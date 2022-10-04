Read full article on original website
CNBC
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
CNBC
Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks
Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybeans finish off their highs | Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Corn ended the day up 3¢ at $6.84. Soybeans closed up 9¢ at $13.83. Both are down from their highs earlier in the day. CBOT wheat closed down 7¢. KC wheat closed up a penny. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢. Live cattle are still down 53¢....
gcaptain.com
China Warns Waning Global Demand Is Top Threat to Trade
(Bloomberg) — Overseas demand for goods from China is weakening as the global economy slows, warned a senior Chinese commerce ministry official, though the country still expects foreign trade to grow in the second half of this year. “The slowdown in external demand is the biggest uncertainty faced by...
kitco.com
Gold price holding solid gains as U.S. weekly jobless claims rise by 29K
(Kitco News) - The U.S. labor market remains volatile as more workers than expected applied first-time benefits last week, seeing a solid rise from the previous week’s six-month low. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims jumped by 29,000 to 219,000, up from the previous week's...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise, but harvest pressure, strong dollar limit gains
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched higher on Thursday, although pressure from rapidly progressing U.S. harvest and a stronger dollar kept a lid on prices. Wheat eased, while corn prices ticked higher. "A strong rally in the U.S. dollar, plus talk of potential slowdown in exports due...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago corn, soybeans fall on U.S. harvest; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures lost ground on Wednesday, pressured by freshly harvested U.S. supplies entering the market. Wheat rose for the first time in three sessions on concerns over supplies from the war-torn Black Sea region. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active corn contract on the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans rise on broad commodities strength; wheat dips
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures closed higher on Tuesday, following broad strength in commodity and equity markets tied to easing concerns about the global economy, traders said. The dollar index retreated from two-decade highs set last week, softening after Australia's central bank surprised investors with...
Agriculture Online
Corn and soybean harvest still behind average
The USDA released its 27th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Oct. 2, 96% of corn has reached the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat futures retreat after nearing three-month high at CBOT
USDA reported lower-than-expected corn stocks Friday. U.S. soybean harvest progress exceeds expectations. (Adds closing prices, U.S. harvest data) CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures settled lower on profit-taking on Monday after approaching a three-month high reached during the previous session, traders said. The setback in...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Lean hog futures end higher on bargain buying after 10-month low
CHICAGO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed higher on Wednesday on bargain buying, a day after the benchmark December contract fell to a 10-month low, traders said. CME December lean hog futures settled up 2.075 cents at 76.500 cents per lb. Front-month October hogs ended...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Soy up 11-13 cents, wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat inches higher overnight, supported by...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-StoneX trims U.S. 2022 corn production estimate but raises yield
CHICAGO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Commodity brokerage StoneX on Tuesday lowered its estimate of U.S. 2022 corn production to 14.056 billion bushels, down from 14.168 billion in its previous monthly report released on Sept. 1. But the firm raised its estimate of the average U.S. corn yield to 173.9 bushels...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1.3% on Black Sea supply woes; soybeans ease
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 1% on Wednesday with the market gaining for the first time in three sessions on concerns over slowing supplies from the war-torn Black Sea region. Soybeans lost ground as supplies from freshly harvested U.S. crop entered the market, while...
Agriculture Online
Russia: annual grain harvest to grow 5 mln tonnes thanks to 'new territories'
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Russia's grain harvest is set to grow by about 5 million tonnes a year thanks to its incorporation of four Ukrainian territories, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Tuesday. "Considering the arable land that exists there, I think at least 5 million tonnes of grain...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy drops to lowest since July; wheat, corn sink
CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to a 2-1/2 month low on Thursday, under pressure from the ongoing U.S. harvest and signs of weak overseas demand, traders said. Poor export demand also weighed on the corn and wheat markets as investors remained wary of...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs advance on technical buying, short-covering
CHICAGO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle, feeder cattle and lean hog futures strengthened on Monday on technical buying and short covering, after recent selloffs were overdone, brokers said. Concerns about the risks for a global recession, which could reduce demand for beef, continued to hang over...
Agriculture Online
Dry soil in Russia's south poses risk for 2023 grain crop -official
MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Low level of moisture reserves in soil in Russia's southern breadbasket poses risks for the 2023 grain crop of the world's largest wheat exporter, Roman Nekrasov, an agriculture ministry official, said on Thursday. Farmers in Russia have accelerated winter wheat sowing after recent rain eased...
