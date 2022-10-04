Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Lafayette High lockdown downgraded to shelter-in-place
The school is on lockdown for the second time this week after a threat against faculty and students was made on a social media platform.
UL student in critical condition in off campus shooting
UPDATE: The UL Lafayette Police Department is currently working the scene of a possible shooting near Huger Hall and Taft Street.
Shooting near UL Lafayette campus leaves teenager in critical condition
NEW ORLEANS — Lafayette Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager critically hurt Wednesday evening near the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus. According to police, several people were fighting in a parking lot and one person pulled out a gun and shot the 18-year-old. Our partners...
Woman poses as nurse to steal wallet from secured area at Lafayette hospital
woman posing as a nurse allegedly stole a wallet from a secured area at a local hospital
Student accused of making threat to shoot up school in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a school threat aimed at Evangeline Central.
Police: Northside High student arrested for terrorizing
The student was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center, according to Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit.
Heavy police presence expected at Lafayette High after second social media threat
Lafayette Parish schools officials said there will be an increased police presence at Lafayette High School on Tuesday after a second social media threat was made against students and teachers. The threat comes after a previous social media post threatening to kill students and teachers sent the high school into...
St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy arrested, terminated
Former Major Eliot Bertrand has been accused of felony theft, injuring public records and malfeasance.
UPDATE: Two students arrested during LHS lockdown, no weapons found
Lafayette High was on lockdown due to reports of a social media threat. The school will open and operate normally tomorrow, LPSS officials say.
Opelousas Police investigate shooting incident, one injured
Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred last night near the intersection of East Street and Truman Street.
Lafayette Police Investigating Another Fatal Shooting
The Lafayette Police Department is once again at the scene of a fatal shooting. Several fatal shootings have happened in Lafayette Parish since the beginning of this year. Lafayette Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed in the 200 block of Tournoir Street. As far as...
Man in parked car shot multiple times in Opelousas
Opelousas Police responded to a shooting incident that occurred near the intersection of East St. & Truman St on Oct. 4.
Social media threat puts Lafayette High School on lockdown
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – According to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), Lafayette High School is currently under lockdown. LPD said that there was a threat on social media, and the school is under a precautionary lockdown. The tweet, from a Twitter account created recently called @hatelhs, read “I’m tired...
Lafayette man kills three people, then himself in spree across parish on Tuesday
Four people are dead after a Lafayette man went on a shooting spree across Lafayette Parish that ended with him taking his own life. Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said Andres Jamal Felix, 36, of Lafayette, shot and killed a woman in Duson around 5:30 p.m. before driving to the residence of his estranged wife in the 100 block of Clara Street in Lafayette and shooting and killing her around 6 p.m.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff searching for 15-year-old runaway
Jaida Settoon,15, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy in the Opelousas area, was last seen Oct. 3 around 2 a.m.
57 lbs. of marijuana confiscated after Lafayette Sheriff traffic stop
Randy Page, 41, was arrested Wednesday after being stopped by Duson Police Department during a traffic stop.
15-year-old arrested for second degree murder of Breaux Bridge man
A 15-year-old was arrested for the shooting death of a Breaux Bridge man.
Lafayette High students released after five-hour lockdown; one arrest made for terrorizing
A social media post threatening to kill students and staff members at Lafayette High School resulted in a five-hour lockdown and one arrest, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department. It also resulted in worried parents, many of whom lined Congress Street for hours, praying and texting with...
Former Lafayette Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin reinstated
Former Lafayette Police Officer and Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin is seeking reinstatement to the LPD at a hearing before the Lafayette Fire and Police Civil Service board today.
One Dead Following Fatal Shooting in Cecilia
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of a fatal shooting in Cecilia last night.
