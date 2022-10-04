Read full article on original website
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks
Dividend income is the unsung hero of the Oracle of Omaha's investment portfolio. These five supercharged income stocks should collectively account for $4.28 billion in payouts for Berkshire Hathaway over the next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in October
Following in the Oracle of Omaha's footsteps has been a moneymaking proposition for nearly six decades.
3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.
3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now
Aged investors can sleep easy owning these rock-solid income stocks, which yield between 2% and 5.9%.
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
2 Monster Dividend Stocks to Help You Retire Early
Philip Morris International and Vector Group boast massive yields and sustainable business models.
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
3 Dividend Growth Stocks With Yields Above 5%
A high-yield payout that increases every year could attract bear market investments.
2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%
The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
3 Growth Stocks to Buy In October and Never Sell
These rapidly growing businesses are performing much better than their beaten-down stock prices would suggest.
Could a Dividend Cut Actually Make Sense for This Dividend King?
Sometimes the right move isn't the popular choice.
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory
Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
7 Big Dividend Stocks Wall Street Hates That Investors Should Love Now
These are seven great companies that Wall Street for one reason or another just does not like. Yet, their big and dependable dividends and solid positions in their respective sectors make them very attractive for long-term growth and income investors.
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy In October and Hold Forever
The payouts these companies distribute every quarter could surge over the next several years.
3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist
These high-flying stocks are defying the bear market.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Miss Expectations
Stock Indices are in the red to start today’s trading session. As of 10:04 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are down 0.7%, 0.7%, and 0.6%, respectively. On Thursday, the Department of Labor released its Initial Jobless Claims report, which came in worse than expected. In the past week, 219,000 people filed for unemployment insurance for the first time. Expectations were for 203,000 individuals.
These 3 Growth Stocks Are Down More Than 61% -- Is Now the Time to Buy?
Look at their financial performance and catalysts in their markets, not at their share prices.
