Agriculture

CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
CNBC

Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
gcaptain.com

China Warns Waning Global Demand Is Top Threat to Trade

(Bloomberg) — Overseas demand for goods from China is weakening as the global economy slows, warned a senior Chinese commerce ministry official, though the country still expects foreign trade to grow in the second half of this year. “The slowdown in external demand is the biggest uncertainty faced by...
kitco.com

Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K

(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rise, but harvest pressure, strong dollar limit gains

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, although pressure from rapidly progressing U.S. harvest and a stronger dollar kept a lid on prices. Wheat eased, while corn prices ticked higher. "A strong rally in the U.S. dollar, plus talk of potential slowdown in exports due...
Singapore
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago corn, soybeans fall on U.S. harvest; wheat firms

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost ground on Wednesday, pressured by freshly harvested U.S. supplies entering the market. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions on concerns over supplies from the war-torn Black Sea region. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans rise on broad commodities strength; wheat dips

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures closed higher on Tuesday, following broad strength in commodity and equity markets tied to easing concerns about the global economy, traders said. The dollar index retreated from two-decade highs set last week, softening after Australia's central bank surprised investors with...
Agriculture Online

Corn and soybean harvest still behind average

The USDA released its 27th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 2, 96% of corn has reached the...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT

USDA reported lower-than-expected corn stocks Friday. U.S. soybean harvest progress exceeds expectations. (Adds closing prices, U.S. harvest data) CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures settled lower on profit-taking on Monday after approaching a three-month high reached during the previous session, traders said. The setback in...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures end higher on bargain buying after 10-month low

CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed higher on Wednesday on bargain buying, a day after the benchmark December contract fell to a 10-month low, traders said. CME December lean hog futures settled up 2.075 cents at 76.500 cents per lb. Front-month October hogs ended...
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 11-13 cents, wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat inches higher overnight, supported by...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-StoneX trims U.S. 2022 corn production estimate but raises yield

CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Commodity brokerage StoneX on Tuesday lowered its estimate of U.S. 2022 corn production to 14.056 billion bushels, down from 14.168 billion in its previous monthly report released on Sept. 1. But the firm raised its estimate of the average U.S. corn yield to 173.9 bushels...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1.3% on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans ease

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 1% on Wednesday with the market gaining for the first time in three sessions on concerns over slowing supplies from the war-torn Black Sea region. Soybeans lost ground as supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crop entered the market, while...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soy drops to lowest since July; wheat, corn sink

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday, under pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest and signs of weak overseas demand, traders said. Poor export demand also weighed on the corn and wheat markets as investors remained wary of...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs advance on technical buying, short-covering

CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog futures strengthened on Monday on technical buying and short covering, after recent selloffs were overdone, brokers said. Concerns about the risks for a global recession, which could reduce demand for beef, continued to hang over...
Agriculture Online

Dry soil in Russia's south poses risk for 2023 grain crop -official

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Low level of moisture reserves in soil in Russia's southern breadbasket poses risks for the 2023 grain crop of the world's largest wheat exporter, Roman Nekrasov, an agriculture ministry official, said on Thursday. Farmers in Russia have accelerated winter wheat sowing after recent rain eased...
