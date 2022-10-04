ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Albert Pujols passes Babe Ruth on all-time RBI list with home run No. 703

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPh3S_0iKq2UPK00

Albert Pujols jut keeps mashing — and moving up in baseball history.

The St. Louis Cardinals slugger who became the fourth member of the 700-home run club in September hit No. 703 against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

The two-run blast to left field off of Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning. It also secured another noteworthy spot in MLB record books. The home run secured his 2,215th and 2,216th career RBI, moving him past Babe Ruth for sole possession of second place on the all-time list. Only Henry Aaron, who retired with 2,297 RBI, has more.

Barring a change of heart to return next season, he won't catch Aaron. And he'll fall a few short of catching Ruth on the all-time home runs list. Ruth stands in third place behind Barry Bonds and Aaron with 714 career home runs. The Cardinals have two games remaining in the regular season after Monday.

Pujols, 42, confirmed in August his previously stated plans to call it quits this offseason following a swan song with the Cardinals franchise where he won two World Series, three MVPs and built his surefire Hall of Fame resume. He's also experienced a career revival with his highest home run total (24) since 2016 on a playoff-bound Cardinals team. This seems a lot more fun than his 10-season hiatus in Los Angeles with the Angels and Dodgers.

Alas, we'll have to take at his word to call it a career this offseason. But we wouldn't blame him if he changed his mind.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

The top candidates to replace Tony La Russa as White Sox manager

Following Monday's announcement that Tony La Russa is stepping down as Chicago White Sox manager due to health concerns, general manager Rick Hahn has begun the search for a new skipper. Hahn's criteria for the next manager included recent dugout experience as a coach or manager for a winning organization, good communication skills and an understanding of how the game has evolved over the last decade. He also added this twist:
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Pujols hits 703rd home run, passes Babe Ruth for 2nd in RBIs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Move over, Babe. Prince Albert is the new No. 2 on a big baseball list. Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs. The 42-year-old slugger connected for the St. Louis Cardinals off Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller, pulling a two-run shot into the left-field stands to snap a scoreless tie in the sixth inning. It was Pujols’ 35th home run at PNC Park, his most at any visiting ballpark. The drive pushed Pujols’ total to 2,216 RBIs, surpassing Ruth on the all-time chart. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

The Cardinals Honored Pujols, Molina & Wainwright

Leadoff: The St. Louis CardinalsWatch more from AJ and the CornerAbout The Show:. A.J. Reilly: So let’s travel to the St. Louis Cardinals for the lead off today. And the way that they handled two of their legends, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. Stepping away from the game of baseball after two fantastic, fantastic careers and there’s some speculation as to whether or not another legend of theirs, Adam Wainwright, will also step away from the gain.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Action News Jax

Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run to set AL record

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees broke the American League record for home runs in a season on Tuesday night, hitting his 62nd round-tripper to surpass the mark set 61 years ago by Roger Maris. Judge connected off Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco on the...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy