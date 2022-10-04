ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
Elite Daily

Here’s Why The Eyes On McDonald’s New Toys Look So Funky

You may have noticed something different about the toy in your most recent McDonald’s meal — namely, an extra set of eyes on some classic characters. ICYMI, McDonald’s launched its limited-edition Cactus Plant Flea Market box on Oct. 3, which features an exclusive design and four seriously unique toys inspired by your favorite Mickey D’s characters. In true CPFM fashion, the whole collab gives off major trippy vibes, but some fans are confused by the new ~look~ of the figurines that come in what looks like a Happy Meal for adults. So, what’s the deal with the new McDonald’s toys with four eyes in the Cactus Plant Flea Market box? Here’s what you need to know about the figurines’ designer look.
disneyfoodblog.com

NEW 50th Anniversary Orange Bird CROCS Are Now In Disney World

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. One full year after its start, Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration is still going strong. If you’re visiting during the party, you can find new fireworks shows, merchandise, and snacks in the parks.
TheStreet

More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer

Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
disneyfoodblog.com

The Secret To Saving on Disney Board Games During Target Deal Days

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’re gearing up for the winter season, and depending on where you live that might mean some snow days are in your future!. You could spend your time...
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: How to Feel Like You’re Cheating at Disney World

THESE Disney World advice is SO good, it feels ILLEGAL. Today, we’re gonna discuss some totally legal, but super rare secrets to saving money, getting on MORE rides, and bypassing those super-intense crowds in Disney World. Check out our video below about 30 Weird Things That Happen in Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com

Review: Return of Characters Nearly DOUBLES Cost of ’Ohana Breakfast in Disney World — Is It Worth It?

Character dining can be a special experience in Disney World, but is it worth it to shell out almost $50 PER PERSON to eat Mickey waffles with Mickey?. Character meals have slowly returned to “normal” in Disney World. Cape May Cafe just welcomed characters back, and The Crystal Palace features Winnie the Pooh and friends again at select meals. Now characters have also returned to breakfast at ‘Ohana but is this spot worth the HUGE price increase that came with those Disney friends? Let’s find out together.
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: You Missed This HUGE Disney World News

The Disney World we used to know is rapidly changing before our eyes. Join us today as we talk about recent openings, extended closures, and possible future projects — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about You Missed This HUGE Disney World News!. Are you a...
disneyfoodblog.com

How to Save BIG at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawai’i!

This may come as a surprise, but not all Disney vacations are created equally. Between Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Disney cruises, and more — there might be a Disney vacation out there for just about everyone. You can even relax beachside at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawai’i! And, if you’ve always wanted to visit this resort but just haven’t gotten around to it yet, now might be a perfect time because NEW discounts are available for select guests at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa!
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s Character Statues Will Now Talk to You About Halloween!

Halloween in Disney World means lots of tasty treats, big parties in Magic Kingdom, and spooky merchandise galore. If you recently purchased one of the new MagicBand+ bands that Disney released earlier this year, there’s another haunted activity you should try out in the parks!. MagicBand+ is the next...
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Menu Changes and Price Increases That Hit Disney World Restaurants Recently

Wow! What a month! It’s hard to believe September has already come and gone. We’ve been celebrating a lot throughout the month, too — we’ve been enjoying Halloween since August (including a night at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party), we’ve been celebrating Hispanic and Latin Heritage Month with a TON of amazing food, and we’re still reeling from all the announcements made at this year’s D23 Expo! But we’ve also been following Disney World restaurant menus and tracking EVERY change!
Comments / 0

