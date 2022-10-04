Week 4 of the fantasy season has been wild! Lions and Seahawks and fantasy points, oh my! Those two teams engaged in an absolute shootout at Ford Field, and many managers benefitted from the offensive fireworks. Jared Goff and Geno Smith both scored over 30 points, and Rashaad Penny had nearly 29 points. Believe it or not, none of those three was even the highest-scoring player in the contest! We also saw injuries to a pair of big-name backs, including the consensus top overall pick, not to mention the statistical returns of a few first-rounders.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO