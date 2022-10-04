Read full article on original website
Minnesota Window Tint Law: How Dark is Too Dark?
DeannaMK chatted a question on our app, "My son is talking about tinting his car windows and I warned him to be careful, Minnesota has laws about how dark you can go with tinting. He said I don't know what I'm talking about, but I'm right, right?" Are Car Window...
13 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts a Harsh Winter in Minnesota
All sorts of predictions are circling about how our winter is going to shape up here in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. I've seen that it'll come early, I've seen that it'll be brutal, ugh... I'm not looking forward to it. But if you really want to know how winter is going to turn out, let's turn to Mother Nature herself!
Which Building Is The Tallest In Rochester, Minnesota?
Construction projects are all OVER Minnesota's Med City these days, and the downtown skyline continues to change. So just which buildings are the tallest here in Rochester right now?. It was several years ago Mayo Clinic made this announcement that said they're planning on adding 11 new stories to the...
fox9.com
Willmar man goes on months-long walk, from southern Florida to northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A Willmar man finished the trip of a lifetime on Sunday after he spent 10 months backpacking across the country. One look at Richard Larson’s beard tells you all you need to know about the wild journey that it was. He left Key West, Fla on Nov. 23, 2021 and made it to Angle Inlet, Minn. by October 2, 2022; trekking from the southernmost point of Florida to the northernmost point of Minnesota.
KEYC
Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest
On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Pastor Mary Iverson and her congregation decided to cultivate their resources in a mission for the community and decided to rejuvenate the space. Weekly state high school football rankings. Updated: 1 hour ago. Rankings based on the...
Spring vs. Fall: The Difference Between 50 Degree Days in Minnesota
Minnesota is getting a true taste of fall this week with a few days seeing highs in the 50s. Luckily highs will be returning to the 60s and 70s by the time the weekend rolls around, but until then we have to break out the light jackets and deal with it.
Life Threatening Allergy Risk Reason For Latest Recall in Minnesota
A product sold at Aldi stores throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the United States has been recalled due to incorrect labeling on the product and could be dangerous for someone with a food allergy. Salad Dressing Recall at Aldi Stores Throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and the United...
camdennews.org
Mythical creatures of Minnesota
This article was written by Jen Fuller, Kroening Nature Center, North Mississippi Regional Park. In honor of Halloween, this article explores myths and truths about animals and a tall tale of a Minnesotan cryptid, a creature that is claimed to exist but never proven to exist. After learning about these myths and legends, come to Kroening Nature Center for our Animal Masquerade Party on October 30 and make a cryptid mask of your own!
Did This Hiking Minnesota Woman Really See A Monster Near Lake Vermilion?
Since the calendar has turned over to October, it's got plenty of people looking for some spooky/scary stories and places to go. I stumbled across a YouTube channel recently, Lilith Dread, and found that she had recently shared a LONG episode that had to deal with a monster sighting near Lake Vermilion. Could this really have happened or was it a figment of the woman's imagination?
Popular Restaurant in Downtown Rochester Expected to Close Saturday
A rumor is circulating around town that a popular restaurant in downtown Rochester, Minnesota is closing. I was scrolling through Facebook earlier tonight and saw the news that another restaurant is closing in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. When I saw the name, I couldn't believe it. Hefe Rojo in Downtown Rochester...
See Where Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin Were Ranked as Best States for Millennials
Millennials, those who were born between 1981-1996, have now become the leading generation of our nation, and boy have millennials seen a lot. They have seen slower economic growth, the cost of living and inflation have been increasing like no other, and of course, emerging as adults during a global pandemic. With all of this, millennials should know the best and worst places to live, and I have the latest scoop on where that could be.
8,000+ Gathered in Rochester Sunday for Free Concert (PHOTOS)
If you were having trouble finding a place to park in downtown Rochester, Minnesota on Sunday, the reason was probably because of the massive event happening at Soldier's Field. Over 8,000 people got together to hear Franklin Graham speak and enjoy a free concert. Over 8,000 People Enjoyed the Massive...
Moving to Minnesota? Might Want to Know about Other “Minnesota Freeze”
Minnesotan's have always prided themselves in being "Minnesota Nice". As seen HERE. We have sweatshirts, t-shirts and other merch with the actual saying on it. But is that always the case? Recently, someone took to reddit.com to ask if we had something like the "Seattle Freeze" because him and his wife are looking at moving to Minnesota.
Top 5 Spots in Rochester For An Amazing Taco
We have been preparing our whole lives for this exact moment! Today is National Taco Day AND it is a Taco Tuesday so...you are welcome, you can eat tacos all day today. Now, the best place to grab a really amazing taco in Rochester, Minnesota is probably your next question, and if it is, I asked around and found some of the top spots for a delicious taco.
Head’s Up: Minnesota’s Cold Weather Law Is Now In Effect
It may not quite be winter yet, but Minnesota's Cold Weather Law is officially now in effect again. What's the Minnesota Cold Weather Law (also known as the Cold Weather Rule), you ask? No, it's not a rule that prohibits snow and/or really cold temperatures from occurring until December-- though wouldn't THAT be a great rule?!?-- it's actually the law in Minnesota that prohibits your utility company from disconnecting your heat if you're delinquent on your bill. It went into effect this year on Saturday, October 1st and runs through April 30th, 2023.
Culvers Is Offering The Most ‘Wisconsin’ Burger Ever For A Limited Time Only
What started out as an April Fool's joke on Culver's social media page last year turned into a reality for one day only after Culver's fans petitioned for it. 20% of its restaurants set a single-day sales record. Wow, you would think they would always have that on the menu if it is that popular.
Minnesota Needs To Move Halloween This Year
There's a national push underway to move the official date we celebrate Halloween each fall, and Minnesota should join the movement. Halloween has been celebrated for a looonnnggg time now on the last day of October, the 31st, which is the day before All Saints Day on November 1st. And dressing up in costumes became a thing on Halloween, this Newsweek story says, thanks to a custom that dates back several thousand years, to Celtic times.
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
AccuWeather Just Released Its Winter Forecast For Minnesota
There's no shortage of folks trying to predict what the winter of 2022 has in store for us in Minnesota, and another weather service has just released its updated winter forecast. Just in case you're curious, both the Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac both issued their long-range winter forecasts...
