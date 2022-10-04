No agreement yet between Texas Health, UT Southwestern and Blue Cross

Buy Now Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton opened its new Center for Women in July. Maria Crane/For the DRC

DALLAS — Contract negotiations between the state’s largest insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and Dallas-Fort Worth’s largest health network continued on Monday as a deadline approached.

If a new deal is not reached by Tuesday, doctors and facilities affiliated with Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Medical Center would be out of network for most Blue Cross members, the companies said. That means patients would have to switch to other doctors in the Blue Cross network or face the prospect of paying much higher deductibles and copayments.