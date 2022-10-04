Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle Officials Propose Tax Hike to Fund Mental Health CareTaxBuzzKing County, WA
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (shoulder) limited Monday
The Denver Broncos listed quarterback Russell Wilson (right shoulder) as a limited participant on their Monday injury report for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts. What It Means:. Wilson reportedly suffered a shoulder injury in the final drive of the team's Week 4 loss to the Las Vegas...
Yakima Herald Republic
Can Geno Smith play his way into a permanent role with the Seahawks?
Could Geno Smith really be the long-term answer for the Seahawks at quarterback?. That, and more, in this week’s Seahawks Twitter mailbag (with questions lightly edited for clarity). We’ll start with two questions on the same Smith-related topic. @noahdpeterson asked: “At what point is quarterback not the priority...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks safety Ryan Neal ‘ready to rock’ with more playing time
RENTON — As the Seahawks look to shore up their increasingly leaky defense, could they reinsert Ryan Neal into the starting lineup at safety in place of Josh Jones?. Coach Pete Carroll didn’t seem to rule it out Wednesday. Asked during his weekly news conference if Neal will...
Yakima Herald Republic
Many 2001 Mariners see a lot of playoff potential for this year’s team
The last Mariners playoff team lives with a wistful mixture of pride over the winningest season in American League history and lingering disappointment that they didn’t finish such a magical year with a championship. Or even a pennant. “Looking back, it’s like, ‘Damn, if I could have been better...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners history quiz: Test your knowledge of Seattle’s playoff drought
It's been a long journey, but the Mariners' 21-year playoff drought is finally over. To mark the occasion, we've compiled a list of 21 questions to test how well you remember the two decades of baseball in Seattle. Fair warning, some of them are a bit bleak. What kind of...
NBC Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand after MNF win
Almost four weeks of NFL football are in the books and we’ve learned a few things. The Philadelphia Eagles deserved the preseason hype. Nick Sirianni’s club is a locomotive rolling over everything in its path. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs appear headed for a playoff collision course as long as they can avoid the plethora of AFC landmines in their way from Baltimore to Jacksonville and Miami.
NFL・
Yakima Herald Republic
Week 4 fantasy football takeaways: Is Geno Smith better than Russell Wilson?
Week 4 of the fantasy season has been wild! Lions and Seahawks and fantasy points, oh my! Those two teams engaged in an absolute shootout at Ford Field, and many managers benefitted from the offensive fireworks. Jared Goff and Geno Smith both scored over 30 points, and Rashaad Penny had nearly 29 points. Believe it or not, none of those three was even the highest-scoring player in the contest! We also saw injuries to a pair of big-name backs, including the consensus top overall pick, not to mention the statistical returns of a few first-rounders.
NFL・
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners will travel to Toronto for wild-card series
The Mariners will fly to Toronto after Wednesday's season finale. They will have a day off on Thursday and start a three-game playoff series on Friday.
Yakima Herald Republic
M’s earn win in 10th, set playoff date at Toronto
When manager Scott Servais warned those listening in his pregame media session that they might see some unique pitching decisions, including a position player pitching, the idea of Luis Torrens being brought in to pitch in a tie game in extra innings, well, that wasn’t on the list of likely possibilities.
Yakima Herald Republic
Here’s how fans feel about Mariners — finally! — ending their playoff drought
It is not hyperbolic to say that the Mariners ending their 21-year playoff drought means everything to their fans. For so many, their fandom is all they can remember. It's been a building block for meaningful relationships and a thread that connects multiple generations. For others, this will be their...
Yakima Herald Republic
What makes Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo so rock solid on the mound
During one offseason early in his minor-league career, Luis Castillo was back home in Bani, Dominican Republic, when he happened to see his idol, Pedro Martinez, sitting not far from him in the same restaurant. Castillo acted fast. “I ran to my car and grabbed a ball,” Castillo remembered this...
Yakima Herald Republic
Ty France hits walk-off single, Mariners win regular-season finale
A little over a year after he threw his first professional pitch in the Gulf Coast League, as the Cardinals’ first-round draft pick out of Gonzaga for the St. Louis Cardinals, Marco Gonzales stepped on the mound of Dodger Stadium in Game 1 of the National League Division Series.
