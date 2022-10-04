Read full article on original website
Related
I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
disneydining.com
Just a Little Hungry? Eat This at Disney World
Have you ever felt snack-ish at Walt Disney World? Regardless of if you are dashing around Disney’s Magic Kingdom, country crawling in the EPCOT World Showcase, attraction hopping at Hollywood Studios, or animal watching in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there are good food options at every turn. But what...
RELATED PEOPLE
disneyfoodblog.com
Review: Return of Characters Nearly DOUBLES Cost of ’Ohana Breakfast in Disney World — Is It Worth It?
Character dining can be a special experience in Disney World, but is it worth it to shell out almost $50 PER PERSON to eat Mickey waffles with Mickey?. Character meals have slowly returned to “normal” in Disney World. Cape May Cafe just welcomed characters back, and The Crystal Palace features Winnie the Pooh and friends again at select meals. Now characters have also returned to breakfast at ‘Ohana but is this spot worth the HUGE price increase that came with those Disney friends? Let’s find out together.
disneydining.com
Disney World announces the PERMANENT closure of Guest-favorite attraction at Animal Kingdom
On Wednesday morning, Disney World announced plans to close a popular attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and we’re sad to see the hilarious show spread its wings and fly away, if we’re honest. Disney’s KiteTails joined the line-up of attractions at Disney’s Animal Kingdom as part of...
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Costco is Selling $25 Holiday Lanterns That’ll Light Your Way to The Holidays
First, Costco released a bunch of different Disney Holiday decorations and now, they are moving onto more traditional holiday decor. Just a few days ago I noticed Costco released these gorgeous Holiday Lanterns that come in 3 different designs: A Christmas Tree, A Snowman and Santa. Honestly, it’s hard not...
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Subway Introduces New Menu Items For Fall—And They’re Not Sandwiches!
Along with pumpkin spice-flavored everything and warm apple cider, the start of fall undoubtedly also kicks off the beginning of soup season. Subway caught onto this, and just announced three new and revamped bowl options that customers can take adva...
People are just finding out that ripe limes aren’t actually green – and the reason they’re sold that color
LEMON and lime are two flavors that compliment each other well, but they may be more similar than you'd think. A YouTuber has explained why limes are sold when they're green, and the color that they actually turn when they are ripe. YouTuber Jared Rydelek, who operates the channel Weird...
disneyfoodblog.com
ALL the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise You Can Get Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. EPCOT just celebrated its 40th anniversary in Disney World and there were a bunch of fun festivities!. We saw new snacks, special performances, photo ops, and a bunch of...
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney’s Character Statues Will Now Talk to You About Halloween!
Halloween in Disney World means lots of tasty treats, big parties in Magic Kingdom, and spooky merchandise galore. If you recently purchased one of the new MagicBand+ bands that Disney released earlier this year, there’s another haunted activity you should try out in the parks!. MagicBand+ is the next...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Merchandise
Did you know that the Disney World parks can be DANGEROUS?. We’re not talking about physical danger here (although you may want to pack some moleskin in your parks bag — the amount of walking required is no joke). No, the danger here is mostly for our WALLETS. Disney World is consistently coming out with new merchandise, and it gets really hard to resist some of the souvenirs we spot. Come along with us to check out a bunch of new items at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — but don’t say we didn’t warn you!
disneyfoodblog.com
Bone Marrow and Hanging Bacon? Try It With Us in Disney World!
Bacon hanging from a wire, a S’mores Old Fashioned, 5 different kinds of popcorn, and…bone marrow?. Over at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, the Territory Lounge just got a BIG menu overhaul. Disney announced several new snacks and drinks that arrived here recently, and you know we had to try them out ASAP. Come with us to see which of the new items are worth a trip during your next Disney World vacation!
disneyfoodblog.com
Find Out WHEN Indiana Jones Adventure Is Closing for Refurb in Disneyland
There are some things that Disney fans can’t agree on (shocking — we know!). Who is the best princess? Mickey pretzel or Mickey Premium Bar? And the ultimate showdown — Disney World or Disneyland? For folks heading to Disneyland soon, there’s going to be one less attraction for you to ride, at least temporarily, because Indiana Jones Adventure is closing for refurbishment!
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: You Missed This HUGE Disney World News
The Disney World we used to know is rapidly changing before our eyes. Join us today as we talk about recent openings, extended closures, and possible future projects — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about You Missed This HUGE Disney World News!. Are you a...
msn.com
Couple Shares 'Parking Secret' at 'Disneyland' That Could Be a Game-Changer
Whether you're going to Disneyland or Disney World, parking at the parks is always a pain. It's one of the many reasons people like to get to the parks early in the morning- among other reasons, it gives them a chance to grab a parking spot before all the good spaces fill up!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get These 14 Disney World MagicBand and MagicBand+ Designs at a DISCOUNT
Counting down to a Disney World trip? There are a few important things you’ll need to do ahead of time!. You’ll want to book your dining reservations and make your Disney Park Passes. It’s a great idea to download the My Disney Experience app and familiarize yourself before you travel. But if you’re one of the people who also like to buy new MagicBands for your vacation…we’ve got great news!
disneydining.com
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Getting Delicious New Food Options
When planning a vacation at Walt Disney World Resort, there are so many Resort hotel options to choose from. From fun Value Resorts like Art of Animation and All-Star Movies to Moderate Resorts like Caribbean Beach Resort and Deluxe Resorts like Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, there is something for almost every budget.
disneyfoodblog.com
One of Our Favorite EPCOT Snacks Just Got UPGRADED
There are good snacks in Disney World, and then there are GOOOOD snacks. Some treats we just love more than others, like a classic Mickey bar, the cheeseburger spring rolls, or the Carrot Cake Cookie. One of our beloved snacks is the Caramel Popcorn at Karamell Kuche in EPCOT, and now there’s a way to upgrade that snack to the next level!
Comments / 0