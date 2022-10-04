Read full article on original website
Man charged with hate crimes for attacking, robbing more than dozen Bay Area Hindu women
In some cases, it's believed he broke women's arms and beat their husbands for their gold jewelry, which are a sacred part of Hindu culture. With a number of Indian holidays and festivals coming up, spreading awareness is crucial, according to the Hindu American Foundation.
NBC Bay Area
Hindu-American Community Relieved After Man is Arrested, Charged With Hate Crime
Members of the Hindu-American community in the South Bay said they are breathing a sigh of relief after police arrested a man suspected of targeting women in that community for their jewelry. Because the suspect appeared to target women in the group, prosecutors have charged him with a hate crime.
Three men arrested for September shooting in East Palo Alto
Over the past two weeks, police have arrested three men suspected of being involved in an East Palo Alto shooting that left bullet holes in several vehicles and buildings last month. Working with the U.S. Marshals Service, the East Palo Alto Police Department arrested the final suspect, a 31-year-old Mountain...
NBC Bay Area
Watch: Woman Fights Off Attacker in San Francisco's Castro District
A woman was followed into a building headed to an appointment in San Francisco's Castro District when she was attacked and robbed. She didn't want to let the purse snatcher get away without a fight, and it was all caught on video. Whitney Peterson said she was having a great...
Suspects arrested for firing into a crowd in East Palo Alto
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 10, the East Palo Alto Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said two shooters fired into a crowd of people, but nobody was hit. Police responded to 1959 Manhattan Avenue around 11:16 p.m. the night of the […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested on suspicion of killing woman in San Jose
Police said that Sital Singh Dosanjh was arrested in Fresno a day after allegedly killing a woman in San Jose. Dosanjh, 74, is the "primary suspect" in the fatal shooting of an unidentified woman who was found in a car on the Almaden Expressway on September 30, according to San Jose police. He was arrested on October 1 at his Fresno home, police said.
KSBW.com
2 teenagers arrested for attacking homeless man in Santa Cruz, police say
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Two teenagers were arrested after they attacked a homeless man in Santa Cruz, police reported on Tuesday. Police say that a 53-year-old transient was involved in a fight with two teens in the area of Ocean St. and Glenwood Ave., Sept. 30. The transient was...
crimevoice.com
Guitar Teacher Held for $2,225,000 Bond on Child Molestation Charges
SAN RAMON — A San Francisco Bay Area guitar teacher is in custody in lieu of $2,225,000 bond for allegedly molesting children. His company Guitar Confidence Inc. offers private in-home guitar lessons in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Solano counties. Allegations against Rex Lee Bell, 69...
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Police Arrest Man in Necklace Robbery Spree
Santa Clara police have arrested the man accused of tearing the necklaces off of women in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale and other South Bay cities. Working with the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Santa Clara police officers arrested Lathan Johnson, 37, of East Palo Alto. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office...
EXCLUSIVE: Bay Area Lyft driver describes terrifying attack by passenger while going 70mph
Zelia says 10 minutes into the trip, the male passenger violently grabbed her from behind. She was driving 70 miles an hour on the freeway, losing control of her car.
Man faces hate crime charges for robberies targeting Asian women in South Bay
SAN JOSE – A Peninsula man has been arrested and is facing hate crime and robbery charges after he allegedly attacked more than a dozen women of South Asian descent and stole their necklaces, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, the suspect victimized at least 14 women during a two month crime spree that began in June."I say to our South Asian community that anyone who targets and attacks you will be arrested and treated with the utmost severity under our law," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement on Monday. "Santa Clara County's precious...
Santa Cruz police arrest 4 following alleged gang-related shooting
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested four suspects in Santa Cruz on suspicion of taking part in a shooting involving a local street gang, police announced Tuesday. On Sept. 26, Santa Cruz police responded to the Municipal Wharf on reports of a shooting at 12:27 a.m. Upon arrival, officers encountered the relatives of a 17-year-old boy wounded by a gunshot who were driving him to the emergency room. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said. Police looked at surveillance footage and saw three male victims in a dark Jaguar SUV had been parked on the wharf. Two suspicious vehicles, a white...
Palo Alto police investigating vehicle assault as hate crime
Police are investigating an assault against a cyclist on Thursday as a hate crime, according to Palo Alto Police Department.
Two teens arrested in assault of homeless man in Santa Cruz
Two teenagers have been arrested in the assault of a homeless man in Santa Cruz, according to a statement from Santa Cruz Police Department.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Woman Sues Over $6,000 Drug Test
An East Bay woman says one of the largest health care providers in the Bay Area charged her $6,000 for a drug test, prompting her to take legal action. The woman and her lawyer are filing what they hope will be a class action lawsuit against John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, saying the charges from her June emergency room visit were not only high but unconscionable.
Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
Stanford professor arrested, charged with domestic violence
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A biology professor at Stanford University was arrested in July and arraigned last month on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office has confirmed to KRON4 News. The Stanford Daily reported that it has reviewed court documents alleging that Hunter Fraser threw his […]
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek 3 Suspects In Brothers’ Murder
Two brothers from Berkeley were shot and murdered on Saturday night while celebrating a family member’s birthday in North Oakland, police said Monday. Three suspects are still being sought in connection with the killing. A contribution page states that Angel Sotelo Garcia, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were...
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland,...
KSBW.com
Man serving life for first-degree murder killed at Salinas Valley State Prison
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Officials at Salinas Valley State Prison are investigating the death of inmate Robert Tunstall, 64, as a possible homicide that happened on Oct. 5. According to SVSP officials, Tunstall was attacked by another inmate around 8:50 a.m. Staff said after they gave orders to stop the...
