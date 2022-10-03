Goodbye summer, hello fall! As Downtown Pittsburgh puts on its autumn colors, what better way to spend the season than partaking in all the fall fun?. There’s something special about the vibe radiating through Downtown this time of year. Maybe it’s the leaves changing colors at Point State Park. Or the updated seasonal menus. It could even be the feeling of game day as the city packs with people to cheer on the Steelers (GO ‘LERS!). Either way, to help make your experience as easy and fun as possible, we’ve compiled this list of must-do fall activities in Downtown Pittsburgh ⬇️

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO