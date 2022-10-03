The day Emily learned that her developing child had spina bifida was also the day she first heard about the world-first clinical trial for the treatment. The one-of-a-kind treatment, known formally as CuRe Trial: Cellular Therapy for In Utero Repair of Myelomeningocele, is a landmark clinical trial at UC Davis Health, wherein a stem cell patch is administered to the fetus’ spine while still in the mother's womb. This could vastly improve outcomes for children with this birth defect.

DAVIS, CA ・ 42 MINUTES AGO