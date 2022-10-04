ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Yields#Reit#Health Care#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Peak#Doc Peak Safer Bets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
tipranks.com

2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory

Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Jobless Claims Miss Expectations

Stock Indices are in the red to start today’s trading session. As of 10:04 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are down 0.7%, 0.7%, and 0.6%, respectively. On Thursday, the Department of Labor released its Initial Jobless Claims report, which came in worse than expected. In the past week, 219,000 people filed for unemployment insurance for the first time. Expectations were for 203,000 individuals.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy