Read full article on original website
Related
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
disneytips.com
Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida
Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
disneyfoodblog.com
Just a Bunch of Cool Disney Stuff on Amazon — And It’s ON SALE!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to shopping for Disney merchandise, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out where to get the latest and most popular items. Luckily, we’ve got you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
New Halloween Loungefly Backpack Featuring Mickey and Friends at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween Loungefly backpack is available at Walt Disney World Resort for the 2022 spooky season. We found this bag in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Halloween Loungefly Backpack – $75. The backpack has an...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: How to Feel Like You’re Cheating at Disney World
THESE Disney World advice is SO good, it feels ILLEGAL. Today, we’re gonna discuss some totally legal, but super rare secrets to saving money, getting on MORE rides, and bypassing those super-intense crowds in Disney World. Check out our video below about 30 Weird Things That Happen in Disney...
Motley Fool
Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed
Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
disneyfoodblog.com
Find Out WHEN Indiana Jones Adventure Is Closing for Refurb in Disneyland
There are some things that Disney fans can’t agree on (shocking — we know!). Who is the best princess? Mickey pretzel or Mickey Premium Bar? And the ultimate showdown — Disney World or Disneyland? For folks heading to Disneyland soon, there’s going to be one less attraction for you to ride, at least temporarily, because Indiana Jones Adventure is closing for refurbishment!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Magic Kingdom: Would You Pay $18,000 For a ‘Star Wars’ Souvenir?
If you asked a lot of Disney World guests what their favorite park is, many will probably answer Magic Kingdom. We get it — where else are you going to see a castle plucked right out of a princess story or ride the wildest wide in the wilderness or see a fireworks show that will probably bring you to tears? Magic Kingdom is just EXTRA magical, and we visit as much as we can to keep you updated on everything the park has to offer. So here are the latest updates.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Save BIG at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai’i!
This may come as a surprise, but not all Disney vacations are created equally. Between Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Disney cruises, and more — there might be a Disney vacation out there for just about everyone. You can even relax beachside at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawai’i! And, if you’ve always wanted to visit this resort but just haven’t gotten around to it yet, now might be a perfect time because NEW discounts are available for select guests at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa!
disneyfoodblog.com
Bone Marrow and Hanging Bacon? Try It With Us in Disney World!
Bacon hanging from a wire, a S’mores Old Fashioned, 5 different kinds of popcorn, and…bone marrow?. Over at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, the Territory Lounge just got a BIG menu overhaul. Disney announced several new snacks and drinks that arrived here recently, and you know we had to try them out ASAP. Come with us to see which of the new items are worth a trip during your next Disney World vacation!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret To Saving on Disney Board Games During Target Deal Days
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re gearing up for the winter season, and depending on where you live that might mean some snow days are in your future!. You could spend your time...
disneyfoodblog.com
Amazon Items You Loved in September
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. At this point, we’re pretty much best friends with our Amazon delivery driver. There are just too many great products we can’t pass up, especially when we are constantly researching them to bring you the best ones we find!
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get These 14 Disney World MagicBand and MagicBand+ Designs at a DISCOUNT
Counting down to a Disney World trip? There are a few important things you’ll need to do ahead of time!. You’ll want to book your dining reservations and make your Disney Park Passes. It’s a great idea to download the My Disney Experience app and familiarize yourself before you travel. But if you’re one of the people who also like to buy new MagicBands for your vacation…we’ve got great news!
touringplans.com
How Can Kids and Teens Pay for Things at Disney World?
If you’re visiting Walt Disney World with your child or teenager and you’re going to be with them all the time, then the question of how they can pay for things may be of little concern to you. You’ll always be there to do the paying. If they’re going to be on their own, it’s very likely that payment questions will come up. Below, I’ll run down common payment scenarios and talk about what the options are for guests who are under 18.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Merchandise
Did you know that the Disney World parks can be DANGEROUS?. We’re not talking about physical danger here (although you may want to pack some moleskin in your parks bag — the amount of walking required is no joke). No, the danger here is mostly for our WALLETS. Disney World is consistently coming out with new merchandise, and it gets really hard to resist some of the souvenirs we spot. Come along with us to check out a bunch of new items at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — but don’t say we didn’t warn you!
Comments / 0