It was a fitting end to an inauspicious year, one that touched off with an insult, was predominated by trades and slouched off-stage to the dulcet tones of Joey Votto not on the field but in the commentary booth.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO