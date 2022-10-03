Liberty’s Maria Juliana Parra Romero earned a ranked win over Oregon’s No. 107 Sophie Leuscher on the fourth day of the ITA Women’s All-American Championships. Parra Romero’s victory over Leuscher, the first ranked win of her Liberty career, came in two sets, 6-3, 6-2 at Cary Tennis Park. The triumph was her fourth of the event. She is the first player in program history to win four matches at the ITA All-American Championships, a prestigious tournament featuring the best collegiate players.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO