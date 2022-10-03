ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

downtownpittsburgh.com

Discovering Fall in Downtown

Goodbye summer, hello fall! As Downtown Pittsburgh puts on its autumn colors, what better way to spend the season than partaking in all the fall fun?. There’s something special about the vibe radiating through Downtown this time of year. Maybe it’s the leaves changing colors at Point State Park. Or the updated seasonal menus. It could even be the feeling of game day as the city packs with people to cheer on the Steelers (GO ‘LERS!). Either way, to help make your experience as easy and fun as possible, we’ve compiled this list of must-do fall activities in Downtown Pittsburgh ⬇️
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Mayor Gainey visiting all of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods to hear directly from residents

One of candidate Ed Gainey’s campaign promises was that as mayor, he would make it out into the neighborhoods instead of spending all of his time Downtown. On Friday, Sept. 9, Mayor Gainey made good on the promise for Shadyside when he took a walking tour of the Ellsworth Avenue business district accompanied by residents, business owners and city staff to get a feel for the problems the area is facing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
sopghreporter.com

Knoxville free food distribution at library

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Knoxville and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank are providing groceries at no cost on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The no cost groceries will be available at the Knoxville Branch, 400 Brownsville Road. Groceries will be set up on tables in front of the library. Pick out produce to take home. It's suggested to bring carts or bags, if possible.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

‘Frozen’ ticket giveaway! Enter to win 4 tickets for the Oct. 12 show at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center

Photo above by Deen van Meer. We know many Pittsburgh-area kids love the story of Anna, Elsa and their animated friends. So with the national touring company of Broadway’s “Frozen” coming to Pittsburgh live on stage, we thought it would be fun to share four tickets to the show with our community of readers. Welcome to our “Frozen” ticket giveaway!
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas

Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is for sale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon may soon have a new owner.It has been listed without an asking price on a commercial real estate website. It went up late last week.The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is smaller than most malls in the area, but it has an occupancy of nearly 86 percent.It was last renovated in 2003.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Alan Jackson postpones Pittsburgh concert

PITTSBURGH — Alan Jackson’s concert at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed. The country music singer is dealing with health issues related to the neurological condition CMT he’s been living with for several years, according to a news release from the venue. “I...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Landslide threatens historic Oakland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Landslides throughout our region in recent years have destroyed homes and rendered properties worthless, leaving families in the lurch.In Pittsburgh, there have been dozens of landslides, and one now threatens a historic Oakland neighborhood. Homeowners there say the city is to blame and want to be made whole.From the front, Schenley Farms Terrace is a street of impeccably maintained early 20th-century homes. But in the rear, a slow-moving tsunami of earth and mud has been cascading down the hillside all summer, threatening their very existence.For 34 years, Francoise Barrionuevo and her husband took meticulous care of their...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

‘T’ rail car derails in Dormont, PRT says

DORMONT, Pa. — A “T” rail car has derailed on the Red Line in Dormont, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. A bus shuttle is now operating between South Hills and Dormont Junction, and a rail shuttle is operating between Dormont Junction and Overbrook. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA

