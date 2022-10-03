Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nextpittsburgh.com
North Park hosting all-day party with free activities and lots of beer
Allegheny County’s largest park will be hopping all day and into the night on Saturday, Oct. 15, when the Allegheny County Parks Foundation hosts two of its signature events at North Park. Park ‘til Dark is a full day of free family fun, while later that evening, Pour at the Park adds adult recreation.
downtownpittsburgh.com
Discovering Fall in Downtown
Goodbye summer, hello fall! As Downtown Pittsburgh puts on its autumn colors, what better way to spend the season than partaking in all the fall fun?. There’s something special about the vibe radiating through Downtown this time of year. Maybe it’s the leaves changing colors at Point State Park. Or the updated seasonal menus. It could even be the feeling of game day as the city packs with people to cheer on the Steelers (GO ‘LERS!). Either way, to help make your experience as easy and fun as possible, we’ve compiled this list of must-do fall activities in Downtown Pittsburgh ⬇️
kidsburgh.org
10 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend, from the Dormont Street & Music Festival to the Hispanic Heritage Festival
Fall is in full swing here in Pittsburgh, and as Hurricane Ian moves on, this upcoming weekend looks delightfully sunny and crisp. Check out all these great things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend:. Friday, Oct. 7: Trick-or-Treating with VolunTOTS, 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Put on your cutest...
nextpittsburgh.com
Mayor Gainey visiting all of Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods to hear directly from residents
One of candidate Ed Gainey’s campaign promises was that as mayor, he would make it out into the neighborhoods instead of spending all of his time Downtown. On Friday, Sept. 9, Mayor Gainey made good on the promise for Shadyside when he took a walking tour of the Ellsworth Avenue business district accompanied by residents, business owners and city staff to get a feel for the problems the area is facing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Oct. 7-9
It’s all rock ‘n roll all weekend at The Lamp Theatre, 222 Main St., Irwin:. • Rattle and Hum: A Tribute to U2, 8 p.m. Friday. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the group has been playing the greatest hits of Bono and Company for more than 14 years. Tickets are $30.
sopghreporter.com
Knoxville free food distribution at library
The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Knoxville and the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank are providing groceries at no cost on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The no cost groceries will be available at the Knoxville Branch, 400 Brownsville Road. Groceries will be set up on tables in front of the library. Pick out produce to take home. It's suggested to bring carts or bags, if possible.
theincline.com
🍝 October 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Fall is here, and so are some new Pittsburgh restaurants! Even if life behind the scenes has been tough for restaurateurs, our food scene keeps diversifying. In the past weeks, ownership has changed in time-tested establishments and a favorite local brewery closed its doors. Read on for the latest in Pittsburgh eats.
kidsburgh.org
‘Frozen’ ticket giveaway! Enter to win 4 tickets for the Oct. 12 show at Pittsburgh’s Benedum Center
Photo above by Deen van Meer. We know many Pittsburgh-area kids love the story of Anna, Elsa and their animated friends. So with the national touring company of Broadway’s “Frozen” coming to Pittsburgh live on stage, we thought it would be fun to share four tickets to the show with our community of readers. Welcome to our “Frozen” ticket giveaway!
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Where Are Pennsylvania Best Spas
Philadelphia, PA - For a luxurious spa experience, head to Pennsylvania. The state boasts some of the most luxurious spas in the country. For the ultimate spa experience, try one of Pennsylvania's best spa hotels. Inns like the Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa are perfect for a romantic getaway. It offers exclusive spa services and even special packages for bachelorette parties. Its facilities include monsoon showers, saunas, and steam rooms. Plus, you can receive a discount if you book a minimum number of services.
Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is for sale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon may soon have a new owner.It has been listed without an asking price on a commercial real estate website. It went up late last week.The Galleria of Mt. Lebanon is smaller than most malls in the area, but it has an occupancy of nearly 86 percent.It was last renovated in 2003.
Quality of Life mandates could be put in action for Pittsburgh
Too much garbage or high grass could be costly in the future in Pittsburgh. In addition, every day there is a violation may be considered a separate offense, with additional fines.
Alan Jackson postpones Pittsburgh concert
PITTSBURGH — Alan Jackson’s concert at PPG Paints Arena scheduled for this Saturday has been postponed. The country music singer is dealing with health issues related to the neurological condition CMT he’s been living with for several years, according to a news release from the venue. “I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Is The Best Sub Sandwich Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Legislation could allow Pittsburgh to fine residents, businesses for excess trash, uncut lawns
Legislation introduced to City Council Tuesday would allow Pittsburgh to fine residents or businesses for quality of life violations, like an accumulation of garbage, tall weeds or improperly stored garbage cans. The measure, sponsored by Councilman Bruce Kraus, aims to tackle issues surrounding properties that are not properly maintained. Such...
Pittsburgh senior high-rise residents say they have no heat
PITTSBURGH — With temperatures in the region plummeting into the 40s overnight, seniors at Riverview Manor in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood said they have no heat — and no management to turn to for help. A resident told Channel 11 some have been turning on their ovens...
Rivers Casino tops $100M in payments to SEA for PPG Paints Arena
PITTSBURGH — Rivers Casino Pittsburgh, the Sports & Exhibition Authority of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County announced on Friday that the North Shore gaming and entertainment entity has now paid $101.5 million toward construction of PPG Paints Arena. Rivers Casino contributes $7.5 million annually to the SEA, with installments occurring...
Landslide threatens historic Oakland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Landslides throughout our region in recent years have destroyed homes and rendered properties worthless, leaving families in the lurch.In Pittsburgh, there have been dozens of landslides, and one now threatens a historic Oakland neighborhood. Homeowners there say the city is to blame and want to be made whole.From the front, Schenley Farms Terrace is a street of impeccably maintained early 20th-century homes. But in the rear, a slow-moving tsunami of earth and mud has been cascading down the hillside all summer, threatening their very existence.For 34 years, Francoise Barrionuevo and her husband took meticulous care of their...
City of Pittsburgh says violent crime has reduced in local neighborhood
The City of Pittsburgh says they’re seeing results after prioritizing violence reduction in the area. Homewood became the focus at the start of the year after data showed it had the most gun violence
‘T’ rail car derails in Dormont, PRT says
DORMONT, Pa. — A “T” rail car has derailed on the Red Line in Dormont, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit. A bus shuttle is now operating between South Hills and Dormont Junction, and a rail shuttle is operating between Dormont Junction and Overbrook. The...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0