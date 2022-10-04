ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer

Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Just a Bunch of Cool Disney Stuff on Amazon — And It’s ON SALE!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to shopping for Disney merchandise, it can be overwhelming trying to figure out where to get the latest and most popular items. Luckily, we’ve got you...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: How to Feel Like You’re Cheating at Disney World

THESE Disney World advice is SO good, it feels ILLEGAL. Today, we’re gonna discuss some totally legal, but super rare secrets to saving money, getting on MORE rides, and bypassing those super-intense crowds in Disney World. Check out our video below about 30 Weird Things That Happen in Disney...
WORLD
Motley Fool

Disney World: Sorry Folks, Park's Closed

Disney, Comcast's Universal, and SeaWorld announced on Tuesday that their parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney and Universal also had nighttime hard-ticket events that they had to cancel during the temporary shutdown. As a pure theme-park play with a heavy interest in Central Florida attractions, SeaWorld Entertainment...
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Find Out WHEN Indiana Jones Adventure Is Closing for Refurb in Disneyland

There are some things that Disney fans can’t agree on (shocking — we know!). Who is the best princess? Mickey pretzel or Mickey Premium Bar? And the ultimate showdown — Disney World or Disneyland? For folks heading to Disneyland soon, there’s going to be one less attraction for you to ride, at least temporarily, because Indiana Jones Adventure is closing for refurbishment!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Magic Kingdom: Would You Pay $18,000 For a ‘Star Wars’ Souvenir?

If you asked a lot of Disney World guests what their favorite park is, many will probably answer Magic Kingdom. We get it — where else are you going to see a castle plucked right out of a princess story or ride the wildest wide in the wilderness or see a fireworks show that will probably bring you to tears? Magic Kingdom is just EXTRA magical, and we visit as much as we can to keep you updated on everything the park has to offer. So here are the latest updates.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Save BIG at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai’i!

This may come as a surprise, but not all Disney vacations are created equally. Between Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Disney cruises, and more — there might be a Disney vacation out there for just about everyone. You can even relax beachside at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawai’i! And, if you’ve always wanted to visit this resort but just haven’t gotten around to it yet, now might be a perfect time because NEW discounts are available for select guests at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Bone Marrow and Hanging Bacon? Try It With Us in Disney World!

Bacon hanging from a wire, a S’mores Old Fashioned, 5 different kinds of popcorn, and…bone marrow?. Over at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, the Territory Lounge just got a BIG menu overhaul. Disney announced several new snacks and drinks that arrived here recently, and you know we had to try them out ASAP. Come with us to see which of the new items are worth a trip during your next Disney World vacation!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Secret To Saving on Disney Board Games During Target Deal Days

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re gearing up for the winter season, and depending on where you live that might mean some snow days are in your future!. You could spend your time...
RECIPES
disneyfoodblog.com

Amazon Items You Loved in September

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. At this point, we’re pretty much best friends with our Amazon delivery driver. There are just too many great products we can’t pass up, especially when we are constantly researching them to bring you the best ones we find!
SHOPPING
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Get These 14 Disney World MagicBand and MagicBand+ Designs at a DISCOUNT

Counting down to a Disney World trip? There are a few important things you’ll need to do ahead of time!. You’ll want to book your dining reservations and make your Disney Park Passes. It’s a great idea to download the My Disney Experience app and familiarize yourself before you travel. But if you’re one of the people who also like to buy new MagicBands for your vacation…we’ve got great news!
TRAVEL
touringplans.com

How Can Kids and Teens Pay for Things at Disney World?

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World with your child or teenager and you’re going to be with them all the time, then the question of how they can pay for things may be of little concern to you. You’ll always be there to do the paying. If they’re going to be on their own, it’s very likely that payment questions will come up. Below, I’ll run down common payment scenarios and talk about what the options are for guests who are under 18.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Merchandise

Did you know that the Disney World parks can be DANGEROUS?. We’re not talking about physical danger here (although you may want to pack some moleskin in your parks bag — the amount of walking required is no joke). No, the danger here is mostly for our WALLETS. Disney World is consistently coming out with new merchandise, and it gets really hard to resist some of the souvenirs we spot. Come along with us to check out a bunch of new items at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — but don’t say we didn’t warn you!
TRAVEL

