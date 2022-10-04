ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NEWStalk 870

Seattle Washington Sports Legend Has Police Problems Now

It seemed like a great idea at the time, but now a Seattle Seahawks sports legend is facing a police report filed for this insane reason you won't believe!. Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner was playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when a fan ran onto the field with a smoke cannister. The fan was chased for a while but when he ran near the sidelines, Wagner tackled him hard.
SEATTLE, WA
gozags.com

Women’s Golf Wins Tournament Title in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's golf team won the Pat Lesser- Harbottle SeattleU Invitational tournament title at the Tacoma Country Club Tuesday. The Zags finished the event eight-over with a team total of 872. Weber State was second at nine-over (873). This was GU's first team title in an event since winning the Hobble Creek Classic to open the 2021-22 season.
SPOKANE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA

The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
RENTON, WA
secretseattle.co

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jill Biden to visit Tacoma and Seattle, speak at Patty Murray fundraiser

First lady Jill Biden will visit Tacoma and Seattle later this week for official events and a political fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. After appearances in San Francisco, Biden is scheduled to arrive in Washington Friday afternoon, landing at 3:15 p.m. at Boeing Field and heading to Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight workforce development programs, according to the White House.
SEATTLE, WA
airwaysmag.com

Air Tahiti Nui Debuts Papeete-Seattle Pacific Route

DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (TN) has inaugurated its service between Papeete’s Fa’a’ā International Airport (PPT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This new route will operate twice weekly, with flights departing from Seattle on Wednesday and Sunday and from Papeete on Tuesday and Saturday. With...
SEATTLE, WA
Eater

A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth

Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law

Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
SEATTLE, WA
airlive.net

Roll out of the last Boeing 747 ever built

Last night at Everett, a spotter captured a hostoric moment. The last ever built Boeing 747 has rolled out from the Everett factory in Washington state. The Boeing 747-8F (reg. N862GT) will be the last produced by Boeing, 54 years after the first, at same plant, same building. On September...
EVERETT, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Traffic back to normal on southbound I-5 near Northgate

KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
SEATTLE, WA

