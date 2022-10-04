Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
UW Offers Utah Receiver from Same HS That Provided Nacua
Roger Saleapaga is taller and leaner than the former Husky.
Yakima Herald Republic
Notebook: Explaining UW’s offensive bounce-back, Rome Odunze’s emergence and more
But the process was imperfect. In No. 21 Washington’s 40-32 road loss at UCLA, UW scored a touchdown on its opening drive for a fifth consecutive game — capping a 10-play, 75-yard march with a 33-yard strike from Michael Penix Jr. to Rome Odunze. It yielded seven points,...
Tyler Manoa No Longer With UCLA Football, Enters Transfer Portal
The defensive lineman-turned-left tackle left the team last week, coach Chip Kelly told reporters before practice Wednesday.
Wesley Yates, nation's No. 2 shooting guard, committing Wednesday; Washington Huskies emerge as favorites
Beaumont United (Texas) star Wesley Yates, the nation's No. 2 shooting guard, is set to announce his commitment Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. CT. In August, the 6-foot-4, 200-pound playmaker released a top nine consisting of Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, LSU, Stanford, Texas ...
Seattle Washington Sports Legend Has Police Problems Now
It seemed like a great idea at the time, but now a Seattle Seahawks sports legend is facing a police report filed for this insane reason you won't believe!. Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner was playing for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday when a fan ran onto the field with a smoke cannister. The fan was chased for a while but when he ran near the sidelines, Wagner tackled him hard.
gozags.com
Women’s Golf Wins Tournament Title in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's golf team won the Pat Lesser- Harbottle SeattleU Invitational tournament title at the Tacoma Country Club Tuesday. The Zags finished the event eight-over with a team total of 872. Weber State was second at nine-over (873). This was GU's first team title in an event since winning the Hobble Creek Classic to open the 2021-22 season.
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
This Is Washington State's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Evergreen State.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jill Biden to visit Tacoma and Seattle, speak at Patty Murray fundraiser
First lady Jill Biden will visit Tacoma and Seattle later this week for official events and a political fundraiser for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray. After appearances in San Francisco, Biden is scheduled to arrive in Washington Friday afternoon, landing at 3:15 p.m. at Boeing Field and heading to Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight workforce development programs, according to the White House.
airwaysmag.com
Air Tahiti Nui Debuts Papeete-Seattle Pacific Route
DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (TN) has inaugurated its service between Papeete’s Fa’a’ā International Airport (PPT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This new route will operate twice weekly, with flights departing from Seattle on Wednesday and Sunday and from Papeete on Tuesday and Saturday. With...
Eater
A New Climate-Focused Seattle Fried Chicken Chain Plans Massive Growth
Ethan Stowell, one of Seattle’s most successful restauranteurs, is about to launch what’s probably his biggest project to date: a casual climate-focused fried chicken sandwich chain called Mt. Joy. Stowell, who owns about 20 restaurants in the Seattle area — from Queen Anne’s upscale Italian restaurant How To...
seattlemedium.com
Mayor Signs Green New Deal Into Law
Mayor Harrell is showing his focus on the issue of climate change. He signed the $6.5 million Green New Deal into law recently. The goal is to reduce the impact of climate change. The law aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Seattle and build the communities’ resilience against the effects of climate change. There is also a focus on health as well as allowing the city to further it’s efforts to advance climate justice and reduce greenhouse gas impacts.
airlive.net
Roll out of the last Boeing 747 ever built
Last night at Everett, a spotter captured a hostoric moment. The last ever built Boeing 747 has rolled out from the Everett factory in Washington state. The Boeing 747-8F (reg. N862GT) will be the last produced by Boeing, 54 years after the first, at same plant, same building. On September...
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest County Fails to Meet Goals After Spending over $230 Million in Taxpayer Dollars on Homeless Housing
King County, Seattle, has poured $230 million into homeless housing projects in the area since 2020, but half of those properties are vacant and they have yet to meet even half their goal of housing 1,600 homeless people, according to The Seattle Times. The county is still buying up hotels...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Democrat lawmaker claims cops are mad they ‘can’t go around killing people,’ union silent so far
A bipartisan group of lawmakers and law enforcement leaders are coming together to demand changes to the Democrat-passed police reform bills. And one of the bills’ architects is on the defense, insulting Democrats who criticize his bills and smearing cops as angry that “they can’t go around killing people.”
MyNorthwest.com
Traffic back to normal on southbound I-5 near Northgate
KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious cinnamon rolls in every state.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: King County uses ‘Antifa tactics’ against reporter covering homeless shelter expansion
With emotions already running high in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District over King County’s plans to expand an existing shelter into a “megaplex” of homeless, mental health, and addiction services, one of the region’s most recognized reporters on these issues was banned from Tuesday morning’s media tour of the site.
